Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
NYC Man in Traffic Stop Drag That Maimed Cop Arrested 10 Months Later: Police
A 40-year-old Brooklyn man has been arrested in connection with a traffic law-violating spree on Long Island that ended with a police officer hit by a vehicle and dragged late last year, authorities said Thursday. Ephrem Jusino was taken into custody Wednesday in Deer Park and charged with assault to...
nypressnews.com
Caught on video: Unprovoked attack in the Bronx leaves victim with fractured skull
NEW YORK — An immigrant from Mexico is in critical condition, and now a Bronx man is facing an attempted murder charge after police say the suspect brutally sucker punched the victim outside a restaurant. CBS2’s Tony Aiello has details and reaction from the victim’s family. The...
nypressnews.com
Subway Rider Knifed in Gut on NYC Platform as Argument Escalates: Cops
A 25-year-old subway rider was stabbed on a Bronx platform during a heated argument over the weekend, authorities say. It’s not clear what the victim and the suspect fought about on the southbound 4 train platform at the Fordham Road station Sunday night, but cops say the attacker pulled out a knife and gashed the victim once in the stomach when it escalated.
nypressnews.com
She tormented her Long Beach neighbors It took a viral video to make them feel safe.
Every day when Everett Mason came home to his apartment complex in Long Beach he’d say a little prayer. “I’m praying this isn’t the day she decides to shoot through her window. She’s got the first apartment. She sees everything,” he said. “I’m a sitting target.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nypressnews.com
NYPD announces 46 guns seized in 3 days as mom makes emotional plea to end gun violence
NEW YORK – There’s been a major gun bust in New York City. Police say 46 weapons were taken off the streets. The NYPD made the announcement and was joined by a mother who lost not one, but two sons to gun violence. She made an emotional plea.
nypressnews.com
Several sharks spotted at Point Lookout, Lido Beach
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — There was another shark sighting on Long Island on Friday. Hempstead officials say lifeguards spotted several sharks around 11:45 a.m. at Point Lookout and Lido Beach. The sharks were close to the shoreline. Swimming is currently permitted, but officials warn beachgoers to stay on the edge...
nypressnews.com
NYC Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins denies shelter crisis coverup, claims ex-spokeswoman got fired for ‘unprofessional’ behavior
Gary Jenkins, Mayor Adams’ Social Services commissioner, pushed back Thursday against allegations that he withheld information about overcrowding conditions in city homeless shelters and also denied that his former spokeswoman was fired for blowing the whistle on the alleged coverup. Marking his first public comments since coming under a...
nypressnews.com
How Brooklyn entrepreneur Jackie Summers used his second chance at life to break barriers
NEW YORK – August is National Black Business Month and one Brooklyn man used his second chance at life to highlight his Caribbean ancestry. Jackie Summers typically begins his story from the hardest moment of his life, 12 years ago. “The doctor found a tumor the size of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nypressnews.com
New Jersey man tried to hire
A 57-year-old New Jersey man has been federally charged, accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 13-year-old girl in Texas, authorities announced Tuesday. Amando Conceicao of Newark is charged with one count each of conspiracy to commit murder for hire and causing another to travel interstate or using interstate facilities with intent that a murder for hire be committed, the U.S. attorney’s office said.
nypressnews.com
NYC Mayor Eric Adams launches blitz to remove dormant outdoor dining sheds
New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday the city has begun demolishing outdoor dining sheds that popped up during the pandemic but are no longer being used and causing quality-of-life problems. Mr. Adams, a Democrat, said an “initial blitz” identified 24 dormant sheds outside now-closed restaurants within a few...
nypressnews.com
NYPD issues emergency rules for receiving a concealed carry handgun license
NEW YORK – The NYPD has just issued emergency rules for receiving a concealed carry handgun license. This comes after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s restrictive handgun laws, which required a good reason to carry. Applicants will have to show they understand how to use...
nypressnews.com
The M.T.A.’s Money Woes
Good morning. It’s Wednesday. We’ll look at what the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s looming budget deficit might mean for riders — and drivers. And, with an eye to next week’s primary, we’ll recap a key congressional race in Manhattan. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is facing...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nypressnews.com
Why New City's Jim Irwin walks his construction sites in the mornings
“There seem to be so many things pulling us all apart,” said Jim Irwin, CEO of New City LLC. “For our city to continue to thrive, I believe that sustained intentional investment in building trust and understanding through relationships is essential.”. Share this news on your Fb,Twitter and...
Comments / 0