The Motorola Razr is a familiar name, but don’t mistake it for the flip phones of old. The new Razr is a different beast altogether, and thanks to Engadget, we have a better idea of what to expect from the latest version. In a way, it’s still a flip phone (if you can call a folding phone that). Where the last generation lacked the hardware to compete with higher-end devices, the 2022 Razr comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a new design and camera, and even a better hinge. For a variety of reasons, the 2020 Motorola Razr...

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO