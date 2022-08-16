Read full article on original website
Mom, children allegedly staying with Ezra Miller are missing: police
A young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with Ezra Miller at the actor’s Vermont farm are reportedly missing. Vermont State Police are looking for the 25-year-old woman and her kids — aged 5, 4 and 1 — believing that the “Flash” star may be concealing their whereabouts, Rolling Stone reported Wednesday. According to court documents obtained by the publication, VSP officers say they attempted at least twice over the weekend to serve the mom an emergency care order requested by the State Attorney’s office, which demanded the youngsters’ removal from both the property and her care. But Miller allegedly told cops...
Unrecognizable Ezra Miller Looks Unfazed By Back-To-Back Arrests As Scandal-Plagued Star Unwinds At Mother's Home
Scandal-stricken actor Ezra Miller could be seen sporting new facial hair as they got away from arrest drama at their mother's home in Vermont, Radar has learned.The embattled Flash star, 29, who goes by them/they pronouns, could be seen meekly smiling as photogs spotted them on the porch with mom Marta and another woman.Daily Mail published the snaps on Wednesday.Miller not only had long hair but also a full mustache during the sighting, which came after they were arrested and charged with felony burglary this week, RadarOnline.com confirmed. Police claim the star broke into a residence in Stamford and stole...
Ezra Miller flashes playful grin while lounging with mom after third arrest
Ezra Miller appears to be relaxed and unbothered these days despite their laundry list of legal woes. The actor, who goes by they/them, was photographed hanging out with their mother, Marta Miller, on the porch of their Vermont home on Monday — one day after their third arrest of the year. The “Flash” star, 29, is now sporting a full mustache, which curved upward along the toothless grin they flashed the paps. They did not even stand up from their chair or put down their phone for the impromptu encounter. Marta, however, was apparently not as OK with the situation, as photographers captured...
Report: Ezra Miller travels with gun and bullet proof vest, fears FBI and KKK
There are some new troubling accounts about The Flash star Ezra Miller, including that they like to travel with firearms and are afraid of getting shot. A new report from Business Insider claims that it spoke to 14 people who’ve interacted with Miller. The report says the actor has “frightening emotional outbursts” in addition to wearing the vest to protect from firearms. There’s also reports that the actor was “running a cult” out of a rented airbnb for at least two months.
Tokata Iron Eyes speaks out, says 'Flash' star Ezra Miller never groomed or abused her
Tokata's parents say Miller has left bruises on their 18-year-old daughter's arms and cheeks, restricted access to her phone, and verbally abused her.
Anne Heche official cause of death revealed
Anne Heche died of smoke inhalation and the thermal injuries she sustained in her Aug. 5 car crash. The Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner listed sternal fracture due to blunt trauma as a contributing factor to her death, which was ruled accidental. According to the National Institute of Health, sternal fractures result from a person’s chest striking the steering wheel, with a slightly higher prevalence in females drivers. Heche was declared brain dead on Aug. 12 and taken off life support on Aug. 15 after matching with an organ donor recipient. “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a...
Millie Bobby Brown speaks out about ‘unhealthy’ relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic
Millie Bobby Brown is speaking out about her past relationship with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic and how it was an “unhealthy situation”.During a recent interview with Allure, the 18-year-old actor recalled the end of her year-long romance with Ecimovic in January 2021 and how it coincided with her filming the fourth season of her hit Netflix show Stranger Things. “I felt very vulnerable,” she said. “Also, no one on the set knew I was going through this. So it was kind of nice to be able to just deal with that myself and no one else knew. Then it was...
‘The Flash’ Star Ezra Miller Breaks Silence After a ‘Time of Intense Crisis’
The Flash star Ezra Miller has broken their silence after a number of highly publicized incidents, saying they are seeking help and treatment for “complex mental health issues.”Miller, who is nonbinary, released a statement through a rep to The Daily Beast apologizing for their actions and saying they have gone through a “time of intense crisis” and that they have begun “ongoing treatment.” The actor was arrested twice in Hawaii in spring, once for disorderly conduct and another for second-degree assault. Footage of the disorderly conduct arrest shows Miller arguing with police while being taken into custody.“Having recently gone through...
A Timeline of Ezra Miller's Recent Controversies
Ezra Miller first stepped onto the scene with their feature film debut in 2008's Afterschool and their breakout role in 2012's The Perks of Being a Wallflower, but recently, The Flash actor's career has been overshadowed by their numerous public controversies. Following a series of arrests for disorderly conduct and...
Millie Bobbie Brown Had A Toxic Relationship During 'Stranger Things' & Shared Her Story
Millie Bobby Brown opened up this week about her relationship with her former boyfriend and famous TikTok star Hunter Ecimovic. The pair got together when she was just 16 and he was 20. They split in January 2021. Be warned, there’s some colorful language used. In an interview with...
Ezra Miller Apologizes for Recent Behavior, Says They're Suffering 'Complex Mental Health Issues'
The Flash star Ezra Miller has issued an apology for their recent behavior. According to Variety, the 29-year-old actor confirmed that they are suffering “complex mental health issues” following a series of issues, including assault and abuse allegations. “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I...
Ezra Miller breaks silence to apologise ‘to everyone that I have alarmed’
Actor Ezra Miller has broken their silence amid a growing list of legal issues and allegations of erratic behaviour, saying they are seeking treatment for “complex mental health issues”. In a statement provided by a representative of the actor to Variety on Tuesday, the 29-year-old non-binary actor apologised...
In Entertainment: Ezra Miller Enters Treatment, an Apology for the 1973 Oscars & more
Today on Between Bells, Baker Machado and Hena Doba break down the trending stories in entertainment including Ezra Miller, the embattled "The Flash" star, who is seeking treatment for their mental health and a long overdue apology to Sacheen Lightfeather for the 1973 Oscars.
Jonah Hill says he will no longer promote his own films to protect his mental health
Actor and director pens open letter revealing his nearly 20-year struggle with anxiety attacks, ‘which are exacerbated by media appearances and public facing events’
Ezra Miller Issues Apology, Promises to Seek Treatment
Ezra Miller has finally issued a public acknowledgement and apology for their string of arrests and erratic behavior that have kept the Flash actor in headlines since April. In a statement given to Variety, Miller wrote, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”
Olivia Wilde files motion to dismiss Jason Sudeikis' custody papers served at CinemaCon
Jason Sudeikis publicly condemned how his ex, Olivia Wilde, was served custody papers while onstage. But Wilde claims he intended to embarrass her.
'Flash' star Ezra Miller's apology is not a get-out-of-jail-free card, experts say
Ezra Miller, the star of Warner Bros. "The Flash," said this week that they are undergoing mental health treatment after a spate of misconduct allegations. Warner Bros. Discovery, the company behind the DC Comics franchise movie, has largely been quiet about Miller's various issues, including accusations of child grooming. "The...
What does the internet actually want from Ezra Miller?
Social media is one big pinball machine, all of it’s us thwacking wildly between anger, compassion and mockery. Meanwhile, a score of finger-waggers are ready to explain why we’re wrong at every juncture. A case in point: Ezra Miller. The beleaguered actor, who has been at the centre of a venn diagram of all online discourse of late, has finally sought treatment for “complex mental health issues”, following months of arrests, bad headlines, and the fate of their $200m blockbuster The Flash at stake. Already, battle lines have been drawn and opinions are claiming to be definitive. But should they...
‘Buffy’ actor Nicholas Brendon hospitalised after “cardiac incident”
Buffy The Vampire Slayer actor Nicholas Brendon has been hospitalised after suffering a “cardiac incident”. The actor, best known for playing Xander Harris in the drama series, was rushed to hospital two weeks ago, his sister revealed on Instagram. Sharing a number of pictures of Brendon in hospital,...
Morgan Taylor Dies: Grammy Nominee Children’s Multimedia Artist Was 52
Morgan Taylor, a Grammy-award nominee, died at age 52. The death of the multimedia artist who created music and art for kids came after a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a GoFundMe created by his friends. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rachel Loshak, and their children, Harvey and Ridley. Taylor was best known for his creation of the World of Gustafer Yellowgold, an animated character said to be from the sun. It was for the CD/DVD “Gustafer Yellowgold’s Dark Pie Concerns,” which was released in 2015, that Taylor received a Grammy nod in the Best Children’s...
