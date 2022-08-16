Read full article on original website
13 WHAM
Rochester dentist, wife who hosted party at center of RFD controversy speak out
Rochester, N.Y. — A Rochester couple is defending themselves against accusations that they hosted a racist party last month attended by some Rochester firefighters. Local dentist Dr. Nicholas Nicosia and his wife, Mary, allegedly held the event at their East Avenue mansion on July 7th. A city fireman, Jerrod Jones, says he and two other firefighters were forced to attend by their then-captain, Jeffrey Krywy, while on duty at the University Avenue firehouse.
visitrochester.com
Things To Do in Rochester, NY This September
Who says the end of summer means the end of the fun festival season? Rochester is full of festivals, special events, and activities as we transition into fall. Check out this list of just some of the events and activities happening in the area when you visit Rochester and the Finger Lakes this September.
Local pastor to jump through burning wall on bicycle in ‘Stop the Violence’ event
This weekend’s event at Frontier Field is a 'Spiritual Renewal' celebration, that will feature music, food and a fiery performance by a local pastor.
Volunteers flood area near Erie County Fairgrounds with positive messages
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Volunteers from Buffalo and Rochester are taking time to stand next to colorful carts featuring positive messages and Bible-based literature. Scot and Anita Fagan of East Aurora have been attending the Erie County Fair since they were kids. “As a kid, you just loved it. There...
wxxinews.org
Discussing the proposed Business Improvement District (BID) in downtown Rochester
On Tuesday night, Rochester City Council voted to move forward with the planning for a proposed Business Improvement District (BID) in downtown Rochester. A BID is a public-private partnership and a special taxing district used to fund additional services, be it beautification, security or event planning. The proposal has led to polarization among community members who support it and those that don't, along with questions about what a BID actually is and does.
Monroe County officials announce $400K grant for workforce development program
The program provides training and job-site experience, as well as teaching the basic skills required for success to under-served populations in Rochester.
wxxinews.org
Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester?
It has been five years since the team at Abundance Food Co-op opened up shop. Has the community-owned grocery store model worked in Rochester as they expected?. We talk about the state of food access in Rochester. Our guests:. Brandon Kane, interim general manager of Abundance Food Co-op Max Gianniny,...
More bus cubes added to Rochester bus stops
Officials believe that people who use the buses should have a comfortable and respectable place to sit while waiting for the bus.
Bello, Morelle talk internet discount program, expanded access for Monroe Co.
In recent months, Monroe County has been gathering data on the efficacy of internet services in low-income and rural areas throughout the county.
St. Josaphat’s Ukrainian festival kicks off Thursday in Rochester
The festival is free and is being held at St. Josaphat's Ukrainian Catholic Church on East Ridge Road in Rochester.
Goodwill hosting ‘Thrift Crawl’ to bring awareness to sustainable shopping
The crawl kicks off at Goodwill of the Finger Lakes Headquarters at 451 South Clinton Avenue in Rochester.
visitrochester.com
8 Things to Do While Visiting Rochester for the DCA World Championships
Rochester is thrilled to welcome the 2022 Drum Corps Associates World Championships back to its familiar home at the Rochester Community Sports Complex. Along with stellar DCA performances and competition, here are some things to check out while in town for the DCA Championships from September 2 through September 4, 2022 in Rochester, NY.
Rochester man sentenced for actions during May 2020 BLM protests
The car was completely destroyed by the fire.
2022 Fall Festivals Not To Be Missed In New York State
It's hard to believe that summer (officially) has about one month left. With schools about to open for the 2022-2023 years, summer ends much quicker. The summer season is my favorite, so when fall hits, I'm not exactly thrilled. But, at least fall can have some really nice days before Mother Nature throws winter in our faces.
Gunfire hits occupied Rochester home on Ernestine St.
According to police, there are no suspects in custody at this time. Anyone with further info is encouraged to call 911.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Local leader helping turn Rochester kids away from violence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police say bullets were fired into a home in Rochester's 19th Ward early Wednesday morning - a reminder that the city remains in a gun violence state of emergency. Neither the two adults nor two children sleeping in the home on Earnestine Street were hurt, according...
iheart.com
New Law Targets Rochester Business Illegally Selling Marijuana
There is a new law on the books on Rochester targeting businesses that have been illegally selling marijuana. The state hasn't licensed any recreational marijuana dispensaries yet, but some businesses have been distributing weed under a loophole in the law that made it legal to give away small amounts. Some...
A Culinary Apprenticeship Fights Food Insecurity in Rochester
Clayvon Fox shows off the menu item he created in honor of Juneteenth: Clay’s Pot Roast Sandwich. (Photo courtesy of Foodlink) A chipotle chicken sandwich with spinach, tomato and Swiss cheese on sourdough bread sits on a plate in the Foodlink Community Café, a “pay-it-forward cafe” which opened last year in downtown Rochester, New York.
13 WHAM
Why are all the storms south of Rochester?
My tweet says it all in describing our weather over the past 48 hours. Lake effect stability north of I-90 has kept most towns high and dry! Meanwhile, the Finger Lakes region has had a two day pounding of heavy rain, hail and lightning. The radar image from earlier this...
Armed Security Coming To Schools In Western New York
The new school year is just a couple of weeks away here in Western New York. The summer is winding down, the cooler air is moving in and the days are getting shorter. But while we wait and do our back-to-school shopping, districts have been working hard to figure out new ways to keep kids and staff safe this year.
