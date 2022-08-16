ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Daily Mail

Elvis star Shonka Dukureh, 44, is found dead by one of her children at her Nashville apartment: Musician was in the middle of recording her first studio album titled 'The Lady Sings the Blues'

Shonka Dukureh, who had a starring role in the recently released Baz Luhrmann biopic Elvis, has died at age 44. The blues singer was found unresponsive by one of her children at their Nashville apartment on Thursday, according to local law enforcement. Metro Nashville Police Department said there is no...
NASHVILLE, TN
Parade

Vince Gill Performs Alongside Daughter in Nashville to Tribute His Injured Wife, Amy Grant

Vince Gill and Amy Grant's daughter, Corrina, joined her father on stage for a touching live performance in Nashville this past weekend. The father welcomed his 21-year-old daughter out on the stage during the last bit of his performance at Ryman Auditorium on the evening of Aug. 4. The father-daughter duo then dedicated the last song of his set to their injured wife and mother, Queen of Christian Pop: Amy Grant.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Garth Brooks Is Putting A Police Station In His New Nashville Bar

At this point pretty much every country artist has their own bar in Nashville. When Garth Brooks announced that he would be opening a bar on Broadway in downtown Music City, he joined a list of artists like Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton, John Rich, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Kid Rock, Alan Jackson…you get the idea.
NASHVILLE, TN
People

Carrie Underwood Joins Tom Petty Cover Band for Surprise Duet While Out with Friends in Nashville

From arenas to dive bars, any venue is perfect for Carrie Underwood's powerhouse vocals. While out with friends for a "girl's night" in Nashville over the weekend, Underwood hopped onstage at Fox & Locke bar and venue with Tom Petty cover band The Heartshakers to perform "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" — the rocker's 1981 duet with Stevie Nicks, originally released on the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman's Bella Donna album.
NASHVILLE, TN
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
Taste of Country

Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Taste of Country

Olivia Newton-John Dead at 73

Olivia Newton-John, best known for a string of country and pop hits and starring roles in several classic films, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, after a battle with cancer. A note on Newton-John's social media pages revealed the news. "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in...
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Shania Twain, Tanya Tucker, Martina McBride and More to Join Trace Adkins in "Monarch"

Trace Adkins is getting some country music company on his new Fox series "Monarch." Adkins co-stars in the country music drama with Susan Sarandon, which is about a multigenerational country music drama involving country music's most influential family. The Roman family is led by tough and talented Dottie Cantrell Roman, played by Sarandon, and her husband Albie, Adkins' character. Their success is at risk, and the family comes together to protect its legacy and future.
TV & VIDEOS
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

