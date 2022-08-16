Read full article on original website
AccuWeather: Hot, not humid
Temps will be above average Friday, followed by humidity and thunder threats later in the weekend into early next week.
Large water main break causes morning issues in North Bergen
Police in North Bergen have confirmed a large water main break is causing some issues around 1300 73rd St.
Water main break causes street closures in downtown Newark
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed the intersection and several surrounding roads covered with muddy water.
Look Up! Brilliant Northern Lights May Light Up New York Sky
We may get lucky and catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights over New York. The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis as they're technically called, will light up the night sky over the Northern part of the country from Wednesday, August 17 to early Thursday, August 18, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.
2 Garden State Parkway rest stops shutting down until spring
Two service areas along the Garden State Parkway are out of commission for at least nine months, starting this week. The New Jersey Turnpike Authority has announced that no food, gasoline and restrooms would be available as of Aug. 17 at the Vauxhall and Brookdale South service areas, which will be demolished and replaced with new facilities.
wfuv.org
The Flooding of Hurricane Evacuation Routes on City Island
City Island is a coastal community in the Bronx located off the Southern border of Pelham Bay Park. You can get there by way of the City Island Bridge, which connects the island to the rest of the Bronx. Given its location, residents in the New England-style neighborhood are intimately familiar with hurricanes, heavy rainfall and flooding. While much of that rainfall results in nuisance flooding on residential streets, hurricane evacuation routes are also flooding – and that flooding is significant. WFUV’s Meghan Offtermatt went to City Island this summer to check out the hurricane evacuation routes on a rainy day.
theobserver.com
Lane closures upcoming on Route 3
The New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) announced the right lane on Route 3 westbound will be closed for several days as the Route 3 Bridge over Conrail; New York, Susquehanna and Western Railway (NYS&W) replacement project advances in North Bergen, Hudson County. Beginning at 4 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 18...
Herald Community Newspapers
Sharks galore on Long Island's South Shore
The number of sharks seen at Long Island’s South Shore beaches this summer has been a concern for many beachgoers and swimmers, who spend their days and weekends at the beach. While some residents may be hesitant to jump in the water, others are testing their strength with rods...
News 12
2 main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway closed until further notice
Two main rest stops on the Garden State Parkway in North Jersey have been closed until further notice. Brookdale South and Vauxhall rest stops are closed for renovations. New Jersey Turnpike Authority officials announced that there will be no food, gasoline or restrooms available at the rest stops located in Bloomfield and Union.
NBC New York
Strong Gas Smell Prompts Emergency Response in NJ; Preschool Evacuated
A New Jersey preschool was evacuated Wednesday as multiple fire and police units responded to complaints about a strong gas odor, authorities say. Reports of people possibly falling ill amid the stench on Okner Parkway in Livingston came in around 11 a.m. Meters showed high gas readings but said the issue appeared contained to the school.
Shifting sands could be detrimental to the Jersey Shore
Ocean waves have been breaking the wrong way between Manasquan and Point Pleasant Beach, forming a huge sandbar that threatens boat traffic in and out of area.
Bradley Beach, NJ beach closed due to safety hazards in sand
BRADLEY BEACH — Sinkholes caused by breaches in an outflow pipe prompted closures along at least two beaches as of Monday, according to borough officials. First described by the Bradley Beach Police Department as being "near the waterline at the Ocean Park Avenue beach" one block to the north, the updated location was given by Mayor Larry Fox as part of his newsletter posted Friday on the borough website.
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: CAR INTO BUILDING/CHURCH
Emergency responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident where a car went into St. Justin’s church on Fischer Blvd. No additional information is available at this time. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousSOUTH TOMS RIVER: VEHICLE IN WOODS OFF GSP. NextBAYVILLE: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK – HEAD INJURIES. About...
NBC New York
No Water for Restaurant Patrons? NY County Enacts Mandatory Restrictions Amid Drought
As a serious and widespread drought continues for the tri-state, one New York county is instituting mandatory restrictions on water usage as a way to ensure that water levels don't drop too low. Rockland County declared a stage II water emergency, according to County Executive Ed Day and Health Commissioner...
Jersey Shore beach closed due to sinkholes in sand
A section of Bradley Beach at McCabe Avenue has been closed since Thursday due to several sinkholes in the sand, Mayor Larry Fox said in a newsletter. “It is fenced off, but please avoid the immediate area,” he said. One large sinkhole was spotted on Thursday afternoon. The mayor...
NBC New York
NYC School Calendar: When's the First Day Again? And More Burning Questions
New York City announced a COVID protocol overhaul for its public school system this week, relaxing virus restrictions as the nation's largest district prepares to return to the classroom in a few weeks. The details (find them here) notwithstanding, the announcement served as a reality check for many parents who...
Water main breaks in Newark at base of the old Prudential building
A water main broke on Academy Street in Newark, between Broad and Halsey streets at the base of the old Prudential building.
essexnewsdaily.com
Water main break affects drinking water in Belleville, Bloomfield, Newark
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Just as utility companies and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection have been encouraging state residents to conserve water as New Jersey faces drought conditions due to extreme heat, a water main break in Belleville spelled trouble for several Essex County towns. Due to...
Firefighters rescue pets as 3-alarm fire tears through N.J. home
Firefighters in Essex County rescued several pets Wednesday afternoon from an intense fire that destroyed a home in Fairfield. The three-alarm fire was reported shortly before 5 p.m. on Cleary Place. “Upon arrival, units found fire through the roof with reports of multiple pets in the house,” the Fairfield Fire...
Yet another water pipe bursts in Newark, prompting frustration, concern
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — New Jersey’s largest city had yet another water supply emergency on Wednesday, a week and a day after a major water main break left most of the city high and dry. Wednesday’s water emergency also came just days after two more water main breaks, as well as the lifting of a […]
