Subway Rider Knifed in Gut on NYC Platform as Argument Escalates: Cops

A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed on a Bronx platform during a heated argument over the weekend, authorities say. It’s not clear what the victim and the suspect fought about on the southbound 4 train platform at the Fordham Road station Sunday night, but cops say the attacker pulled out a knife and gashed the victim once in the stomach when it escalated.
Several sharks spotted at Point Lookout, Lido Beach

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — There was another shark sighting on Long Island on Friday. Hempstead officials say lifeguards spotted several sharks around 11:45 a.m. at Point Lookout and Lido Beach. The sharks were close to the shoreline. Swimming is currently permitted, but officials warn beachgoers to stay on the edge...
NYC Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins denies shelter crisis coverup, claims ex-spokeswoman got fired for ‘unprofessional’ behavior

Gary Jenkins, Mayor Adams’ Social Services commissioner, pushed back Thursday against allegations that he withheld information about overcrowding conditions in city homeless shelters and also denied that his former spokeswoman was fired for blowing the whistle on the alleged coverup. Marking his first public comments since coming under a...
New Jersey man tried to hire

A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams launches blitz to remove dormant outdoor dining sheds

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday the city has begun demolishing outdoor dining sheds that popped up during the pandemic but are no longer being used and causing quality-of-life problems. Mr. Adams, a Democrat, said an “initial blitz” identified 24 dormant sheds outside now-closed restaurants within a few...
The M.T.A.’s Money Woes

Good morning. It’s Wednesday. We’ll look at what the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s looming budget deficit might mean for riders — and drivers. And, with an eye to next week’s primary, we’ll recap a key congressional race in Manhattan. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is facing...
Why New City's Jim Irwin walks his construction sites in the mornings

“There seem to be so many things pulling us all apart,” said Jim Irwin, CEO of New City LLC. “For our city to continue to thrive, I believe that sustained intentional investment in building trust and understanding through relationships is essential.”. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and...
