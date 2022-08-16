ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Augusta Health makes strides in staffing

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
NBC 29 News

C3 and PHA help teens tackle community issues

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative and the Piedmont Housing Alliance are helping the youth find and use their voice. Teens living in Friendship Court have been spending their time away from school this summer making Charlottesville a more equitable place as part of the Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Youth Ambassador Program. They were selected by PHA and C3 in late June.
NBC 29 News

Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg creates ‘Birthday Library’

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A conversation between a case manager and a mom wanting to throw her child a birthday party has allowed for the creation of a ‘Birthday Library’ at a nonprofit in Harrisonburg. Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham focuses on connecting homeless and low-income single-parent families with...
wmra.org

Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move

The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
NBC 29 News

Summer Fund Drive benefiting pantries, food banks and more

VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - All week long, NBC29 is making sure no one goes to bed hungry. We’re raising money for our Summer Fund Drive with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. BRAFB supports both food banks and food pantries. A food bank is more of a center or distributor to its food pantries, which are where you can go and shop for food., however, it isn’t really about shopping, because it is free to those who need it.
NBC 29 News

Community involvement making a difference with BRAFB, donations still needed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are multiple ways to get involved with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank besides just volunteering or donating food. BRFB Director of Development and Community Engagement Millie Winstead says even just one person’s idea can make all the difference. That’s one of the ideas NBC29 is promoting this week through our Summer Fund Drive-- one person can make an impact.
NBC 29 News

Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hosts job fair

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is helping people find a job. Nearly two dozen companies took part in a job fair hosted by Goodwill Thursday, August 18. “Our goal was to help find employment for the community, not only with Goodwill, but even many of...
NBC 29 News

Putt-Putt with Police returns to Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle County Police Foundation’s biggest event is back Wednesday, August 17, for the first time since 2019. Putt-Putt With Police is a community engagement event with mini golf, pizza, back to school supplies and more. The event is completely free so everyone has the chance to enjoy it.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Health And Safety#Senior Health#General Health#Merck Co#Vpas#The Bridgewater Church
NBC 29 News

UVA launches new guaranteed interviews program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA has partnered with employers to offer a new guaranteed interview program for certificate students. The goal of this new program is to help give nontraditional students an opportunity for jobs in high demand fields. UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies says that this program...
NBC 29 News

SOL test results are released for 2021-2022

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Education has released the results of the most recent round of SOL test scores. Across the state, SOL scores improved in all areas except for writing, but the results are still far below what they were before the pandemic. “We were...
WHSV

Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
NBC 29 News

UVA students return for fall semester

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you haven’t noticed the traffic in Charlottesville, UVA first year students are streaming back to grounds. “If you’re trying to find parking, definitely go early because there are gonna be a lot of people here. It’s going to be pretty busy and chaotic, but yeah, it’s just great to have like, so many new people moving in,” Second Year Avi Brybaker said.
NBC 29 News

ACPS implementing new COVID-19 guidelines

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is implementing new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming academic year. Families can expect protocols to be sent out prior to the start of classes. The most recent guidelines from the CDC include a few changes. “A child would, if they were...
WHSV

Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair opened on Monday, bringing back a decades-long tradition here in the Shenandoah Valley. Planning for this year’s festivities started soon after last year’s fair. “The committee has really been working hard and meeting since last October for this fair,”...
NBC 29 News

Shenandoah National Park hosting 6th annual Night Sky Festival

SHENANDOAH, Va. (WVIR) - The Shenandoah National Park is hosting its 6th annual Night Sky Festival over the weekend. Starting Friday, August 19, people can come learn about the night sky in the park and why its important for the ecosystem to have dark night skies. Activities will include ranger talks and guest presentations ranging from space weather to space travel.
