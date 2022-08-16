Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where Spirit Halloween will be in Cheyenne in 2022OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
Huge Family Friendly Event Coming To Downtown Cheyenne Next Month
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority or DDA does an awesome job year in and year out(even in 2020!) on making sure that there are events going around town for us to enjoy. Well, they're going a step ahead next month and putting on a Cheyenne Community Appreciate Day. When Is...
Laramie County Resident Listed On DCI Missing Persons Website
An 18-year-old Laramie County resident is listed as missing on a Division of Criminal Investigation website. The "Wyoming Missing Persons" website includes the following entry for Alan Balderas:. Missing Person, August 4 2022, Laramie County, Wyoming: Alan Balderas, age 18, was last seen in Laramie County, Wyoming on August 4,...
I Wanna Rock! Cheyenne Has Two Great Rock Shows This Weekend
Are you ready to rock? If you are, this weekend is all yours. Two great bands that both started in the late 90s/early 00s will be hitting two separate stages this weekend to test your eardrums. Puddle Of Mudd and Buckcherry both have tons of songs you know and I'm pretty sure if you were planning on seeing two concerts in a weekend, these two, back-to-back would be a great way to spend a weekend.
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/17/22–8/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thecheyennepost.com
Letter to the Editor - Never Visiting Wyoming Again
Over the years, I have enjoyed multiple grand visits to Wyoming — Grand Teton National Park, Yellowstone National Park, Jackson Hole, Cheyenne, and other places, including working as a volunteer on dinosaur fossil preservation in Thermopolis. Today, however, I am taking a vow that never again will I travel...
cowboystatedaily.com
Poop-Smearing Homeless Man Arrested For Setting Man On Fire In Cheyenne
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A homeless man, who had a prior run-in with an art gallery owner for smearing his poop on a statue, was arrested early Sunday morning for allegedly setting another man on fire at Martin Luther King Park in west Cheyenne. The...
Black Dog Animal Rescue Hosts 3rd Low-Cost Vaccine Clinic on August 28, 2022
Black Dog Animal Rescue (BDAR) will host their third Community Vaccine Clinic of the year on Sunday, August 28, 2022. The clinic will take place from 9:00 am - 1:00 pm at BDAR’s location in Cheyenne - 2407 E. 9th Street. Vaccines and microchips will be available for cats...
Here’s Where to Vote in Laramie’s Election (Today!)
It's voting day, Laramie! Here's where you can use your right to vote in and around Albany County:. To vote in Wyoming, you need a few important pieces of documentation with you at the ballot box. As of 2021, Wyoming voters need to prove their identity when voting in person,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Something New is Opening This September: Boardwalk Mercado
Hey Laramie! Have you heard? Something new is coming to Laramie this September!. The Boardwalk, located at 1951 Snowy Range Rd, will be opening “Boardwalk Mercado,” next month. With Mercado meaning Market in Spanish, what do we think is going on?. What is it?. Boardwalk Mercado is a...
Whoa! Country Singer That Has Written A Ton Of Hits Is Coming To Cheyenne
The Outlaw Saloon in Cheyenne has been on a roll as of late with some great artists coming through their doors. Cheyenne Frontier Days was a great time to make your way to the Outlaw Saloon after a long day of rodeo with some awesome live music each night. Last Friday, the Outlaw had social media sensation and country singer, Cooper Alan performing(if you missed the show, he came on stage like he was shot out of a cannon). Friday night, rockers Buckcherry will perform and they aren't done with that. Country hitmaker and songwriter Colt Ford is the next to hit the stage at the Outlaw Saloon.
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins Face Weekend Flood Watches
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says heavy monsoonal rains this weekend could cause flooding in many areas of Wyoming. Watches have been posted for an area that includes the cities of Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper, Rawlins, and Wheatland among others. The agency posted this statement on its website:
Cheyenne, Laramie, Casper Flood Watches Continue Through Today
A flood watch that has been issued for much of southern and central Wyoming remains in effect until at least midnight tonight [Sunday, August 14] according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency posted this statement on its website early Sunday morning:. ''Widespread showers and thunderstorms...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Lincoln In Downtown Cheyenne Adds Two More Concerts!
The music calendar for The Lincoln in Downtown Cheyenne keeps extending and growing as the venue announced two more shows added for 2022. This is pretty exciting if you're a fan of live music, and I'll always say this, we need to see every show we can that comes through Cheyenne so when big acts look at Cheyenne, they'll know they can come here and get a crowd. We need Cheyenne to be a music city of the west.
First Saturday Cheyenne Farmer’s Market This Weekend
The 2022 Cheyenne Farmer's Market will get underway on Saturday, August 13 from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m. Once again this year it will be held at Parking Lot B at Frontier Park in Cheyenne. Cheyenne Frontier Days has donated the space for the market. It was first held at...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Sherrif’s office continues to investigate after Bocanegra released
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - We continue with a follow-up update on the Bocanegra case. 42-year-old Rocsand Bocanegra was charged with second-degree homicide for allegedly stabbing 58-year-old Jess Smith in his residence on Aug. 8th at around 5:30 a.m. The event allegedly happened with about six other witnesses in...
Here Are All of the Asian Restaurants in Laramie
As a fan of food in general, and Asian food in particular, I am so thankful that Laramie has a pretty good amount of Asian restaurants. The variety of it too, keeps me sane and not have to drive so far to satisfy my cravings. Here's a list of all the Asian Restaurants in town! They are not in any particular order.
Flooding Reported In Laramie, Rural Albany County
Update: Laramie Police say the closed streets are now open. Update: The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued this statement on the Saturday flooding in Laramie:. Laramie got pounded yesterday with heavy rain that caused flash flooding for much of the city. This morning's CoCoRaHS reports from...
county17.com
‘Today, Wyoming has spoken’: Harriet Hageman vows to ‘not waste any time’ as state’s likely new U.S. representative
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — When Harriet Hageman first faced a raucous crowd for her election night party at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center minutes after her primary win was all but confirmed, she captured the mood of the event with a simple, direct opening phrase. “Today, Wyoming has spoken.”
[WATCH] Laramie’s Flash Flood Over the Weekend
In case you missed it because you were either asleep the rest of the weekend, or simply just out of town, Laramie was hit with a flash flood on Saturday. Due to constant rainfall, much of Wyoming was under a flash flood watch on Saturday, but Laramie faced a flash flood warning around 4 p.m. MST.
27-Year-Old Killed in Rollover Crash Northwest of Cheyenne
A 27-year-old Cheyenne man is dead after rolling his pickup northwest of town early Wednesday morning, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 1 a.m. near milepost 27 on Wyoming 211 (Horse Creek Road). The patrol says Adam Martin was headed north at a high rate of speed...
Laramie Live
Laramie, WY
2K+
Followers
9K+
Post
650K+
Views
ABOUT
Laramie Live delivers the latest local news, information and features for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0