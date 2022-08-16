ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Hate The Homies Episode 13 “I Apologize”

By I Hate The Homies
GRIFF is filming a movie so the guys had to switch things up and the hijinks took place but the homies are settled with another dope episode of I Hate The Homies . The Deshaun Watson saga continues with the Cleveland Browns QB apologizing to the women affected in the controversy surrounding him. Was this a publicity stunt?

Kevin Durant gives the Brooklyn Nets an ultimatum: Fire the coach and GM or trade him. What will happen? Serena Williams retires, the “3 minute drill” and more.

Subscribe To The “I Hate The Homies” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify , Google , or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts!

