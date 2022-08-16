City Island is a coastal community in the Bronx located off the Southern border of Pelham Bay Park. You can get there by way of the City Island Bridge, which connects the island to the rest of the Bronx. Given its location, residents in the New England-style neighborhood are intimately familiar with hurricanes, heavy rainfall and flooding. While much of that rainfall results in nuisance flooding on residential streets, hurricane evacuation routes are also flooding – and that flooding is significant. WFUV’s Meghan Offtermatt went to City Island this summer to check out the hurricane evacuation routes on a rainy day.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO