Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'
Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant
Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar
At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville
From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases
Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
Carrie Underwood to Help Barbara Mandrell Celebrate 50 Years As Opry Member This Weekend
Barbara Mandrell is commemorating her 50th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member this weekend with some of the biggest names in country music. Carrie Underwood, who calls Mandrell one of her professional inspirations, will perform as well as CeCe Winans, Suzy Bogguss and Linda Davis. Mandrell will attend both...
How Blake Shelton Is Using His Voice To Sweetly Support Toby Keith After Cancer Diagnosis
After country singer Toby Keith revealed he's been undergoing cancer treatment, Blake Shelton stepped in to help.
Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’
America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Scottish Newcomer Jordan Harvey Falls in Love With the South in His Debut Single, ‘Alabama Girl’ [Listen]
There's been plenty of country songs written about Alabama, but there's never been one quite like this. Scottish singer-songwriter Jordan Harvey embraces his infatuation with the South -- and with one particular Southern girl -- in his infectious and upbeat debut single, "Alabama Girl." "God knows I'm a goner /...
Michelle Branch Files for Divorce From Patrick Carney, Citing Irreconcilable Differences
Days after announcing their split, Michelle Branch has officially filed for divorce from Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney, her husband of three years. TMZ first announcing the filing, stating that Branch submitted court paperwork on Friday (Aug. 12), citing irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the split. Branch asked for...
‘American Idol’s Scotty McCreery Lands Two-Week No. 1 With ‘Damn Strait’
American Idol’s Scotty McCreery is celebrating his fifth No.1 hit, Damn Strait, topping the charts for two weeks. As of July 25th, the song—which pays tribute to his most inspirational Country icon—has been reigning over Billboard’s Country Airplay chart for the 14-day stretch. And the single it is still holding strong.
Olivia Newton-John’s Husband Pens an Open Letter to His Wife
Olivia Newton-John's husband has shared a long letter he wrote to her, along with a photo of the couple in their younger years. The four paragraph note on her social media pages is his first public comment since he helped announce her death at age 73 on Monday (Aug. 8).
Shania Twain, Little Big Town and More Country Music Heavy Hitters to Guest Star in ‘Monarch’
Country music legends Shania Twain, Little Big Town, Tanya Tucker and Martina McBride will guest star in Fox’s upcoming musical drama “Monarch,” which features Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and multiplatinum country star Trace Adkins as country music royalty looking to defend their legacy. The special appearances will...
Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73
Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lainey Wilson Has Us Sipping ‘Watermelon Moonshine’ and Waiting on Her New Album
Lainey Wilson keeps churning out new music. “Heart Like a Truck” is still climbing the country charts, and now she’s giving us “Watermelon Moonshine.” The new single comes along with the news that a new album arrives on October 28. The new album is titled Bell Bottom Country. Check out the new single below.
Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride and More to Join Trace Adkins in "Monarch"
Trace Adkins is getting some country music company on his new Fox series "Monarch." Adkins co-stars in the country music drama with Susan Sarandon, which is about a multigenerational country music drama involving country music's most influential family. The Roman family is led by tough and talented Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her husband Albie, Adkins' character. Their success is at risk, and the family comes together to protect its legacy and future.
Little Big Town Leave Heartbreak Behind in Hopeful New Song, ‘Better Love’ [Listen]
Little Big Town embrace optimism in the wake of heartbreak in their hopeful new song, "Better Love." Karen Fairchild takes over lead vocals on the group's latest track, which reflects on a relationship that didn't turn out as planned. Instead of dwelling on what went wrong, she reiterates that the rewards still outweigh the risks when it comes to betting on true love.
WATCH: ‘American Idol’ Winner Noah Thompson Hilariously Serenades HunterGirl at CMA Fest
It looks like Noah Thompson’s team has taken over his Instagram account. They’re giving the American Idol winner a hard time about his habits. It seems that he has an earworm, and it’s his own song. He just walks around, singing it to himself. And to HunterGirl. And to anyone that will listen. Check out the video below.
