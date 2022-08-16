A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO