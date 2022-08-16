Read full article on original website
Southampton Man Standing On Tracks, Hit, Killed By Train
A Long Island resident who was allegedly standing on the tracks was hit and killed by a train. The incident occurred in Southampton around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to MTA officials, at about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck Rodney E. Brumsey, age 57, of Southampton, who was on the tracks west of Southampton Station near the Moses Lane grade crossing.
New York City to remove abandoned outdoor dining structures, Open Restaurants program here to stay
The mayor reiterated "outdoor dining is here to stay," while acknowledging that abandoned or dangerous outdoor dining structures must be quickly torn down.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State
Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
SFist
Hey, Whatever Happened to That Downtown SF Congestion Pricing Plan? ‘It’s Been Paused,’ SFMTA Says
As the state of New York barrels ahead with congestion pricing to battle climate change and traffic, a similar plan for San Francisco has been shelved, likely to the relief of retailers and small business owners. In the state of New York. new-ish Governor Kathy Hochul is still going full...
Manhattan skyscraper is ‘most slender’ in the world
The 60 apartments in the tower range in cost from $18 million to $66 million per unit, and offer 360-degree views of the city.
Herald Community Newspapers
Sidewalk sale is a boon for Cedarhurst businesses
Shoppers flooded the sidewalks of Central Avenue and side streets for the Cedarhurst’s Business Improvement District’s four-day Summer Sidewalk Sale, during which retail outlets and restaurants offered patrons tremendous bargains. Central Avenue — known as the fashion center of Long Island’s South Shore for more than 100 years...
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
hypebeast.com
8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown
Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
greaterlongisland.com
The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze returns to Old Bethpage for its third year
Back by popular demand, The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze comes back for its third year at the Old Bethpage Village Restoration for 28 selected nights this fall. The iconic, family-fun Halloween-themed event in Nassau County will run from Sept. 30 through Nov. 6. “I am excited to once again...
greaterlongisland.com
Code beer! Physician opens Somerset Brewing Company in West Hempstead
GreaterRockvilleCentre coverage is funded in part by The Tap Room, now with four L.I. locations with the latest in Rockville Centre. Click here to read about The Tap Room’s new Saturday brunch. Long Islanders can now page Dr. Manny Fajardo for 350 cc of beer. Stat!. Fajardo, a physician...
2022-2023 academic year: $77M Staten Island campus to open with 2 new schools
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. —A newly constructed facility in Stapleton will house two schools when it opens for the first time this fall. The new $77 million four-story building will offer 773 elementary, middle and high school seats for students on the North Shore when it opens for the 2022-2023 academic year.
NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch
Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
longisland.com
Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing
The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
New Yorkers react to yesterday's insane airport delays
Citing "unexpected" staff unavailability that forced a reduction in "the flow of aircraft around New York City," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) warned travelers about major delays at all three major New York City-area airports at the beginning of the week. Although the message was appreciated, it did not do...
MTA driver fighting for life after heart attack on the job
MTA workers, family and friends came out to support and pray for 44-year-old MTA bus driver Jovanna Ortiz outside of St. Barnabas Hospital on Tuesday.
Herald Community Newspapers
New access point on South Shore Blueway Trail
Residents of Wantagh and Seaford can say hello to a new kayak launch point on the south shore of Long Island. Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin and Councilman Chris Carini unveiled a new kayak launch point at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford. The launch, which is part of the “South Shore Blueway Trail,” allows kayakers, paddleboarders, and other small boat users easy access to the south shore estuary area.
Herald Community Newspapers
Hempstead town to address Five Towns development concerns
The development zones provide for varying levels of building density, ranging from 15 units per acre up to 60 units. The zones include different types of construction, including attached single-family homes, multi-family dwellings and mixed-use development — business uses on the ground floor and residential units above. The zones straddle the Nassau Expressway in communities north of the Village of Lawrence.
9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors
LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
