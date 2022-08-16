Read full article on original website
Man arrested after fatal crash on Hwy 361 leaves San Antonio couple dead
Dylan Holland, 24, was arrested and charged with two counts of intoxication manslaughter after a 44-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman died in the accident.
Corpus Christi police search for answers in cold case murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 12 years have passed since a Coastal Bend businessman was shot and killed at an intersection on Corpus Christi's southside. To this day, no one has been arrested for the crime. This week is the anniversary of the killing of Henry Lozano, 49, the owner...
Suspect arrested on murder charges after man found dead on Treyway Lane
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police arrested a man on murder charges after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound on Treyway Lane. Officers were called to the 1800 block of Treyway Ln. around 4:13 a.m. Wednesday for an "unknown EMS call," a post to the Corpus Christi Police Blotter page said. When officers arrived, they found a man dead "due to suspicious circumstances."
Local mother alleged to have left six children alone appears in courtb
The mother alleged to have left six children under 10 years old alone for five days did not contest their removal during a Thursday court proceeding.
Several CCISD police units respond to King High School for fight among students
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at King High School were put in a "hold" pattern this afternoon after two fights broke out in the cafeteria, Corpus Christi ISD Police Chief Kirby Warnke told 3NEWS. Several CCISD police units responded to the high school during the lunch hour, Warnke said....
CRIME STOPPERS CRIME OF THE WEEK
Investigators want your help to discover any new information that will help catch a murder suspect, with this Corpus Christi Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week. On August 17, 2010 Henry Lozano was at the intersection of Slough/Rodd Field when he was shot and killed. A witness believes the vehicle was a small white car possibly a Chevrolet Corsica, with a male driver. We want to provide his family some closure, we know there is someone out there that has information about this crime.
Heavy police presence at King High School after fight breaks out in cafeteria
According to school officials, the incident happened in the cafeteria, and students were placed under a hold for precautionary measures.
Kingsville PD to wear memorial badge for fallen officer Sherman Benys
Nearly one year after his death in the line of duty, the KPD will honor Senior Patrolman Sherman Benys with a memorial badge for officers to wear in November.
Some South Texas counties lift burn bans after significant rainfall
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Bee County lifted their burn ban Wednesday after heavy rains saturated the area during a tropical disturbance last weekend. Editor's Note: The above video is from a related report on the tropical disturbance from last weekend. The ban was lifted on Wednesday by Bee County...
Students, driver rescued from bus in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students from the Alice Independent School District were rescued as they were heading back to school Monday. According to the Alice Echo-News Journal, a bus driving near South Reynolds Street and Hughes Avenue had to call police for assistance. At the time, four students and...
More troubles for new Corpus Christi Harbor Bridge
Local leaders in Corpus Christi on Wednesday sought to reassure the public over the safety of the new harbor bridge project, which promises to be the tallest structure in deep South Texas. It's 500 feet pylons are just 250 feet shorter than San Antonio's Tower of the Americas. The leader's...
Video shows US Coast Guard rescue five men who were fishing illegally off Texas coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – The U.S. Coast Guard rescued five people off the Texas coast on Monday after their boat started sinking. Four lancha crews were fishing illegally near Corpus Christi when they were spotted by a sentry airplane from the Coast Guard Air Station at Corpus Christi. A...
Training aircraft crash at NAS Kingsville
A T-45 Goshawk crashed today in an empty field just north of the Naval Air Station Kingsville at about noon.
Arrest made for homicide that took place on Lawton Street earlier this week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An arrest has been made in a homicide that took place earlier this week on Lawton Street. SWAT unit officers arrested 38-year-old Jerry Griffin earlier Wednesday at a home they said he was hiding in. According to police, Griffin is connected to the death of...
City of Corpus Christi stops construction of new CCISD school
The city's development services department stopped construction because the developer did not have the proper permits.
Robstown Police investigate altercation involving couple, firearm found at residence
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday around noon, officers were called to 835 West Avenue drive in regards to a shooting involving a child. When officers arrived they found an 18-year-old male with a gun shot wound on his left arm. The man stated that he accidently shot himself, according to a statement from Robstown Police.
Ray High School student killed himself after bullying about tragic accident
On August 13, 2022 at approximately 11:15 a.m., a 18-year-old former Ray High School student was reported to have died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound at his home on the 4300 Mistletoe Street. Police responded and began CPR, but when paramedics arrived, it was too late. According to a...
