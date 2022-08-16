Read full article on original website
The Samsung Galaxy S22, S21, and S20 are already receiving the August 2022 update
Samsung has released the August security patch for the Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra, S21, and S20. The update is slowly being pushed out across Europe with the patch for the S22 being a little more widespread.
Best Android phones 2022
There are so many great Android phones to buy that it can be tough to know which one to get. These are the best of the best at each price point.
ZDNet
Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299
Normally starting at $1,199, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299 is an absolute steal. It features a 108MP rear camera combined with three additional cameras to make capturing moments on your phone better than ever. With its 6.8-inch QLED screen with scene optimization, you can stream, work, and play with incredible picture quality.
Android 13 is coming to phones from Samsung, Sony, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, and more later this year
The news is out: Android 13 is finally here and we didn't have to wait until September to get it! But for those of you who don't own a Pixel, when can you expect to get that fresh over-the-air software update on your devices? Well, Google isn't making any specific promises on behalf of the manufacturers, but it is giving users a heads-up on which ones will be joining the party by the end of 2022.
Samsung Galaxy Flip 4 Makes Foldable Phone Sleeker, Faster And Longer-Lasting For 2022
Samsung's newly unveiled Galaxy Z Flip 4 clamshell foldable smartphone has arrived, offering retro-styled portability alongside upgraded features.
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone ever
The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be the most powerful phone you can buy when it hits the market early next year. This comes from a leak on 91mobiles.com (opens in new tab) that suggests Samsung’s next mainstream flagship (read: flat phone) will use the as-yet-unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen2 chipset. The current King of Smartphone chips, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 only recently began shipping on flagship phones, including the new OnePlus 10T.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be about to get a serious rival from Oppo
Samsung is leading the way with foldable phones right now, with the brand new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 setting the standard for other phone makers to follow – and the next in line to launch a foldable handset or two could well be Oppo.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 vs. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Which should you wear?
Samsung's 2022 Galaxy Watch lineup consists of two models: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Watch 5 Pro. The Watch 5 Pro is a new addition to the series featuring a more durable design that can take on rugged terrains easily. But the Galaxy Watch 5 also features a strengthened screen and a bigger battery. If you are in the market for one of the best Android smartwatches, do you take home the Galaxy Watch 5 or Watch 5 Pro? Is the extra protection worth the cost? Let's find out.
First Look: The New, More Affordable Motorola Razr 2022 Is a Direct Challenge to Samsung
The Motorola Razr is a familiar name, but don’t mistake it for the flip phones of old. The new Razr is a different beast altogether, and thanks to Engadget, we have a better idea of what to expect from the latest version. In a way, it’s still a flip phone (if you can call a folding phone that). Where the last generation lacked the hardware to compete with higher-end devices, the 2022 Razr comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, a new design and camera, and even a better hinge. For a variety of reasons, the 2020 Motorola Razr...
ZDNet
How to use the Route tile on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro
So the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro grabbed your attention, with its massive battery and Google Wear OS powered by Samsung, and now you have this big beautiful puck on your wrist. As you scroll through the available tiles to swipe through from the watch face, you notice a new one you have never seen before on previous smartwatches, called Route. It turns out this is a special software feature only available on the Pro model.
The Motorola Edge 2022 is a promising $500 phone — here are our early thoughts
The latest Motorola Edge offers a good display and set of cameras for the price, but can it hold up to rivals like the Pixel 6a and iPhone SE? Here are our early impressions.
ZDNet
The new Motorola Edge arrives in the coming weeks at $499 for a limited time
Motorola on Thursday announced the latest Motorola Edge, the company's newest smartphone. Motorola considers the Edge part of its premium device lineup, and on paper, the new Edge looks like it'll play the part. I had a chance earlier this week to check out the new Motorola Edge in person during an event in New York City.
ZDNet
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro review: Best wireless earbuds for Galaxy phone fans
Earlier this month Samsung announced a handful of new devices, all slated to begin arriving on Aug. 26. There are new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 smartphones, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro wireless earbuds. Shortly after the event ended, I received a review sample of the Buds 2 Pro.
Android Authority
Samsung says its foldable phones will overtake the Galaxy S series by 2025
"Foldables will become the new standard of smartphones," according to Samsung. Samsung says its foldable phones will be its most popular phones in the next three years. The company’s mobile chief believes foldables will become the new standard of smartphones. If you didn’t know this already, Samsung is all...
ZDNet
Nothing Phone (1) review: You ain't seen Nothing yet
If you're reading this review, chances are you're either 1) heavily invested in the smartphone industry, 2) wondering why a company would name itself "Nothing," or 3) engaged in all of the above. The Nothing Phone (1), as the name implies, is the first smartphone from the UK-based startup, Nothing....
LG G2 review: "A hugely impressive TV"
With TVs like the LG G2, the television maker positions its Gallery Series at the premium end of the best gaming TV TV market - and with good reason. Design chops are top dollar and the entire tech behind the glass is cutting edge. This next-gen screen combines the latest OLED.EX glass with crafty Brightness Boosting technology and the brand’s Alpha 9 Gen 5 processor, a combo that...
ZDNet
Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro (M2, 2022) review: Excellent performance and battery life, but the design is tired
The MacBook Air grabbed most of the headlines at Apple's Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June, boasting a sleek new design and the introduction of Apple's second-generation M2 system-on-chip (SoC). That's hardly surprising since the MacBook Air is, according to Apple, "the world's best selling laptop", but it meant that this more modest update for the 13-inch MacBook Pro went almost unnoticed -- in fact, it got barely a minute during the opening WWDC Keynote speech.
ZDNet
How to enable and use the ChromeOS virtual keyboard
ChromeOS has a lot of really nifty tricks hidden within the OS. One such trick is a virtual keyboard. You might be wondering why a virtual keyboard would even be necessary, especially given your Chromebook already has a handy physical keyboard available. Consider this: If your Chromebook can be used...
Motorola Razr 2022: Price, specs, and everything else you need to know
We never got a Razr successor in 2021, but Motorola more than makes up for it with the new Razr 2022. The device sports some impressive specs, but can it compete with Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4?
notebookcheck.net
Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: Launch date and pricing confirmed for powerful Microsoft Surface Pro 8 competitor
Last week, Dell finally launched the XPS 13 (9315), the cheaper option to the XPS 13 Plus (9320) that the company already sells. Available from US$999, the XPS 13 (9315) features lower-powered Intel Alder processors, with the Core i5-1230U and Core i7-1250U to choose from, plus up to 32 GB of LPDDR5-5200 RAM. Now, Dell has announced availability and pricing for the XPS 13 (9315 2n1), also known as the XPS 13 2-in-1.
