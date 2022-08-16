Read full article on original website
Mental health facility to move its Kalkaska office
KALKASKA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- North Country Community Mental Health will move its Kalkaska Outpatient Office to a different location later this month. The outpatient office will move from it's current location at the Kalkaska County building at 625 Courthouse Drive, to the Kalkaska Memorial Health Center Campus at 515 South Birch Street, officials said.
Lake City non-profit provides supplies to students in need
MISSAUKE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Lake City students are heading back to the classroom this week and for many families it can be stressful trying to buy new items for school. And according to one Missauke County non-profit, more than 60 of those students are experiencing homelessness. Friends for Students...
Grand Traverse County commissioners debate on school resource officers
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There is renewed push to get police resource officers back into schools across Michigan. That effort is getting support in terms of funding from a lot of sources. But the problem in one northern Michigan county may not be as much about money as...
Harbor Springs to build new elementary school
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- School staff is busy preparing for the upcoming school year. At Harbor Springs Public Schools, that includes getting a building ready for demolition, keeping up with some cleaning protocol and bringing in new staff. After passing a millage earlier this year, Harbor Springs will demolish...
Law enforcement cycles across state to honor fallen officers
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan Police Unity Team made its way through Traverse City Wednesday, cycling more than 270 miles since Monday. The 39 officers are participating in the fourth annual Thin Blue Shoreline Ride. The cyclists started their journey in Stevensville where they received dog tags...
Emergency response team patrols North Manitou Island
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- On Wednesday, the Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team 2 took a trek around North Manitou Island, which they are responsible for patrolling, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. "The Northern Michigan Mutual Aid Emergency Response Team was...
Old Engine Show returns to Buckley for 55th year
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Thousands of antique engines and tractors will be in Wexford County this weekend. The 55th annual Buckley Old Engine Show kicked off Thursday. There you can expect to find engines and tractors dating back to the early 1900s. The show also features the Spirit of...
Community celebration of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A community celebration and ribbon cutting will take place Friday for the completion of the Boardman Lake Loop Trail. TART Trails completed the project, which includes two bridges on each side of Medalie Park, in July. The ribbon cutting event kicks off with music...
Alcohol believed to be a factor in northern Michigan boat crash
PETOSKY, Mich. (WILX) - Three people were hospitalized Wednesday morning after a boat crashed into a breakwall in Petoskey. According to authorities, a Petoskey resident called 911 just before 3 a.m. to report someone was yelling for help. Michigan State Police troopers searched the area and found two people sitting on a breakwall near Bay View.
Poverty Task Force expands on policy recommendations
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan's Poverty Task Force met Wednesday at a future affordable housing complex in Grand Traverse County. There, the task force expanded on their 29 policy recommendations to help struggling Michiganders to get out of poverty. Some of those recommendations focus on improving housing, early...
TC West to host community picnic and fundraiser
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Traverse City West Touchdown Club wants to bring back a small town feeling to its football community by connecting them before the season starts. Friday night at Thirlby Field people can attend the first annual Titan Community Picnic and Fundraiser. Elementary through high...
Grand Traverse County: Community weighs-in on $18m recovery, rescue plan funds
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Grand Traverse County commissioners will get an update on community feedback and requests for state and federal recovery and rescue plan funds. Grand Traverse County was awarded $18,081,253 of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Three boaters injured after crashing into breakwall in Northern Michigan
PETOSKEY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three boaters are recovering from non-life-threatening injuries after crashing into a breakwall along the northern Lake Michigan shoreline early Wednesday. Michigan State Police say the 2020 Chaparral power boat was riding along the shore around 2:50 a.m. when it slammed into a rocky breakwall near Bay...
The ‘Ghost’ Town of Meauwataka, Michigan
Meauwataka (Native American for “Halfway”) is a little burg in Wexford County's Colfax Township. It's considered to be a ghost town (a shell of its former self) by some, even though there's still a general store and a few residences. The town was named after nearby Meauwataka Lake,...
Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus
Several dogs in northern Michigan have died because of a mysterious parvovirus-like illness, according to the Otsego County Animal Shelter. The shelter posted on Facebook that the dogs, most of whom were under two years old, had symptoms consistent with parvovirus. However, when veterinarians tested the dogs for parvo, the tests came back negative. “Most […] The post Several Michigan Dogs Have Died of Mysterious Illness Resembling Parvovirus appeared first on DogTime.
Photos: Mysterious 'big cat' reportedly spotted in Manistee County
COPEMISH — A Traverse City resident is sharing photos of what he said was a big cat prowling in northern Manistee County this weekend. Dakota Stebbins was volunteering for the Drew Kostic Memorial 5K Tough Run on Saturday when he said he spotted the black feline. The annual run...
Teen's murderer appeals sentencing for fifth time
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- 11 years ago, Traverse City teenager Carly Lewis was murdered by 17-year-old Robert Schwander. Since his conviction, Schwander has been serving time behind bars and appealing his sentence. Next month, he and his lawyers will be back in front of a judge, making an...
Construction sites targeted by thieves in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- If you work in construction or keep your tools on job sites, the Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office is advising you to keep your property locked away. This comes after a string of thefts from construction sites. Recently, a Cedar Springs man was arrested...
Michigan state House bill would eliminate fees to call a loved one in jail
In Roscommon County, a 15-minute phone call to a loved one in jail costs $22.56. The price of calling an incarcerated person in county jails, state prisons, and juvenile facilities vary by county, but the fees and charges are often too high to regularly stay in touch with a loved one, advocates say.
Construction at White Pines Trailhead nearly complete
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The White Pines Trailhead in Wexford County is almost finished. The parking lot has been repaved and the foundation for the seating area is set. Next crews will add the finishing touches to the trailhead, including the Cadillac Area Visitor Bureau's interactive kiosks. "We'll also...
