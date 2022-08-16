ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
gmauthority.com

Here’s How GM Will Allocate 2023 Corvette Z06 To Dealers

Buyers are hungry for the new 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06, GM’s latest world-beating sports car. Now, GM Authority has learned the model by which GM will allocate new units of the 2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 to dealers. According to sources close to the matter, GM will allocate new units...
CARS
gmauthority.com

Exploding Chevy Traverse Airbag Triggers Lawsuit In Michigan

A lawsuit has been filed against General Motors in Michigan over claims that a defective airbag contributed to the death of a woman who was involved in a crash in her Chevy Traverse mid-size crossover last summer. According to an Associated Press report, Michigan resident Marlene Beaudoin was driving her...
MICHIGAN STATE
komando.com

Vehicle recalls: Dodge, Toyota, Chrysler and BMWs with dangerous issues

We’re more than halfway through the year, and there have already been more than a dozen major vehicle recalls. Last week, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recalled more than 50 million cars. Tap or click here to find out if your vehicle is affected. Unfortunately, recalls are...
CARS
The Independent

GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts

General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM’s New Duramax Diesel 3.0L LZ0 Engine Gets More Power, Torque

GM has released new details on the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel engine, the second iteration of the automaker’s Duramax diesel six-cylinder. The new Duramax diesel engine will be available on select trims of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority exclusively covered previously. The new GM turbocharged 3.0L...
CARS
gmauthority.com

2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks Now Open

Fans of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 will be happy to learn that order banks for the new 2023 Corvette Z06 are now open. As it turns out, order banks for the go-faster 2023 Corvette Z06 have been open since July 28th, as GM Authority reported previously. A total of three trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top as 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with all three trims available in either a Coupe or Convertible body style. Pricing starts at $106,395 for the 1LZ Coupe, while the range-topping 3LZ Convertible starts at $127,245. Check out previous GM Authority coverage for additional 2023 Corvette Z06 pricing information.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Is the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Overpriced?

The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer is an upcoming GM electric SUV. The electric SUV vehicle class is becoming one of the most competitive vehicle classes in the automotive industry. Several popular automakers are producing models to compete with segment leaders like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Is the 2024 Chevy Blazer overpriced?
CARS
gmauthority.com

1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online

The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
CALIFORNIA STATE
UPI News

GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

2023 Chevy Colorado Could Have Looked Wildly Different

There's a new Chevy Colorado for 2023. It's more aggressive looking, the interior looks to be more upscale, and there's only turbo power going forward. But while the response to the Chevrolet Colorado has been mostly positive, it seems that some people believe it could've looked better. To fuel the...
CARS
tipranks.com

General Motors (NYSE: GM) Forced to Recall 485,000 Vehicles

The recall includes vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2022. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has recalled around 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the third-row seat belt buckle, StreetInsider.com reported, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue might impact the working of the...
CARS
gmauthority.com

GM To Fix 2022 Corvette For Battery State Of Charge Underestimation

GM has started a service update to address a problem with certain 2022 Corvette Stingray units that may cause the vehicle to display a low charge status warning, despite the battery being full. The problem: affected 2022 Corvette Stingray models have a condition that may cause an underestimation of the...
TRAFFIC
gmauthority.com

Chevy Express Sales Place Third In Segment During Q2 2022

Chevy Express sales increased in the United States and Canada, but decreased in Mexico by just one unit, during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Express deliveries totaled 12,687 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 1 percent compared to 12,552 units sold in Q2 2021.
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Chevy was Mexico’s Best-Selling Auto Brand In July 2022

Chevy was the best-selling auto brand in Mexico last month, ousting Nissan for the top-spot in the sales charts for the first time in recent history. Nissan previously held the position of sales volume leader in the Mexican auto market for decades. As GM Authority covered previously, GM Mexico sales...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

Chevy Bolt EUV Discount Offers $6,300 Off In August 2022

In August 2022, a Chevy Bolt EUV discount again offers a robust $6,300 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV all-electric subcompact crossover, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EUV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available...
BUYING CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Celestiq Hits The Road Wrapped In Camo

GM just released a series of images showing the Cadillac Celestiq all-electric luxury sedan undergoing on-road testing in prototype form. The Cadillac Celestiq is the luxury marque’s upcoming full-size halo vehicle. The new images show the Cadillac Celestiq prototype draped in some starry-themed camouflage, which obviously coincides with the...
CARS

