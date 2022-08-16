ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

After-Hours Alert: Why Bill.com Stock Is Soaring

Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above average analyst estimates. Bill.com said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue jumped 156% year-over-year to $200.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $183.1 million, according to Benzinga Pro....
STOCKS
Benzinga

10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ast#Mobile Device#Low Earth Orbit#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Ast Spacemobile Inc Asts#Fl#Bluewalker#Bluebirds#Pixabay
Benzinga

Weber Shares Are On Fire Today: What's Going On?

Weber Inc WEBR shares are heating up Thursday on above-average volume as traders circle high short interest in the name across social media platforms. The outdoor cooking company is trending in several places. The stock was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at last check. Weber was also among the most mentioned stocks on Reddit's r/wallstreetbets over the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
STOCKS
Benzinga

$18 Million Bet On This Biotechnology Stock? 4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Wednesday following the release of Fed minutes, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Cassava Sciences SAVA stock moved upwards by 19.8% to $24.21 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Cassava Sciences's trading volume reached 874.8K shares. This is 59.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.7 million. Dermata Therapeutics DRMA...
STOCKS
Benzinga

9 Analysts Have This to Say About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries MHK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $130.67 versus the current price of Mohawk Industries at $122.01, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts...
MARKETS
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; Nasdaq Rises 50 Points

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining 50 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 0.02% to 33,988.56 while the NASDAQ rose 0.39% to 12,988.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.30% to 4,287.01. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares climbed 2.2% on Thursday. Meanwhile, top...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Installed Building Products Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Installed Building Products IBP within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Installed Building Prods has an average price target of $94.75 with a high of $110.00 and a low of $71.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
71K+
Followers
159K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy