ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Corpus Christi, TX
City
Staples, TX
Corpus Christi, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KIII 3News

Suspect arrested on murder charges after man found dead on Treyway Lane

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police arrested a man on murder charges after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound on Treyway Lane. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Treyway Ln. around 4:13 a.m. Wednesday for an "unknown EMS call," a post to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter page said. When officers arrived, they found a man dead "due to suspicious circumstances."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portasouthjetty.com

Alcohol factor in head-on crash that killed two on St. Hwy. 361

Two people died in a headon collision in the 7500 block of State Highway 361 on Mustang Island in Corpus Christi on Saturday, Aug. 13. Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter in the deaths of a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, according to the Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Office. A […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
ccpdblotter.com

CRIME STOPPERS CRIME OF THE WEEK

Investigators want your help to discover any new information that will help catch a murder suspect, with this Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. On August 17, 2010 Henry Lozano was at the intersection of Slough/Rodd Field when he was shot and killed. A witness believes the vehicle was a small white car possibly a Chevrolet Corsica, with a male driver. We want to provide his family some closure, we know there is someone out there that has information about this crime.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIII 3News

Students, driver rescued from bus in Alice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from the Alice Independent School District were rescued as they were heading back to school Monday. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, a bus driving near South Reynolds Street and Hughes Avenue had to call police for assistance. At the time, four students and...
ALICE, TX
tpr.org

More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge

Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Corpus Christi local news

 https://www.kiiitv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy