Four proposed amendments to the Tennessee Constitution will be on the Nov. 8 ballot
(TN Sec’y of State press release) Tennessee voters can cast a ballot for or against four proposed amendments to the Tennessee constitution on the Nov. 8 State and Federal General Election ballot. “Tennessee voters need to be aware of the proposed Constitutional amendments on the ballot,” said Secretary of...
THSO, local agencies team up for ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign
The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the state for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign from August 17 to September 5, surrounding the Labor Day holiday. This initiative coincides with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” mobilization to increase impaired-driving enforcement nationwide.
tnAchieves looking for volunteer Mentors
With the Tennessee Promise last-dollar scholarship program, every student graduating from a Tennessee high school has the opportunity to attend a Tennessee community college or a Tennessee College of Applied Technology. And, to help the students transition from high school to college, they are assigned a tnAchieves mentor. Currently, tnAchieves...
Lee announces personnel changes
(Governor’s office press release) Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has announced the appointments of Erin Merrick to succeed Jonathan Skrmetti as Chief Legal Counsel, effective September 1, and Casey Black Sellers to succeed Laine Arnold as Director of Communications, effective September 2. Skrmetti will assume the role of Tennessee Attorney General and Reporter. Arnold will lead communications for the governor’s re-election campaign in addition to starting a strategic communications venture for corporations and causes.
Smokies’ Jensen named SL Pitcher of the Week
(Tennessee Smokies) Tennessee Smokies starter Ryan Jensen has been named the Southern League Pitcher of the Week, the league announced Monday. Jensen’s award marks the third consecutive week a Smokie has received weekly honors, and he is the first Tennessee pitcher to win the award since Peyton Remy did it in May.
