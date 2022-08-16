ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grandview, MO

kshb.com

Weather Blog: It's a big weather change

Here are some specific rainfall totals as of 11 a.m.:. These are the biggest and most widespread amounts since June 24th. Maryville..............5.99" KCI........................1.14" Lee's Summit.......1.40" St. Joseph.............0.92" Olathe..................1.52" Downtown KC.....0.80" Lawrence, KS......0.74" Topeka, KS..........0.49" Columbia, MO....1.64" Harrisonville......1.26" Scattered showers and drizzle will gradually decrease and end between now and 7...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Fast Casual

Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business

Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
SHAWNEE, KS
CJ Coombs

Kansas City's first airport was not downtown

Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
KANSAS CITY, MO
republic-online.com

K-68 will expand to four lanes

The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
PAOLA, KS
Football
Sports
fox4kc.com

The Eagles Hotel California Tour 2022 Ticket Giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “You can check-out any time you like” … But you’ll never WANT to leave when The Eagles come to Kansas City! These rock legends will be playing their 1976 hit album “Hotel California” from beginning to end plus some of their greatest hits!
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Chiefs season ticket holders may be taxed more to sell tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs season ticket holders are receiving an email from Ticketmaster asking for personal information and notifying them about new tax laws when they sell their tickets. Stephen Reyes has been a season ticket holder for four years. “It’s been amazing,” Reyes said. “We even upgraded...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Missouri Independent

Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri arguing a new law requiring the city to spend more on police is unconstitutional.  The law, approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson this year, raises the portion of Kansas City’s budget that must […] The post Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KANSAS CITY, MO
greenabilitymagazine.com

Recycle electronics at these free events

Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
KANSAS CITY, MO

