GM recalls 484K big SUVs to fix problem third-row seat belts
General Motors is recalling more than 484,000 large SUVs in the U.S. to fix a problem that can cause the third-row seat belts to malfunction.The recall covers Chevrolet Suburbans and Tahoes, Cadillac Escalades and GMC Yukons from the 2021 and 2022 model years.The automaker says in documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators that rivets that hold the buckle to the mounting bracket on the left- and right side third-row seats may have been formed improperly. The belts may not properly restrain a passenger in a crash, increasing the risk of injury.The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.Dealers will inspect the rivet heads and replace buckle assemblies if needed. Owners will be notified starting Sept. 26. Read More Rishi Sunak says someone has taught him to use a contactless bank cardReport shows oil giant Shell received £100m from UK taxpayer in 2021
gmauthority.com
GM’s New Duramax Diesel 3.0L LZ0 Engine Gets More Power, Torque
GM has released new details on the 3.0L I6 LZ0 turbodiesel engine, the second iteration of the automaker’s Duramax diesel six-cylinder. The new Duramax diesel engine will be available on select trims of the 2023 Chevy Silverado 1500, as GM Authority exclusively covered previously. The new GM turbocharged 3.0L...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette Z06 Order Banks Now Open
Fans of the eighth-generation Chevy Corvette C8 will be happy to learn that order banks for the new 2023 Corvette Z06 are now open. As it turns out, order banks for the go-faster 2023 Corvette Z06 have been open since July 28th, as GM Authority reported previously. A total of three trim levels are available, listed from bottom to top as 1LZ, 2LZ, and 3LZ, with all three trims available in either a Coupe or Convertible body style. Pricing starts at $106,395 for the 1LZ Coupe, while the range-topping 3LZ Convertible starts at $127,245. Check out previous GM Authority coverage for additional 2023 Corvette Z06 pricing information.
Is the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV Overpriced?
The 2024 Chevrolet Blazer is an upcoming GM electric SUV. The electric SUV vehicle class is becoming one of the most competitive vehicle classes in the automotive industry. Several popular automakers are producing models to compete with segment leaders like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Is the 2024 Chevy Blazer overpriced?
gmauthority.com
1992 Chevy Caprice ‘Nomad’ Up For Sale Online
The Chevy Nomad nameplate was last used over 20 years on a variant of the popular G-Series utility van, but seeing as it was around in one form or another from the mid-1950s all the way until the mid-1980s, the Nomad name remains fresh in the minds of many American car enthusiasts. This custom Chevy Caprice Nomad recreation, which is currently for sale on eBay, serves as a great example of the level of enthusiasm that remains for the original Bowtie-badged wagon.
GM recalls more than 494,000 SUVs for seatbelt issues
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- General Motors has recalled more than 494,000 full-size SUVs because of possible faulty seatbelt buckle assembles. From October 2020 through June 2022, GM received eight field reports involving the third-row seatbelt buckle assembly that separated. The automaker said it narrowed the issue down to an assembly plant in Gomez Palacio, Mexico.
2023 Chevy Colorado Could Have Looked Wildly Different
There's a new Chevy Colorado for 2023. It's more aggressive looking, the interior looks to be more upscale, and there's only turbo power going forward. But while the response to the Chevrolet Colorado has been mostly positive, it seems that some people believe it could've looked better. To fuel the...
The Best Used Chevrolet Colorado Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid
The best used Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck years are from 2012 and 2020. Even though the 2021 version is pretty new, it is one year to skip. The post The Best Used Chevrolet Colorado Pickup Truck Years: Models to Hunt for and 1 to Avoid appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
tipranks.com
General Motors (NYSE: GM) Forced to Recall 485,000 Vehicles
The recall includes vehicles manufactured between 2021 and 2022. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) has recalled around 485,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to a defect in the third-row seat belt buckle, StreetInsider.com reported, citing the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). The issue might impact the working of the...
gmauthority.com
GM To Fix 2022 Corvette For Battery State Of Charge Underestimation
GM has started a service update to address a problem with certain 2022 Corvette Stingray units that may cause the vehicle to display a low charge status warning, despite the battery being full. The problem: affected 2022 Corvette Stingray models have a condition that may cause an underestimation of the...
3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It
The 2022 Chevy Silverado is a good truck, but it's not perfect. Here's why you should totally buy the new Silverado - and why you might want to skip it. The post 3 Reasons to Buy the 2022 Chevy Silverado – and 3 to Skip It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Express Sales Place Third In Segment During Q2 2022
Chevy Express sales increased in the United States and Canada, but decreased in Mexico by just one unit, during the second quarter of 2022. In the United States, Chevrolet Express deliveries totaled 12,687 units in Q2 2022, an increase of about 1 percent compared to 12,552 units sold in Q2 2021.
gmauthority.com
Chevy was Mexico’s Best-Selling Auto Brand In July 2022
Chevy was the best-selling auto brand in Mexico last month, ousting Nissan for the top-spot in the sales charts for the first time in recent history. Nissan previously held the position of sales volume leader in the Mexican auto market for decades. As GM Authority covered previously, GM Mexico sales...
2023 Chevy Colorado vs. 2023 GMC Canyon: Which Is Right for You?
GM has two mid-size trucks, the 2023 GMC Canyon and 2023 Chevy Colorado. Which is right for you? The post 2023 Chevy Colorado vs. 2023 GMC Canyon: Which Is Right for You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD Interior Spied Getting Major Redesign
The first spy shots of the redesigned Chevrolet Silverado HD didn’t reveal much, with thick camouflage and cladding hiding the truck’s design changes. A new batch of photos get close to the truck, showing off subtle exterior styling tweaks and providing a peek at the revamped interior for the first time.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Bolt EUV Discount Offers $6,300 Off In August 2022
In August 2022, a Chevy Bolt EUV discount again offers a robust $6,300 off the 2022 Chevy Bolt EUV all-electric subcompact crossover, which retroactively applies to any Bolt EUV purchase made in 2022. The 2023 Chevy Bolt EUV receives the discount as a price drop. Additionally, low-interest financing is available...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac Celestiq Hits The Road Wrapped In Camo
GM just released a series of images showing the Cadillac Celestiq all-electric luxury sedan undergoing on-road testing in prototype form. The Cadillac Celestiq is the luxury marque’s upcoming full-size halo vehicle. The new images show the Cadillac Celestiq prototype draped in some starry-themed camouflage, which obviously coincides with the...
