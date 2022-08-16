Read full article on original website
Game of Thrones' George R.R. Martin Confirms Estrangement From Original Series in Later Seasons: 'I Was Pretty Much Out of the Loop'
Click here to read the full article. Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin is shedding new, cryptic light on the complicated relationship he had with the original HBO series’ creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. In a new interview with the New York Times, Martin confirms that his behind-the-scenes involvement decreased dramatically in the show’s final seasons. After being heavily engaged during Seasons 1 through 4, consulting on everything from scripts to casting, “By Season 5 and 6, and certainly 7 and 8, I was pretty much out of the loop,” he shares. Asked why he became estranged from the show,...
tvinsider.com
‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Cast on ‘Kirk Pre-Kirk,’ Vulnerable Uhura & More in Season 2 (VIDEO)
The Star Trek: Strange New Worlds cast might not have been able to say much about Season 2 at 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, but it’s a safe bet that it’s going to be a fun ride — and not just because of the crossover with Lower Decks!
tvinsider.com
Poldark Is Leonardo, New Season of ‘Devils,’ Demi Lovato Co-hosts ‘Tonight,’ Into the Woods with ‘Shadows’
The CW imports a European costume drama about Leonardo da Vinci, starring Poldark’s Aidan Turner. The CW also premieres a new season of business melodrama Devils. Demi Lovato begins a three-night “takeover” of The Tonight Show. New Jersey’s Pine Barrens is the backdrop for a soul-searching episode of What We Do in the Shadows.
‘Better Call Saul’ Creator Explains the Series Finale
This post contains spoilers for the Better Call Saul series finale. Fourteen years ago, Peter Gould wrote an episode of Breaking Bad, “Better Call Saul,” where he was tasked with introducing a character who would serve two purposes: 1) provide legal expertise to Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, so that it would be more plausible when they kept eluding law enforcement; and 2) bring back some of the humor that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan worried that the show was losing as Walt and Jesse’s arcs both turned darker. Beyond that, and the casting of Bob Odenkirk in the role, no one gave much thought to who...
digitalspy.com
Surprise! Westworld season 4 ending is just as confusing as every other Westworld ending!
Westworld season four spoilers follow. Well, another season of Westworld has come and gone. Like its predecessors, season four was full of Big Ideas – some executed with more aplomb than others. The finale, titled 'Que Sera, Sera', had several disparate threads to tie together in its denouement, a...
Kaley Cuoco’s Heartbreaking Announcement: ‘I Was Really Losing My Mind’
Kaley Cuoco sensationally revealed that she was forced to stage an intervention on herself while filming season two of The Flight Attendant, to help her deal with her “super dark” depression following her and Karl Cook’s divorce. Po...
Heather Gray, Executive Producer of ‘The Talk,’ Dies at 50
Click here to read the full article. Heather Gray, an executive producer for the CBS series “The Talk” and a former supervising producer for “The Tyra Banks Show,” has died. She was 50 years old. No further details about Gray’s death are available at this time. A letter sent to the crew of “The Talk” and press by CBS confirmed the news. Although a cause of death was not disclosed, the network stated that Gray was “bravely battling an unforgiving disease.” The letter was written and distributed on behalf of CBS and signed by George Cheeks (president and CEO of CBS), David...
EW.com
Sons of Anarchy vet Charlie Hunnam rides again in Apple's Shantaram first look
Charlie Hunnam is back on a bike, though not the kind Sons of Anarchy fans are used to seeing him ride. The actor best known for his role as outlaw motorcycle club member Jax Teller on the FX drama can now be seen for the first time as fugitive Lin Ford in Apple's upcoming Shantaram. The streamer released the debut photo from the drama series on Monday, along with premiere intel.
thesource.com
P-Valley Star Elarica Johnson Confirms Exit From Show
Fans of Starz’s P-Valley have followed the story of Elarica Johnson’s character Autumn Night/Hailey from the very beginning. In an exclusive with Entertainment Weekly, Johnson confirmed the end of season 2 wrapped up her storyline, and it was her decision to depart the show. “I knew when it...
NME
‘Stranger Things’ star Joe Keery joins the cast for upcoming fifth season of ‘Fargo’
Stranger Things star Joe Keery has joined the cast of the upcoming fifth season of Fargo. Keery — who portrays Steve Harrington on Netflix‘s Stranger Things — will join the FX anthology series alongside fellow new additions Lamorne Morris and Richa Moorjani, who are known for their roles in New Girl and Never Have I Ever respectively.
hypebeast.com
Warner Bros. Discovery Confirms Which Three DC Projects Are Moving Forward at HBO Max
Since the news of Batgirl being canceled by Warner Bros. Discovery after its recent shakeup, fans have been unsure about which projects will be going ahead. While the future of DC Comics still appears to be up in the air at the studio, the newly formed company has confirmed three projects that will stay its course to appear on HBO Max. According to Deadline, DC series said to be “moving along” post-merger include the second season of Peacemaker starring John Cena, the Penguin spinoff featuring Colin Farrell and the new Greg Berlanti-led series Green Lantern Corps.
Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, Tim Blake Nelson Join Peacock Series ‘Poker Face’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Ron Perlman, Nick Nolte, Charles Melton, and Tim Blake Nelson have all joined the cast of the upcoming Peacock series “Poker Face,” Variety has learned exclusively. Perlman (“Sons of Anarchy,” “Hellboy”), Nolte (“Warrior,” “Graves”), Melton (“Riverdale,” “American Horror Stories”), and Nelson (“Watchmen,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”) join the show’s already expansive cast. Natasha Lyonne will lead the series, with previously announced cast members including: Adrien Brody, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Chloe Sevigny, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Lil Rel Howery, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, S. Epatha Merkerson, Simon Helberg and Tim Meadows. Sources say will...
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ EP Explains Change He Made Involving Mayim Bialik
Jeopardy! executive producer Michael Davies has been opening up about his role on the long-running game show and revealed one of the first changes he made when he stepped into the position. Davies took over at the show earlier this year following the departure of Mike Richards. Speaking on the...
Popculture
HBO Max Just Scrapped a DC Superhero Show
HBO Max has announced many cancellations in recent weeks, but one obscure DC Comics cancellation nearly flew under the radar. The streamer has been developing a TV show called Strange Adventures for several years, with some heavyweight talent attached including Jensen Ackles, Greg Berlanti and Kevin Smith. In the latest episode of his podcast, Hollywood Babble-On, Smith revealed that the show has been quietly canceled.
Sydney Sweeney Still Finds Herself Asking, ‘Is This Real?’
Double nominee Sydney Sweeney had no clue which “Euphoria” scene of hers she’d want to play at the Emmys after they announce her name in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series category, but for her “The White Lotus” clip she joked, “I always love the ‘Well, maybe grandpa was a power bottom’ line.” Hopping on a Zoom with IndieWire, the good-humored actress revealed that in the video she shared of her in tears, celebrating Emmy nominations morning on a phone call with her mother, she did not actually know that she’d also made the cut for Outstanding Supporting Actress...
Marlon Wayans Moves Semi-Autobiographical Comedy ‘Book of Marlon’ From HBO Max to Starz
Click here to read the full article. Marlon Wayans is moving his semi-autobiographical comedy series “Book of Marlon” to Starz. The premium cabler has put the show into development after it was previously set up at HBO Max. It was originally set up at HBO Max in 2020 as part of an overall deal Wayans had signed there. In the half-hour show, Wayans would play a fictionalized version of himself, exploring his professional life as a comedian and actor, as well as his personal life as he attempts to reconcile being a good person and loving father with being Marlon. Wayans will...
'End of the Road' trailer: Queen Latifah, Ludacris take on murderer
Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film End of the Road. The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Monday featuring Queen Latifah and Chris Bridges, aka Ludacris. Queen Latifah plays Brenda, a recently widowed mother-of-two who is relocating across the country...
tvinsider.com
‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Scott Speedman to Recur in Season 19
We’re going to choose to look on the bright side when it comes to Scott Speedman’s status in Grey’s Anatomy Season 19, especially considering how things ended in the finale for Dr. Nick Marsh and Ellen Pompeo’s Dr. Meredith Grey. After all, he’s not gone completely.
‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Co-Creator Peter Gould On Saving Souls, “Seeing ‘Breaking Bad’ Differently,” Kim Wexler Spinoff Hopes & Sticking The Landing
SPOILER ALERT: This article contains details of tonight’s Better Call Saul series finale “As soon as we land, I want you to tell the other side that I’ve got more to trade,” a busted but still hustling Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) tells his lawyer on a flight from Nebraska to New Mexico in tonight’s Better Call Saul series finale. “I just remembered something that’ll make their toes curl,” the shameless lawyer born Jimmy McGill aka Gene Takavic asserts in the “Saul Gone” episode. ‘Better Call Saul’ Characters’ Fates Revealed In Series Finale – Photo Gallery Toes do curl, plea deals are struck, and...
‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series
Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
