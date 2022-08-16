ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Celebrates Back-to-School with Best Deals of the Season, now through Aug. 28

Tanger Outlets Fort Worth invites customers to kick off the back-to-school season for the whole family while accessing unprecedented savings directly from their favorite brands. Tanger’s dynamic mix of top brands and local shops showcases the latest trends and classic styles for students of all ages to put their best foot forward in the classroom – all at unmatched value.

TangerStyle, the season’s most coveted sale, runs now through Aug. 28 and offers two levels of savings for Tanger Insiders and TangerClub members. The Tanger Insider program, available to all shoppers at no cost, provides 15% off a single item or an entire purchase at participating brands. Premium membership in TangerClub provides access to elevated savings – 25% off a single item or 20% off an entire purchase at participating stores, including Levi’s Outlet, Gap Factory and Francesca’s. TangerClub also includes perks like immediate discounts, rewards for every dollar spent, priority parking, birthday gifts and access to special events. Membership is available through a simple, two-click enrollment at a cost of $10 at TangerOutlets.com/TangerClub or by visiting Shopper Services, located across from Ann Taylor. Adding to the savings, TangerClub members have the opportunity to earn double points on all purchases through the end of August.

On top of the latest TangerStyle offerings, TangerClub members can take advantage of even more incentives with exclusive August bonus offers from top brands, including Adidas, Puma and Skechers. To further reward the Tanger community for its loyalty, the company is offering a $10,000 Fall Sweepstakes program, allowing shoppers to enter by uploading receipts to the Tanger Mobile App or presenting them at Shopper Services. Five winners will be selected on Aug. 28 to receive a Tanger Outlets Gift Card for $2,000. Visit TangerOutlets.com for complete details and rules.

“We’re excited for our shoppers to save even more as they prepare for a new school year,” said Tanger Outlets Fort Worth Marketing Director Holly Conner. “Tanger Outlets Fort Worth is a one-stop shop for all things back-to-school. Whether heading to a classroom or college campus, our brands showcase the latest fashions to fit everyone’s style.”

Local TangerKids 2022 grant recipients will be announced in late August. This year’s program, building on its 2021 milestone of more than $3.1 million in donations since 1996, continues to prioritize inclusivity by allocating 55% of funding to underserved and underrepresented communities. In addition, Tanger’s introduction of member choice awards allows customers to steer a portion of this year’s grants to causes that matter most to them. From Aug. 13-28, active TangerClub members can log 2022 shopping receipts for a chance to vote on the top five grant recipients to be awarded an additional $1,000. Information about Tanger’s commitment to the communities it serves can be found at tangeroutlets.com/community.

Shoppers can discover Tanger offerings and access the best deals of the season at tangeroutlets.com/TangerStyle and connect with Tanger Outlets Fort Worth on Facebook and Instagram. For more information, visit tangeroutlets.com/FortWorth.

