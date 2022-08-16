ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

This Woman Keeps Two Pet Tigers In Her Backyard – And They’re As Loving And Playful As Kittens

Tigers are fearsome jungle cats that are near-universal symbols of ferocity, strength, and courage, but 57-year-old Janice Haley of Orlando, Florida has a different perspective on the matter. To her, these dangerous animals are also cuddly kitties. When you see her play with her two exotic pets, 400-pound Bengal tiger Janda and 600-pound white Bengal tiger Saber, you’ll understand why – they’re about as loving and playful as their tiny domesticated cousins.
dailyphew.com

Meet Chowder, The Chow Chow That Looks Like A Giant Teddy Bear

Cute puppy alert! You may proceed reading if you are ready for another adorable dog to win over your heart or at least brighten your day. This six-year-old Chow Chow breed puppy from Manila in the Philippines is 20 kg of joy and he’s living his best life in front of the eyes of thousands of charmed people. His ridiculously fluffy coat, big snout, and chubby cheeks make it hard to believe that he is not a huge, plush teddy bear.
PetsRadar

Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie: Which dog is right for you?

From exercise needs to trainability, in the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie race, there's very little separating these two active and intelligent breeds. When it comes to the Australian Shepherd vs Border Collie, there’s very little separating these two dogs with both of these intelligent, highly active and friendly breeds making for wonderful family companions.
katzenworld.co.uk

The Felines of New York: The Pet Shop Cat

On one of our trips around the world we ended up checking out a pet shop in New York City to see what kind of cat products where available in the US. Little did we expect that we would be greeted by a friendly feline in the pet shop!. He...
