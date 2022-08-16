Read full article on original website
Related
Daily Reporter
Cullen maintains family company’s dedication to training, workforce development
A fifth-generation owner of JP Cullen, Laura Cullen oversees its 500-plus employees’ training and development, recruitment and performance training. Cullen has tripled the size of her team over the past year and doubled the number of internal courses offered and taken, increasing internal participation in Cullen College and its graduate pool.
Daily Reporter
Dunn helps to foster inclusiveness in industry at CG Schmidt
Sarah Dunn began her career with CG Schmidt 12 years ago as the business development manager and, in 2019, became its first female executive. Under her leadership, its Madison office has grown quickly measured by its sales and revenue. This year, Dunn was promoted to senior vice president and assumed...
Comments / 0