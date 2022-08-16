ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change

CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
multifamilybiz.com

Mill Creek Residential Adds 351 Apartment Homes to Vibrant Charlotte Neighborhood With Groundbreaking of Modera LoSo

CHARLOTTE, NC - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera LoSo, a luxury apartment community located in Lower South End. The midrise community, which will feature 351 apartment homes, will be located...
WCNC

1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Charlotte's Steele Creek area that shut down South Tryon Street for several hours Wednesday morning, officials said. Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at...
wccbcharlotte.com

Tasty Tuesday: Nguyen’s Noodles Food Truck

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The summer of food trucks continues on Rising! Today we’re highlighting Nguyen’s Noodles Food Truck and four of their dishes you can grab, a pad thai, a knife-cut noodle stir fry, fried rice and a Thai tea. To find the truck, check out their...
WCNC

Road test waivers are ending next month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close...
lakenormanpublications.com

Townhomes approved for downtown Huntersville, Bryton

HUNTERSVILLE – The Huntersville town board approved plans for two separate townhome projects Monday. The 35 Maxwell Avenue Townhomes are planned on 2.79 acres – a combination of six lots creating a triangular parcel – at the northern end of Maxwell Avenue with frontage on Maxwell, N.C. 115 and an interior alley. The land use is for single-family homes, and it’s zoned for Town Center.
charlotteonthecheap.com

Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University

Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
fox46.com

Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...
cn2.com

Bottle Caps to Benches Making a Difference at Miracle Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Miracle Park receives new benches made out of bottle caps from the community just in time for the new season!. Alice Davis said this started back in 2019 when a teacher began collecting bottle caps with her students to turn them into benches. Alice said the volunteers at Miracle Park copied the idea to bring the community together and to help save money to get the things they need. She said they took over the project and was overwhelmed with the response. Now they are unloading 16 benches for the park.
ROCK HILL, SC

