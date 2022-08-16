Read full article on original website
WECT
New Hanover County commissioners discuss future of West Bank of Cape Fear River across from Downtown Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners met for a work session on Thursday to discuss potential plans for developing the West bank of the Cape Fear River, across from Downtown Wilmington. Commissioners left with more questions than answers, but said they certainly know more now than before the...
WECT
Preservation work on Wrightsville Beach bridge to resume Wednesday
The City of Wilmington is set to increase the rates for public parking in the area as listed in its Fiscal Year 2022-2023 recommended budget. All but one council member voted in favor of the first reading of the budget, and the final vote to adopt the budget will be held on June 21.
WECT
Historic Wilmington Foundation to host fundraiser for Giblem Lodge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Historic Wilmington Foundation announced Aug. 18 that they will be hosting a fundraiser to support the rehabilitation of Giblem Lodge No. 2. Named “Hell of a Night,” the event will support the restoration of the historic lodge. Built in 1871, Giblem Lodge is the second-oldest Black Masonic Temple in North Carolina.
WECT
Town of Burgaw to host blood drive
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Burgaw will be hosting a blood drive in association with The Blood Connection on Oct. 1. Per their announcement, the drive will take place from 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at the Burgaw Farmers Market at 100 S. Wright St. Those wishing to...
Missing kayakers found after search in North Topsail Beach area
NORTH TOPSAIL BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews said a search for two kayakers who went missing on Thursday in the North Topsail Beach area of Onslow County ended with both being found. Onslow County EMS Director Norman Bryson told WNCT’s Claire Curry the kayakers went out Thursday morning on the North Topsail Beach soundside area […]
WECT
Whiteville PD reports water outage on Lee St.
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville PD announced Aug. 18 that crews are responding to a water outage on Lee St. Per the report, the outage spans from Burkhead St. to Wyche St. As of this time, it is unknown what caused the outage. For updates, please visit the Whiteville Police...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County Commissioners to discuss future plans for land near Battleship
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – There will be an opportunity for community members to find out more about the future of the land across the Cape Fear River near the Battleship. The New Hanover County Board of Commissioners will hold a work session Thursday at 2 p.m. on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City historian, author offers Peletier $5,000 to repair historic church
PELETIER — Dr. Jack Dudley of Morehead City, a retired dentist and local historian who has deep ties to the Peletier-Swansboro area, recently offered a donate of $5,000 to Peletier to improve a church building the town owns on Peletier Loop Road. Dr. Dudley, who has written pictorial history...
WECT
Brunswick Regional Water District closed after Leland and Belville H2Go legal battle concludes
LELAND & BELVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer Sanitary District is now officially closed after a 5-year court battle between the Town of Leland and the Town of Belville over H2Go’s assets. The H2Go Board voted to transfer it assets to Belville until Leland filed...
WECT
Port City Jerry Day for the United Way set for Aug. 20
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Deadheads will be able to enjoy music while helping a good cause Saturday, Aug. 20. The fourth annual Port City Jerry Day for the United Way will be held at Greenfield Lake Amphitheater beginning at 6 p.m. The event will benefit the United Way of the...
WECT
Southeastern NC to receive over $1 million for new transit buses
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Air Quality announced Aug. 15 that $19.8 million has been awarded to the state for clean transit bus replacements. $13.5 million came from the N.C. Volkswagen Settlement, while the remaining $6.3 million came from addition transportation grants.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
WITN
Still no cause of death for body found alongside Duplin County highway
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A body that was found along a Duplin County highway Tuesday morning was too decomposed for medical examiners in Jacksonville to properly examine it. That word this afternoon from the Duplin County Sheriff’s Office which is examining the discovery. Deputies said Sydney Miller, who...
WECT
New Hanover Co. Fire Rescue receives first international accreditation
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Fire Rescue announced Aug. 17 that the Commission on Fire Accreditation International has awarded them with Accredited Agency status. Per the announcement, NHCFR joins approximately 300 agencies around the world in achieving Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and...
coastalreview.org
Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson awarded $500,000 grant
The Revolutionary War-era Brunswick Town/Fort Anderson State Historic Site in Winnabow was recently awarded a $500,000 federal preservation grant. Administered by the Historic Preservation Fund, the grant is through the Semiquincentennial Grant Program, a program Congress created in 2020 to honor the nation’s 250th anniversary by restoring and preserving state-owned sites and structures listed on the National Register of Historic Places, sites that commemorate the nation’s founding.
WITN
Schedules to change at driver’s license offices
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
WECT
Dosher Memorial Hospital announces drive-thru drug drop off event
SOUTHPORT, N.C. (WECT) - Dosher Memorial Hospital will host a drive-thru drug drop off event on October 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Solid and liquid narcotics are accepted; the hospital collected 30,000 pills and 3,700 milliliters of liquids at its drug drop in April 2021. Anything dropped off will be collected by law enforcement, who will incinerate the drugs if it is safe to do so. Per Dosher Memorial Hospital:
WECT
Second man charged with murder of Tyshaun Delts in April
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department announced that a second man has been charged with murder in connection to the killing of Tyshaun Delts on April 5 on N 11th Street in Wilmington. The announcement was made on Thursday, August 18. Trey’Quan Jenkins, a 21-year old man, is...
WECT
Young Marines youth organization coming to Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Young Marines announced Aug. 16 that a new unit will be forming in the Wilmington area. Designated as the “Cape Fear Young Marines,” the organization will host an open house for those interested in joining. Per the announcement, the open house will take...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department looking for missing woman
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police Department is searching for 49-year-old Cathleen Murray, who was last seen on August 12 at 4:30 p.m. near Forest Hills. She is five feet and one inch tall and weighs around 160 pounds. She may be seen near Planet Fitness or Sun Tan City.
