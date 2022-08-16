On Tuesday night, Rochester City Council voted to move forward with the planning for a proposed Business Improvement District (BID) in downtown Rochester. A BID is a public-private partnership and a special taxing district used to fund additional services, be it beautification, security or event planning. The proposal has led to polarization among community members who support it and those that don't, along with questions about what a BID actually is and does.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO