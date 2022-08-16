Read full article on original website
Netflix users warned streaming service is dropping much-needed feature
Being able to download films and series' on Netflix is a major perk of subscribing to the streaming platform, especially when preparing for a long journey or flight. But now, it seems the streamer could be scrapping the option for those on its cheaper, ad-supported plan - which is expected to be rolled out at some point next year.
technewstoday.com
YouTube Keeps Pausing Randomly? Here’s How to Fix It
Nobody likes being interrupted while watching their favorite shows. If you’re one of the 2.6 Billion active users of YouTube, you would most definitely relate to this issue. The popular streaming platform isn’t new to such errors, which can sometimes be quite bothersome. Fortunately, as the service has...
Social network BeReal shares unfiltered and unedited moments from our lives - will it last?
BeReal hit the social networking scene in late 2019 but didn’t take off until downloads started skyrocketing in 2022. So, what is BeReal all about, and is it here to stay? BeReal is based in France and was founded by Alexis Barreyat in December 2019. At this stage, it doesn’t feature any paid advertising and is funded by venture capital. Although the big names such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram still dominate global social networking popularity rankings, BeReal’s rapid growth has grabbed attention this year. BeReal reached number one on the iPhone charts for free apps in July 2022 and currently...
Phone Arena
Spotify may give you the ability to react to music and publish your reaction as a podcast episode
Spotify is known for running interesting tests of new features here and there: sometimes they make it to the final version of the music-streaming service, sometimes, they don't. Nevertheless, it's always interesting to look into what new features apps are working on. XDA-Developers reports about a new feature that's now being tested for Spotify which will give you the option to record your reaction to music and upload it on the platform as a podcast.
Android Authority
How to view your queue on Spotify
It's the most popular subscription streaming provider. Spotify is one of the biggest media giants in the world. It’s the most popular subscription streaming provider. Like with other music streamers, playlists are a prominent feature of Spotify, whether they are created by the user or by Spotify as suggested listening. Starting a playlist fills your queue with all the titles on that list. You have some control over your queue, even with a free Spotify account. But you have to be on the queue screen to control anything. So let’s go over how you view your queue on Spotify.
Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It
Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday. When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows...
Meta’s new AI chatbot can’t stop bashing Facebook
If you’re worried that artificial intelligence is getting too smart, talking to Meta’s AI chatbot might make you feel better. Launched on Friday, BlenderBot is a prototype of Meta’s conversational AI, which, according to Facebook’s parent company, can converse on nearly any topic. On the demo website, members of the public are invited to chat with the tool and share feedback with developers. The results thus far, writers at Buzzfeed and Vice have pointed out, have been rather interesting.
Warning for anyone with Amazon Ring or Google doorbell cameras
OWNERS of the biggest smart doorbell brands have been warned that footage could be taken from their devices without asking first. A recent report claimed that Ring has shared homeowners' footage with law enforcement without their knowledge at least 11 times this year. And now it's emerged Google could be...
Engadget
The Morning After: Russia teases its own space station ahead of leaving the ISS
Russia decommissioned its last self-run space station, Mir, in 2001. Now Roscosmos, Russia’s space agency, has shared a model of the country’s future station, as it prepares to move out of the International Space Station. Nicknamed ROSS by state-controlled media, it would launch in two phases, starting with four modules and expanding to six with a service platform. The design would accommodate four people in rotating tours and reportedly offer better monitoring of Earth than Russia gets from the ISS today.
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
hypebeast.com
Meta's Own AI Chatbot Says Company "Exploits People for Money"
Meta‘s new chatbot BlenderBot 3 appears to be turning on its own creator, according to the BBC. In a recent exchange between the AI and the British news agency, the chatbot was asked about Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, to which it answered: “He did a terrible job at testifying before congress. It makes me concerned about our country.” It went on to add that “Our country is divided, and he didn’t help with that at all…His company exploits people for money and he doesn’t care. It needs to stop!”
AdWeek
Twitter Debuts Twitter Pixel, Conversions API, App Purchase Optimization
The countdown to Brandweek is on! Join us, Sept. 12-16, to identify new growth opportunities, solve challenges and connect with power players. View the lineup and secure your pass. Twitter introduced three new performance advertising tools Tuesday: a revamped Twitter Pixel, a Conversions API (application-programming interface) and App Purchase Optimization.
How to delete your Facebook account forever – and download everything you need before you go
There are currently around 2.8 billion Facebook users, but backlash against the world’s largest social media site continues.Since it began in 2004, Facebook has been accused of mishandling data and helping contribute to misinformation.For those that would prefer not to remain a part of Facebook’s network, for whatever reason, there is an easy way to deactivate, as well as completely deleting, their account. Deleting a Facebook account will completely remove it from the site, while deactivating will make the account inoperable for anyone else on the platform, but the information it has collected will be retained by the company.While deleting...
Amazon Succumbs To TikTok Fever After Meta, YouTube
Amazon.com Inc AMZN tested a feature in its app showing users a TikTok-style photo and video feed of products for shoppers to share with other users, the Wall Street Journal reports. Amazon joins other major technology firms like Meta Platforms Inc META and Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL that...
Digital Trends
Downloaded YouTube Shorts clips will soon include watermarks
YouTube Shorts that are shared to other platforms will soon sport a new feature: a watermark. On Wednesday, a reply was posted to a YouTube Help Community page titled “New Features and Updates for Shorts Viewers & Creators.” The reply was posted by a Community Manager and contained a product update announcement regarding Shorts that essentially said that watermarks would be automatically added to Shorts that are downloaded and shared to other platforms.
Apple Insider
Apple adds new charts to Podcasts tracking subscription shows & channels
Apple has added two new charts to its Apple Podcasts platform that track both subscription-based podcasts and subscription podcast channels. The Top Subscriber Shows and Top Subscriber Channels are now available to users in the U.S., U.K., Canada, and Australia who are running iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, or macOS 12.5 or later.
Apple Insider
Apple, Facebook discussed revenue-sharing before privacy battles
Before Apple's privacy feud with Facebook, the two companies reportedly discussed "revenue-sharing agreements" such as an ad-free, subscription-based version of the social media platform. The talks between Apple and Facebook reportedly occurred between 2016 and 2018, according to a new report from The Wall Street Journal. The report claims that...
hypebeast.com
Meta Is Tracking Users Who Visit Websites Via Facebook and Instagram's In-App Browser
An analyst has now revealed that Meta is tracking its Facebook and Instagram users by injecting code into websites they visit through the apps. According to a new report from The Guardian, privacy research and former Google engineer Felix Krause has found additional lines of code on websites that were injected by Meta when you visit them by clicking on links while you’re in either the Facebook or Instagram apps, which opens the pages up through the in-app browser instead of external ones like Safari, Chrome or Firefox.
The Verge
Apple’s new podcast charts show Amazon at the top
Apple Podcasts is introducing a pair of new top 100 charts today that track subscription podcasts and subscription podcast channels. And as of day one, Amazon is at the top. Amazon’s stable of shows dominates the new charts. Morbid, SmartLess, and Something Was Wrong, which release early for subscribers of Amazon-owned Wondery Plus, nab the top three spots among subscriber shows in the US. The type of limited-time exclusivity arrangement, which is looser than the platform-exclusive arrangement that Spotify has with shows like The Joe Rogan Experience and Call Her Daddy, appears to be working in driving subscriptions, even if it’s away from Amazon’s platforms.
Engadget
Netflix with ads might not come with offline viewing
Netflix's upcoming ad-supported tier might not be the best streaming option for commuters and other viewers who frequently watch on the go. Developer Steve Moser has discovered text within the code of the service's iPhone app that says "Downloads available on all plans except Netflix with ads." If viewers can't download content to their devices on the tier, that means they won't be able to watch their shows or movies while offline. Netflix neither confirmed nor denied the absence of offline viewing with the offering, but it told TechCrunch:
