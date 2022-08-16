ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville Centre, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Southampton Man Standing On Tracks, Hit, Killed By Train

A Long Island resident who was allegedly standing on the tracks was hit and killed by a train. The incident occurred in Southampton around 3:40 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to MTA officials, at about 3:40 p.m., the 3 p.m train from Speonk to Montauk fatally struck Rodney E. Brumsey, age 57, of Southampton, who was on the tracks west of Southampton Station near the Moses Lane grade crossing.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
New York YIMBY

Housing Lottery Launches for 305 East 165th Street in Concourse, The Bronx

The affordable housing lottery has launched for 305 East 165th Street, a seven-story residential building in Concourse, The Bronx. Designed by Marin Architects and developed by Stagg Group, the structure yields 72 residences and 17 parking spots. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 37 units for residents at 80 to 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $55,612 to $187,330.
BRONX, NY
Lite 98.7

The Most Unique Hotel Experiences in New York State

Who wants to stay in a traditional hotel room these days? It's boring! Carpet that hasn't been changed since 1982, bed sheets as comfortable as construction paper, yellowing curtains that smell like cigarettes... forget it!. You can find some really incredible gems to stay in across New York state. While...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rockville Centre, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
Rockville Centre, NY
Government
Herald Community Newspapers

Sidewalk sale is a boon for Cedarhurst businesses

Shoppers flooded the sidewalks of Central Avenue and side streets for the Cedarhurst’s Business Improvement District’s four-day Summer Sidewalk Sale, during which retail outlets and restaurants offered patrons tremendous bargains. Central Avenue — known as the fashion center of Long Island’s South Shore for more than 100 years...
CEDARHURST, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lirr#Urban Construction#Penn Station#The Tap Room#The Lirr Concourse#Mta Chair#Accessibil
hypebeast.com

8 Must-Visit Gems in NYC's Chinatown

Amidst the guiding aroma of freshly-roasted duck, the simplicity of sidewalk negotiations at fruit vendor carts and the cacophony of booked-and-busy passersby, New York City’s Chinatown is undoubtedly one of the most dynamic neighborhoods in all of Manhattan. Among the myriad of storefronts — some freshly minted and others decades-old — the lively downtown spot is home to not only some of the best Asian cuisine, but also some of the oldest businesses and the most unique store concepts in the city. (Not to mention, it also houses the first U.S. brick-and-mortar flagship store for Hypebeast’s e-commerce and retail platform HBX.)
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
Syracuse.com

NY tells Upstate New Yorkers to cut back on lawn watering amid drought watch

Albany, N.Y. — New York is urging much of upstate New York to conserve water as weeks without soaking rains have put many areas into a drought watch. The watch now includes most New York counties except for those in the Adirondacks, those bordering Lake Ontario to the east, and New York City’s five boroughs and Westchester County. The state is encouraging residents in affected counties, particularly those dependent on private wells, to conserve water whenever possible during the coming weeks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Ronkonkoma Beach Closed to Bathing

The Town of Islip’s Ronkonkoma Beach is closed to bathing due to the finding of bacteria at levels in excess of acceptable criteria. All other beaches that closed since last weekend have reopened. According to Suffolk County Commissioner of Health Dr. Gregson Pigott, bathing in bacteria-contaminated water can result...
ISLIP, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

New access point on South Shore Blueway Trail

Residents of Wantagh and Seaford can say hello to a new kayak launch point on the south shore of Long Island. Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin and Councilman Chris Carini unveiled a new kayak launch point at Seamans Neck Park in Seaford. The launch, which is part of the “South Shore Blueway Trail,” allows kayakers, paddleboarders, and other small boat users easy access to the south shore estuary area.
SEAFORD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Hempstead town to address Five Towns development concerns

The development zones provide for varying levels of building density, ranging from 15 units per acre up to 60 units. The zones include different types of construction, including attached single-family homes, multi-family dwellings and mixed-use development — business uses on the ground floor and residential units above. The zones straddle the Nassau Expressway in communities north of the Village of Lawrence.
PIX11

9/11 Tribute Museum in NYC closing its doors

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The 9/11 Tribute Museum in Manhattan will shutter on Wednesday, the museum announced Tuesday. The museum will keep a presence online, but financial difficulties mean the doors of the Greenwich Street location will close. The COVID pandemic hit the museum hard. “Financial hardship including lost revenue caused by the pandemic prevents […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy