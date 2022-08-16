Read full article on original website
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
Residents relieved north Charlotte neighborhood gets historic status
CHARLOTTE — McCrorey Heights in north Charlotte is now a designated historic neighborhood. Marilyn Brown lives in her childhood home in McCrorey Heights. “My father built this home when I was four years old in 1953,” Brown said. Brown said that when developers started bulldozing homes in the...
City Council approves controversial Chick-fil-A with drive-thru near Grier Heights
The Charlotte City Council voted 7-3 Monday to approve a rezoning to allow a Chick-fil-A with a drive-thru window on Wendover Road, near Grier Heights. The city’s advisory zoning committee had earlier voted 5-1 not to approve the proposal because members said the drive-thru window is incompatible with the city’s 2040 Plan, which aims to create a more walkable city.
'We tried to be understanding' | Charlotte couple demanding refund from contractor for incomplete work on new fence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte husband and wife came to WCNC Charlotte to try to recoup some of their deposit from a local contractor. Mary Beth Eastridge said she and her husband wanted to put up a new privacy fence back in March. After talking to neighbors and seeing his work on social media, they chose Terry Wayne of Bluewood Fencing to do the work.
Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change
CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
Crash causes ‘significant delays’ on S. Tryon St. in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of South Tryon Street is closed in southwest Charlotte following a traffic crash Wednesday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, outbound South Tryon Street is closed at the 1100 block of Garden Oaks Lane due to the collision. Medic said paramedics are...
Mill Creek Residential Adds 351 Apartment Homes to Vibrant Charlotte Neighborhood With Groundbreaking of Modera LoSo
CHARLOTTE, NC - Mill Creek Residential, a leading developer, owner-operator and investment manager specializing in premier rental housing across the U.S., announced it has broken ground on Modera LoSo, a luxury apartment community located in Lower South End. The midrise community, which will feature 351 apartment homes, will be located...
1 dead in crash involving bus in Steele Creek: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a deadly crash that happened in Charlotte's Steele Creek area that shut down South Tryon Street for several hours Wednesday morning, officials said. Charlotte firefighters responded to the crash just before 10 a.m. It happened on South Tryon Street at...
East Charlotte gas station offering cheaper gas for a limited time Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Gas prices have improved since they skyrocketed through the spring and early summer, but many would still like to be paying less. For a short time Tuesday, Charlotte drivers could get gas as low as $2.38. At the Shell gas station near Albermarle Road and North...
Tasty Tuesday: Nguyen’s Noodles Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The summer of food trucks continues on Rising! Today we’re highlighting Nguyen’s Noodles Food Truck and four of their dishes you can grab, a pad thai, a knife-cut noodle stir fry, fried rice and a Thai tea. To find the truck, check out their...
Road test waivers are ending next month
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the summer peak season winds down, the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles will be making some changes to office hours at several driver license offices across the state. Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21, will end at the close...
This Is The Best Mexican Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste Of Home found the best restaurants around the country serving up authentic Mexican cuisine.
Townhomes approved for downtown Huntersville, Bryton
HUNTERSVILLE – The Huntersville town board approved plans for two separate townhome projects Monday. The 35 Maxwell Avenue Townhomes are planned on 2.79 acres – a combination of six lots creating a triangular parcel – at the northern end of Maxwell Avenue with frontage on Maxwell, N.C. 115 and an interior alley. The land use is for single-family homes, and it’s zoned for Town Center.
Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University
Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven
University officials say counseling services are available for students. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to...
Driver cited in massive tractor-trailer fire on I-77 N near Uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A tractor-trailer hauling beef and produce was fully engulfed in flames on northbound Interstate-77 near the John Belk Freeway in Uptown Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Images from the scene showed a massive fire near an overpass. The incident...
Charlotte Water says more than 421K gallons of wastewater accidentally spilled into South End Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Water officials responded to a large wastewater spill into a creek in South End this week. Crews found out about the spill on Monday at 1:45 p.m. near 2425 South Tryon Street, estimating that 4,600 gallons of wastewater reached Irwin Creek in the Catawba River Watershed.
Charlotte tenant says she isn’t getting help after tree fell on apartment and created hole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - There are some big problems at one Charlotte apartment complex. One woman contacted WBTV after, she says, a tree fell on her home, creating a hole she can’t seem to get fixed. “My son called me and told me um, mama, tree done fell in...
Bottle Caps to Benches Making a Difference at Miracle Park
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Miracle Park receives new benches made out of bottle caps from the community just in time for the new season!. Alice Davis said this started back in 2019 when a teacher began collecting bottle caps with her students to turn them into benches. Alice said the volunteers at Miracle Park copied the idea to bring the community together and to help save money to get the things they need. She said they took over the project and was overwhelmed with the response. Now they are unloading 16 benches for the park.
Council Hears Public Comment On Possible “Social Districts” In Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – You could soon take a stroll with a drink in hand in some Charlotte neighborhoods. City leaders are one step closer to allowing “social districts” in the Queen City. The official vote will come next week, but Monday night city leaders got a chance...
