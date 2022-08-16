Columbus teen accidentally shoots 11-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police responded to a call Monday night that a 13-year-old shot an 11-year-old.

Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. at the 600 block of E. 2nd Ave. after reports that someone had been shot. They found an 11-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. Police said the incident has been ruled an accidental shooting. However, officers also arrested the 13-year-old on a charge of reckless assault, according to a CPD crime report from the incident.

The shooting is under investigation and Columbus police asked anyone with information to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141.

