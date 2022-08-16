Read full article on original website
Kansas City's first airport was not downtownCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Atkins-Johnson Farmhouse in Gladstone, Missouri is a museum worth exploringCJ CoombsGladstone, MO
Wheatley-Provident Hospital was the first facility in Kansas City to provide care for the African American communityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Raphael Hotel first opened in 1928 as the Villa Serena Apartments with salmon-colored velvet walls in the lobbyCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Skyy is the Limit!!Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
KC Current launches season ticket campaign as stadium groundbreaking nears
The Kansas City Current launched its season ticket campaign, giving fans the first chance to reserve their spot at the team's Riverfront stadium.
KMBC.com
Coaches save 17-year-old baseball player's life with CPR after he collapsed during practice
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Blue Valley High School junior is headed back to class Wednesday and thankful to be alive. Just two weeks ago he collapsed at baseball practice from cardiac arrest. Seventeen-year-old Davis Dwight was at Mac N Seitz for hitting practice with Coach Nikolaus Crouch. “It’s...
The Lincoln College Preparatory Academy in Kansas City is a multi-purpose facility and represents a piece of history
Lincoln High School in Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Summer's almost over, again, and schools will be starting soon if they haven't already. This school carries so much history. On January 15, 2014, this structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Sonic closes in Bonner Springs, plans to open new location in a few years
The Sonic Drive-in in Bonner Springs near Edwardsville has closed its doors. But it does plan to open a new location in a couple years.
kshb.com
Weather Blog: It's a big weather change
Here are some specific rainfall totals as of 11 a.m.:. These are the biggest and most widespread amounts since June 24th. Maryville..............5.99" KCI........................1.14" Lee's Summit.......1.40" St. Joseph.............0.92" Olathe..................1.52" Downtown KC.....0.80" Lawrence, KS......0.74" Topeka, KS..........0.49" Columbia, MO....1.64" Harrisonville......1.26" Scattered showers and drizzle will gradually decrease and end between now and 7...
Fast Casual
Retired Goodcents franchisee is back in business
Twenty-year Goodcents franchisee Sam Singh thought he was ready to retire from his sandwich shop in Emporia, Kansas, but four months later he took over a Goodcents location in Shawnee, Kansas, according to a company press release. Although he retired so he could move to be closer to his family,...
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on Northland location
Fareway Meat Market breaks ground on a Northland location near Northeast 85th Terrace and Northeast Shoal Creek Parkway, hopes to open in 2023.
Kansas City's first airport was not downtown
Kaw Point in Kansas City, looking slightly north of due east.The original uploader was Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia Commons. The above image is an aerial view of the airport to the left. Allegedly, consideration of the city's name for the airport was "Peninsula Field" due to the bend in the Missouri River that flows around the airport. Now named the Charles B. Wheeler Downtown Airport, the city-owned airport has had a few name changes since it first opened.
Human remains found in the woods near 47th and Raytown Road
The Kansas City Police Department is investigating a death after human remains were found in the woods near 47th Street and Raytown Road.
Quality Hill is a historic area and is said to be one of the first neighborhoods in Kansas City
Quality Hill, Kansas City, Missouri ca. 1918.Source unknown, public domain, Wikimedia Commons. There’s a lot of history in the Quality Hill neighborhood close to downtown Kansas City, Missouri. It’s on a bluff where you can look out to see where the Kansas River and Missouri River meet in the West Bottoms that’s also close to the Kansas border.
Drivers call for streets near State Line Road to be repaired after damage
Car owners who've hit potholes wish for a smooth ride up State Line Road in KCMO. Given its unique location, State Line Road is a shared responsibility between KCMO and neighboring cities.
republic-online.com
K-68 will expand to four lanes
The expansion of Kansas Highway 68 to four lanes is no longer a pipe dream. On Monday, Aug. 15, the project moved from the development phase to the construction pipeline. The expansion is not to be confused with T-Works projects currently taking place on K-68 between Louisburg and Paola.
fox4kc.com
The Eagles Hotel California Tour 2022 Ticket Giveaway
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — “You can check-out any time you like” … But you’ll never WANT to leave when The Eagles come to Kansas City! These rock legends will be playing their 1976 hit album “Hotel California” from beginning to end plus some of their greatest hits!
KC seeks changes for 71 Highway with $5M grant
Kansas City to use a $5 million federal grant to find ways to improve safety on 71 Highway from 85th Street to Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard.
Kansas City's 'Waldo' neighborhood is part of the city's historic fabric--sometimes one person makes history happen
Dr. David Waldo, Sr.Dr. David Waldo, Sr. Find a Grave page. In 1841, Dr. David Waldo, Sr. was persuaded by friends to buy some land in Jackson County, Missouri. His purchase involved 1,000 acres.
fox4kc.com
Chiefs season ticket holders may be taxed more to sell tickets
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs season ticket holders are receiving an email from Ticketmaster asking for personal information and notifying them about new tax laws when they sell their tickets. Stephen Reyes has been a season ticket holder for four years. “It’s been amazing,” Reyes said. “We even upgraded...
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Wednesday that he will file a lawsuit against the state of Missouri arguing a new law requiring the city to spend more on police is unconstitutional. The law, approved by the legislature and signed by Gov. Mike Parson this year, raises the portion of Kansas City’s budget that must […] The post Kansas City mayor sues to block Missouri law requiring higher police spending appeared first on Missouri Independent.
greenabilitymagazine.com
Recycle electronics at these free events
Give your unused and older electronics a second life or recycle them responsibly at six electronic recycling events in the Kansas City metro area and at nationwide locations. Most recycling events will take computers, laptops, keyboards, speakers, routers, modems, webcams, network hubs, cell phones, charging cables, phone systems, shredders, fax machines, scanners, VCR and DVD players, video game consoles, printers, copiers and more. Some will also take home appliances, exercise equipment, kitchen appliances and lawn equipment. Many items are recycled for free, but some require a fee.
Kansas City TOPGUN pilot to perform at KC Air Show
A retired military pilot who graduated from the U.S. Navy’s TOPGUN program speaks with KSHB 41 News about the "Top Gun: Maverick" movie and the upcoming KC Air Show.
