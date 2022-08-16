Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Kearney Hub
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Kearney.
KSNB Local4
Liederkranz annual Craft Brew and Sausage festival
Nice temperatures will continue, but rain chances will be limited. Students, staff and faculty returned to Hastings College campus Wednesday. It's the college's 140th anniversary year.
KSNB Local4
GINW Marching Band to perform at the Grand Island Public Library Sept. 1.
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Northwest Marching Band, directed by Shawn Pfanstiel, will be performing a sampling from their show “Wrath and Redemption” at the Grand Island Public Library parking lot from 10:30 a.m. - 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1. The band will also feature a demonstration of instruments and share stories about their marching band experience.
KSNB Local4
Grand Kubota Ultimate Bullfighters returning to State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (Press Release) - The most action-packed 60 seconds in sports are all about trying to control the uncontrollable. ”It’s a game of touch and go,” said Josh Call, Ultimate Bullfighters promoter. “You’re trying to play tag and not get tagged.”. But, unlike that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSNB Local4
Greater Grand Island Community Foundation has a new home
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Greater Grand Island Community Foundation opened its new facility at the intersection of W. 2nd and N. Madison Street in June, but they purchased the building in August of 2021 and had it fully renovated by Chief Construction earlier this year. The new building...
KSNB Local4
August 18, 2022 Morning Forecast
The event will be happening this Saturday from 4-7 p.m. at the Liederkranz in Grand Island. Students, staff and faculty returned to Hastings College campus Wednesday. It's the college's 140th anniversary year.
KSNB Local4
Carmen's Style Shoppe Under New Leadership
Nice temperatures will continue, but rain chances will be limited. A look back through the 140 years of Hastings College. Students, staff and faculty returned to Hastings College campus Wednesday. It's the college's 140th anniversary year.
KSNB Local4
Working for the Weekend
Students, staff and faculty returned to Hastings College campus Wednesday. It's the college's 140th anniversary year. The Nebraska State Fair is just over a week away, and Fonner Park is getting ready.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
GIPS welcomes the class of 2026 to Grand Island Senior High
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Monday marked the first day of school for Kindergarten, Sixth Grade, and Ninth Grade students in Grand Island Public Schools. At Grand Island Senior High, the freshman class was welcomed with a pep rally, where they learned who their new teachers are. New Freshman Exploration...
KSNB Local4
Clear the Shelters: Keith the cat overlooked by adopters at CNHS
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - So far, 56 pets have been adopted in Local4 News’ participating shelters during NBC’s Clear the Shelters campaign. It’s part of a nationwide pet adoption drive to help find loving homes for animals in need. Central Nebraska Humane Society is taking part...
KSNB Local4
Spencer vs. the Pros - Hole #15 - The Greens at Prairie Hills, Hole #1
PLEASANTON, Neb. (KSNB) - Entering the 15th hole of my summer-long series trailing by two shots, it was a put up or shut up type of week, and unfortunately, it was the pros who played with a chip on their shoulder!. Growing up in Kearney, I frequented many golf tracks...
KSNB Local4
A look back through 140 years of Hastings College
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - As Hastings College celebrates its 140th anniversary, faculty and staff welcomed students back to their classrooms on Wednesday. “It’s a great day to be a Bronco.” — Those are words people often hear while walking around the campus of HC. This year, the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSNB Local4
Wednesday, the buffer between rain events...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Overcast skies this evening may thin out some, but as high pressure builds in and winds go light and variable, low level clouds and fog could develop overnight into early Wednesday. The fog should, however, burn off rapidly and the skies should gradually clear by afternoon,...
KSNB Local4
Thursday brings our best chance for rain for awhile..
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are looking at a magnificent stretch of mild weather across Nebraska through the next 7 days, not withstanding the modest rain chances. In fact our best chance of rain for the next 7 days will come tomorrow, but the day begins bright and sunny. Temperatures will be a little warmer as highs climb into the low to mid 80s.
KSNB Local4
UNMC & Special Olympics continue partnership with free screenings
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Students and faculty from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing Kearney Division and UNMC College of Allied Health Professions in Kearney are offering free sports screenings for new and returning athletes who plan to compete in the Special Olympics. The West Central...
KSNB Local4
Alma football not letting past seasons define them
ALMA, Neb. (KSNB) - It is week zero for our area high school football teams, and Alma is gearing up to take on Superior this week. Things haven’t always went the Cardinal’s out on the field, losing games last fall by just a couple points. This year, they are looking to change their ways on the gridiron, finishing each game and giving it their all.
KSNB Local4
Police investigating a burglary at Wave Pizza Co.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Wave Pizza Company staff are working to recover from a burglary, adding to other hardships already on their plate. The 20+ year old establishment was broken into around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Owner Brent Lindner recalls the moment he found out. “I go in on my...
KSNB Local4
Woman hurt in crash with Amtrak train near Holdrege
HOLDREGE, Neb. (KSNB) - A Holdrege woman was hurt after her vehicle collided with an Amtrak train late Thursday morning. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office said the accident happened just before 11:30 a.m. at a crossing about two miles east of Holdrege. According to the sheriff’s department, a north-bound vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, 20, crashed into an east-bound Amtrak train carrying 120 passengers.
KSNB Local4
Missouri man injured in semi-motorcycle crash in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Missouri man is in critical condition following a two-vehicle accident Saturday evening in Grand Island. It happened around 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 34 and South Locust. According to Grand Island Police, a semi truck and trailer were traveling westbound on Hwy...
Aurora News Register
Car show one of many lasting legacies for Roger Bamesberger
There was one guy missing Friday night in Hampton, but it felt very much like he was there. Roger Bamesberger spent 20 years building up the TDLC Cruise Night, starting from scratch with just a few cars and a relatively small crowd. Over the years he kept rolling out the red carpet (or in typical Hawk Nation style, he would say it had a distinctive purple hue), inviting more people to show up and/or volunteer. It’s pretty hard, most would agree, to say no to Roger Bamesberger when he was leading the way.
Comments / 2