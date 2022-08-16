Read full article on original website
Walker Hayes Wanted to Quit Amid ‘Fancy Like’ Success
Before Walker Hayes released "Fancy Like" — a viral-TikTok-hit-turned-bona-fide-career-maker, earning him the No. 1 spot on country radio as well as as all-genre fans, a slew of TV performances and bigger stages than he'd ever played before — he spent years chipping away at his path to country music success. But once he finally arrived at superstardom, Hayes admits that there were moments when he wanted to quit the music business for good.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Introduces ‘Newest Addition’ to Farm: VIDEO
In February 2017, the Bryan/Boyer family suffered a horrific tragedy. Luke and Caroline Bryan’s infant niece, Sadie Brett Boyer, passed away following a series of health issues. To honor her memory, Brett’s parents, Bo and Ellen Boyer, created The Brett Boyer Foundation, which seeks to “raise awareness for children with Congenital Heart Disease and Down Syndrome.”
'Southern Charm' Alum Chelsea Meissner Mourns Death of Dog Tyson: 'You Were My Entire World'
Chelsea Meissner paid tribute to her dog Tyson on Sunday following the pet's death. The Southern Charm alum, 37, posted on Instagram about saying goodbye to her beloved canine and shared a black and white photo of herself hugging Tyson. "I have never experienced pain quite like this. Tyson, you...
‘Alaskan Bush People’: Raiven Brown Reveals Baby Bump in New Post
“Alaskan Bush People” stars Raiven and Bear Brown are growing their family. The reality TV couple will soon welcome their second baby in early 2023. In anticipation of their upcoming bundle of joy, Raiven is showing off her 12-week baby bump via Tik Tok. This song is soooo cute...
Honey Boo Boo Is a Senior! Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Shannon Shares Alana Thompson's Yearbook Photo Shoot
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is passing another life milestone. The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon shared a gallery of photos on Instagram Friday showing 16-year-old Alana posing for her last set of high school yearbook pictures. In the first shot, the reality star...
Jack Osbourne Shares Adorable Photo With Newborn Daughter on Instagram
Jack Osbourne is one proud papa. The 36-year-old posed for an adorable daddy-daughter photo on Sunday, giving fans a glimpse at his four-week-old daughter, Maple. “Morning with 🍁,” the reality star captioned the snap, adding the maple leaf emoji as a cute callback to her name. As he...
Kody and Robyn Brown Launch New Business, Leave Other Sister Wives Behind
At this point, it’s impossible to argue the following:. Kody is closer personally to Robyn Brown than any other member of his polygamous family. But now? Based on some surprising news information?. We can confirm that Kody is also closer to Robyn on a professional basis as well, prompting...
Michelle Branch Gushed Over Estranged Husband Patrick Carney Less Than 2 Months Before Split: You ‘Make Our World Go Round’
No warning signs? Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney appeared to be totally in love just months before calling it quits. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” Branch, 39, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Thursday, August 11, confirming the couple’s split. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward.”
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Love Story: A Complete Timeline
A romance fit for a love song. Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been sweeping each other off of their feet since 2008 — and are still as in love as ever. The duo tied the knot in July 2010 after the Canadian hockey player popped the question in December 2009. Five years into […]
Tori Roloff Says She's 'Thankful' for Time with Son Jackson, 5, as They Enjoy Monster Truck Show
Tori Roloff loves spending quality time with her firstborn. The Little People, Big World star, 31, and son Jackson Kyle, 5, enjoyed a special evening out together on Wednesday, watching a monster truck show at the Clark County Fair in Washington. The mom of three, who shares sons Jackson and...
Mama June Wins $5,000 on Live Court Room TV Show After Suing Former Friend Adam Barta
Mama June Shannon came out victorious after winning a court case against former friend and YouTuber Adam Barta. June appears on Wednesday's episode of A&E's Court Night Live, where she walked away with $5,000 and a new executive producer title. During the episode, June alleged that Barta had used her...
Lady A's Charles Kelley Thanks Fans for Support Amid His Journey to Sobriety
Watch: Lady A Postpones Tour Amid Bandmember's Sobriety Journey. Charles Kelley is grateful as he remains on the road to recovery. The lead vocalist and guitarist of the band Lady A, guitar took to social media to thank his fans for their support as he continues to focus on staying sober.
Tim McGraw Celebrates 24th Birthday of Daughter, Maggie, With Sweet Post
Tim McGraw is always celebrating his three daughters, and this week, he sent a very special birthday shoutout to his middle daughter, Maggie. In a social media post shared on Friday, Aug. 12, McGraw wished his daughter a happy 24th birthday, including a heartfelt note to Maggie in the caption.
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation
Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
Teen Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career revealed after fired star & husband Ryan ‘turned down’ MTV’s offer to rejoin show
TEEN Mom Mackenzie Edwards’ new career has been revealed after the fired star and her husband, Ryan, claimed they “turned down” MTV’s offer to rejoin the show. Ryan, 34, Mackenzie, 25, and his parents, Jen and Larry, were fired from Teen Mom OG in 2021 after their ongoing feud with Maci Bookout.
