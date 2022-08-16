ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Lansing BWL warns of door-to-door solar scams

By Iz Martin
 2 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL) is telling consumers to be wary of scammers going door-to-door.

BWL has received multiple reports of imposters falsely claiming to be an official BWL contractor selling solar panels.

To make matters even more confusing, the scammers are wearing BWL logos on a vest and carrying fake BWL badges.

“This matter is being thoroughly investigated internally, and we want to ensure no one falls victim to their trap,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “The BWL is not affiliated with any solar installation companies.”

Customers should never give money or personal information to anyone knocking on doors claiming to be with BWL.

Interested in investing in solar panels for your home or business ? Contact the BWL first by emailing netmetering@lbwl.com or calling 800-573-3503.

Customers are urged to report suspicious activity to BWL customer service at 517-702-6006.

