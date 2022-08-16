Investigators want your help to discover any new information that will help catch a murder suspect, with this Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. On August 17, 2010 Henry Lozano was at the intersection of Slough/Rodd Field when he was shot and killed. A witness believes the vehicle was a small white car possibly a Chevrolet Corsica, with a male driver. We want to provide his family some closure, we know there is someone out there that has information about this crime.

