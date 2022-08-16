ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon told clients that remote work 'slows down honesty and decision making,' report says

By Hannah Towey
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PURjV_0hJ9O0Q200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OttsR_0hJ9O0Q200
Jamie Dimon is the CEO of JPMorgan Chase.

KENA BETANCUR/Getty Images

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon pushed back on remote work during a client call last week, Yahoo Finance reported Saturday.

"You have to look at the flaws of the Zoom world," he said, per the outlet. "It doesn't work for an apprenticeship program. It doesn't work for spontaneous stuff."

JPMorgan has asked half of its workforce to return to the office five days a week, and another 40% to come in a few days a week. To the displeasure of some employees, the bank is collecting data on worker activity amid its return-to-office push, including tracking office attendance with ID swipes.

Remote work, which Dimon called "management by Hollywood Squares" also "slows down honesty and decision making," he said, according to Yahoo.

"That disappears when you do it from home because at home you tend to say, okay, we'll pick this up tomorrow," he continued, according to Yahoo. "People laugh when I say it. I never did this, but a lot of people at home on a call are texting each other, sometimes saying what a jerk that person is."

This isn't the first time Dimon has come out in support of in-person work. At a conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal in May, the bank's CEO said remote work "doesn't work for people who want to hustle," adding that the bank's in-office attendance will be back to pre-pandemic levels by September.

Dimon offered up a new argument against remote work on last week's client call, saying that working in the office is better for diversity.

"We say we want diversity. When you come [to work] it is a rainbow room," he said, per the report. "But if you live in certain parts of our country and go eat out there, it is all white. You're losing opportunities to meet other people."

In Dimon's 2021 letter to shareholders, he noted that the bank "learned that we could function virtually with Zoom and Cisco and maintain productivity, at least in the short run," but highlighted some "serious weaknesses" of the virtual world.

"While it's clear that working from home will become more permanent in American business, such arrangements also need to work for both the company and its clients," Dimon wrote.

A JPMorgan spokesperson declined to comment on last week's reported client call, pointing to Dimon's previous comments on remote work in the bank's 2021 shareholder letter.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
TaxBuzz

JP Morgan CEO Warns of "Something Worse" Than Recession

The CEO of JP Morgan Chase has warned Americans that "something worse" than a recession may be coming. Jamie Dimon, who took over as head of the banking giant in 2005, reportedly warned wealthy clients to be on the lookout for financial problems far worse than a standard recession might bring in newly released reports.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Business Insider

More homebuyers are taking a cue from Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos and buying up real estate to create 'compounds' in their neighborhoods and keep investors out

Some celebrities and wealthy people buy several homes in their neighborhoods to grow their empires. Earlier in the pandemic, the number of homebuyers doing the same thing surged. Many people seek to protect the look of their neighborhoods or make room for friends and family. When Brian Miller noticed that...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Work#Jpmorgan Chase#Business Industry#Linus Business#Yahoo Finance#Hollywood Squares
Business Insider

Amazon-owned Whole Foods reportedly told managers that workers couldn't wear Black Lives Matter signage at work because it was 'opening the door for union activity'

Whole Foods was concerned that allowing employees to wear Black Lives Matter signage could appear pro-union, Bloomberg reports. Per an internal email, one higher-up said it could be "opening the door for union activity." Whole Foods employees have been fighting with the company since mid-2020 over the dress code. Whole...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

A couple who retired in their 40s only made their first $100,000 after firing their financial advisor and rewriting their investing strategy

Kiersten and Julien Saunders joined the FIRE movement and retired in their 40s. In their book "Cashing Out," they share the decisions that helped them make their first $100,000. They fired their financial advisor and decided to manage their investments independently. At the top of their corporate careers, Kiersten and...
PERSONAL FINANCE
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Women in the World

Through much of history, men have held most of the world’s wealth, and as recently as 2014, women made less than 17% of the top 1% of earners in the United States. A large majority of the richest Americans are men. (These are the 30 richest Americans of all time.) The financial success of women […]
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zoom
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cisco
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

581K+
Followers
38K+
Post
294M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy