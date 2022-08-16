ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdonald County, MO

Volunteers hand out water on Big Elk

By Kate Kelley
 2 days ago
NOEL, Mo. – The McDonald County Community Coalition passed out water in an effort to share an important message on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Volunteers with the substance misuse prevention group worked with local first responders to determine top concerns on local waterways. Officials say too many people are becoming intoxicated and getting injured or even drowning as a result.

After much discussion, planning and collaboration, the prevention group came up with the message, “Don’t Get in Over Your Head, Drink Water Instead.”

This message was printed on about 1,000 bottles of water which was shared with floaters over the weekend. The bottles also include a QR code that links to a free blood alcohol content calculator.

Over 150 bottles of water were handed out to floaters on Big Elk and another 125 were shared with buses picking up people at the end of the day. The coalition plans to continue this project next summer.

