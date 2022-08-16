Russia unveils model of proposed space station after leaving ISS and cutting ties with Nasa

RUSSIA'S space agency, Roscosmos, has revealed a model of its proposed new space station.

The space agency recently announced plans to leave the current International Space Station that it shares with Nasa and other agencies.

Russia revealed this model at the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre near Moscow Credit: Reuters

The design is intended to provide better views of the Earth Credit: Reuters

Roscosmos's physical model of a Russian-built space station has been nicknamed "Ross" by Russian media.

It was unveiled at a military-industrial exhibition that took place on Monday on the outskirts of Moscow.

The design is said to provide a better view of Earth from space than the current Russian segment on the ISS.

Russia's move away from Nasa and the west comes after sanctions were placed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Yuri Borisov is the new leader of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos.

He said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Roscosmos will fulfill all its upstanding obligations.

Borisov previously said: "The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made".

However, Kathy Lueders, Nasa's space operations chief, later said that Russian officials wish to keep the ISS partnership until their own space station is ready.

Lueders told Reuters: "We're not getting any indication at any working level that anything's changed."

She added that the relationship between Roscosmos and Nasa remains "business as usual".

Dmitry Rogozin, the previous head of Russia's space agency, has suggested that the new space station could be used for military purposes.

Right now, Russian cosmonauts are currently onboard the ISS with European astronauts.

The ISS is actually a combination of two space stations.

One is known as the Russian segment and one is known as the American module.

Nasa previously condemned the Kremlin and cosmonauts, including Artemyev, for sitting for a politically-charged photo while on the ISS.

The ISS was launched in 1998 and Nasa hopes to keep it operating until 2030.

Russian state media has suggested that the launch of the first stage of Russia's new ISS would occur no later than 2030.

It's not expected to carry humans all year round but currently aims to host cosmonauts twice annually.