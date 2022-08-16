ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Russia unveils model of proposed space station after leaving ISS and cutting ties with Nasa

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jq4C0_0hJ9Nql000

RUSSIA'S space agency, Roscosmos, has revealed a model of its proposed new space station.

The space agency recently announced plans to leave the current International Space Station that it shares with Nasa and other agencies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ECAZt_0hJ9Nql000
Russia revealed this model at the international military-technical forum Army-2022 at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Centre near Moscow Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ytXg5_0hJ9Nql000
The design is intended to provide better views of the Earth Credit: Reuters

Roscosmos's physical model of a Russian-built space station has been nicknamed "Ross" by Russian media.

It was unveiled at a military-industrial exhibition that took place on Monday on the outskirts of Moscow.

The design is said to provide a better view of Earth from space than the current Russian segment on the ISS.

Russia's move away from Nasa and the west comes after sanctions were placed on Russia due to its invasion of Ukraine.

Yuri Borisov is the new leader of the state-controlled space corporation Roscosmos.

He said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin that Roscosmos will fulfill all its upstanding obligations.

Borisov previously said: "The decision to leave the station after 2024 has been made".

However, Kathy Lueders, Nasa's space operations chief, later said that Russian officials wish to keep the ISS partnership until their own space station is ready.

Lueders told Reuters: "We're not getting any indication at any working level that anything's changed."

She added that the relationship between Roscosmos and Nasa remains "business as usual".

Dmitry Rogozin, the previous head of Russia's space agency, has suggested that the new space station could be used for military purposes.

Right now, Russian cosmonauts are currently onboard the ISS with European astronauts.

The ISS is actually a combination of two space stations.

One is known as the Russian segment and one is known as the American module.

Nasa previously condemned the Kremlin and cosmonauts, including Artemyev, for sitting for a politically-charged photo while on the ISS.

The ISS was launched in 1998 and Nasa hopes to keep it operating until 2030.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10FheZ_0hJ9Nql000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29FKTE_0hJ9Nql000

Russian state media has suggested that the launch of the first stage of Russia's new ISS would occur no later than 2030.

It's not expected to carry humans all year round but currently aims to host cosmonauts twice annually.

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dmitry Rogozin
Person
Vladimir Putin
americanmilitarynews.com

Putin slams US, makes ‘doomed’ world prediction

Russian President Vladimir Putin faulted the U.S. for prolonging the fighting in Ukraine on Tuesday and predicted the world as the U.S. currently sees it is “doomed.”. In a Kremlin address, Putin said the U.S. and its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies are “destroying the European security system.” He cited NATO expanding, moving weapons and forces eastward and ignoring Russian security concerns.
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Saudi Prince Made $500 Million Russia Bet at Start of Ukraine War

(Reuters) -Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding Co, the investment firm controlled by billionaire Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal, quietly invested more than $500 million in three major Russian energy companies between February and March, regulatory filings showed. By investing in Gazprom, Rosneft and Lukoil, Kingdom was likely seeking undervalued assets, but its...
MIDDLE EAST
MilitaryTimes

US holds fire on reports of Turkey’s second S-400 shipment

WASHINGTON and ANKARA, Turkey ― The Biden administration on Tuesday stopped short of threatening additional penalties following reports Turkey plans to receive the second batch of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. Turkey initially purchased the S-400 in 2017, plunging its relationship with the U.S. into crisis. As a...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Stations#Russian#Reuters
The Independent

‘Plasma’ breakthrough could let humans live on Mars

A new plasma breakthrough could help humans live on Mars, according to the scientists who made it.Scientists hope to build a system that would help support life as well as make the chemicals needed for processing fuels, making materials forbidding and fertilising plants.Numerous space agencies and experts hope to send humans to live on Mars in the coming years. But the planet is hostile: it does not have the oxygen for humans, or the fuel for the machinery and equipment they will require to live.Engineers hope that could be overcome with technology that would produce the oxygen and other...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Russia
The Independent

Nasa discovers a new moon

Nasa’s Lucy mission has discovered a new moon.The space rock has been found orbiting Polymele, a Trojan asteroid close to Jupiter. Found some 770 million kilometres from the Earth, it was spotted by Nasa’s Lucy mission which was launched in 2021 to study two large asteroid clusters in the hopes of finding the primordial material that formed the solar system’s outer planets.The new moon was detected 200 kilometres away from Polymele and is roughly five kilometres in diameter, approximately one third of its Trojan host.Lucy itself, which takes its name from a fossilised human ancestor, is only 14 metres...
ASTRONOMY
Washington Examiner

Ukraine seizes the battlefield initiative

Momentum can be difficult to measure in finite terms on the battlefield. Still, you know when you see it, and we are seeing it right now. A combination of artillery, cruise missiles, special operations, and good intelligence has shifted momentum in Kyiv’s favor. Panic is in the Crimean air...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian cosmonauts rushed back inside ISS mid-spacewalk due to spacesuit battery voltage drop

Russian cosmonauts Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveev cut short their planned spacewalk on Wednesday and returned to the International Space Station (ISS) due to a spacesuit malfunction.During the Expedition 67 spacewalk on 17 August, the cosmonauts were expected to install cameras on the European robotic arm, and relocate an external control panel for the arm from one operating area to another. They were also planning to test a mechanism on the arm that will be used to facilitate the grasping of payloads, according to Nasa.This was Mr Artemyev’s seventh spacewalk in his career, and the third for Mr Matveev.It...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
nationalinterest.org

F-22 Raptors Head to Poland to Put Russia on Notice

Twelve F-22 Raptors will arrive to support NATO Allied Air Command at the 32nd Tactical Air Base in Lask, Poland, for what the Air Force calls an “air shielding” mission. The U.S. Air Force is now deploying F-22 Raptors to Poland to fly alongside F-35 fighters in support of the deterrence mission on NATO’s eastern Flank.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
LiveScience

Artemis Mission: Here's everything you need to know about NASA's Space Launch System

Officials at NASA have announced a late August launch date for their new "Mega Moon rocket." The vehicle is officially known as the Space Launch System (SLS) and is part of NASA’s Artemis program, which aims to put humans back on the moon for the first time in 50 years. NASA officials have tentatively pegged Aug. 29 as the launch day for the most powerful rocket ever created to take a trip to the far side of the moon and back, Live Science previously reported. This first mission will be uncrewed, but later expeditions will put the first woman and first person of color on our lunar companion.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
679K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy