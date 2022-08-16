ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Two killed in early morning head-on crash on La. 13

By Scott Lewis, Seth Linscombe
UPDATE, 8/17/22, 12:47 P.M.: According to State Police, the passenger in the Honda Accord has died due to their injuries. Gregory Lafleur, 40 of Eunice had been taken to hospital and was in critical condition. Lafleur was not wearing a seatbelt.

ORIGINAL, 8/16/22, 9:32 A.M.: CROWLEY, La. ( KLFY ) — A Crowley woman is dead after Louisiana State Police say her vehicle crossed the center line on La. 13 near Ellis Rd. in Acadia Parish and crashed into a pickup truck.

Latashi Eddy, 40, of Crowley, was not buckled up and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office , according to Troop I Public Information Officer TFC Thomas Gossen. Eddy also had a passenger in her car who was also unbuckled, and they were taken to a local hospital and listed in critical condition as of this morning, Aug. 16.

Eddy was driving north on La. 13 in a 2006 Honda Accord at around 4:30 a.m. this morning when, for unknown reasons, she veered into the opposite lane. Her vehicle was struck head-on by a 2015 Chevy pickup. The driver of the pickup was buckled up and was taken to a local hospital with moderate injuries.

“Impairment on the part of both drivers is unknown at this time but toxicology results have been submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis,” said Gossen. “This crash remains under investigation.”

Troop I has investigated 30 fatal crashes resulting in 34 deaths since the beginning of 2022.

