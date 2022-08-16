ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 WHAM

Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out

Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
ROCHESTER, NY
visitrochester.com

Things To Do in Rochester, NY This September

Who says the end of summer means the end of the fun festival season? Rochester is full of festivals, special events, and activities as we transition into fall. Check out this list of just some of the events and activities happening in the area when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this September.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
Rochester, NY
Government
City
Rochester, NY
wxxinews.org

Discussing the proposed Business Improvement District (BID) in downtown Rochester

On Tuesday night, Rochester City Council voted to move forward with the planning for a proposed Business Improvement District (BID) in downtown Rochester. A BID is a public-private partnership and a special taxing district used to fund additional services, be it beautification, security or event planning. The proposal has led to polarization among community members who support it and those that don't, along with questions about what a BID actually is and does.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?

It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connections
visitrochester.com

8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships

Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Star 93.9

2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State

It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
BINGHAMTON, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

New Law Targets Rochester Business Illegally Selling Marijuana

There is a new law on the books on Rochester targeting businesses that have been illegally selling marijuana. The state hasn't licensed any recreational marijuana dispensaries yet, but some businesses have been distributing weed under a loophole in the law that made it legal to give away small amounts. Some...
ROCHESTER, NY
Next City

A Culinary Apprenticeship Fights Food Insecurity in Rochester

Clayvon Fox shows off the menu item he created in honor of Juneteenth: Clay’s Pot Roast Sandwich. (Photo courtesy of Foodlink) A chipotle chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread sits on a plate in the Foodlink Community Café, a “pay-it-forward cafe” which opened last year in downtown Rochester, New York.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Why are all the storms south of Rochester?

My tweet says it all in describing our weather over the past 48 hours. Lake effect stability north of I-90 has kept most towns high and dry! Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes region has had a two day pounding of heavy rain, hail and lightning. The radar image from earlier this...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York

The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
ERIE COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy