ALMA, Neb. (KSNB) - It is week zero for our area high school football teams, and Alma is gearing up to take on Superior this week. Things haven’t always went the Cardinal’s out on the field, losing games last fall by just a couple points. This year, they are looking to change their ways on the gridiron, finishing each game and giving it their all.

ALMA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO