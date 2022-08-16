ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Cat Country 107.3

2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring

Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
wfuv.org

The Flooding of Hurricane Evacuation Routes on City Island

City Island is a coastal community in the Bronx located off the Southern border of Pelham Bay Park. You can get there by way of the City Island Bridge, which connects the island to the rest of the Bronx. Given its location, residents in the New England-style neighborhood are intimately familiar with hurricanes, heavy rainfall and flooding. While much of that rainfall results in nuisance flooding on residential streets, hurricane evacuation routes are also flooding – and that flooding is significant. WFUV’s Meghan Offtermatt went to City Island this summer to check out the hurricane evacuation routes on a rainy day.
BRONX, NY
theobserver.com

Lane closures upcoming on Route 3

The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore

The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
BELLMORE, NY
News 12

NBC New York

Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated

A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand

BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
BRADLEY BEACH, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH

Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

essexnewsdaily.com

Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home

Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
FAIRFIELD, NJ

