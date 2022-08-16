Read full article on original website
WHSV
Augusta Health makes strides in staffing
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Many health facilities continue to bounce back from the Great Resignation. Augusta Health said hiring is improving, but they’re still cautious. “I think we’re all still trying to recover from COVID and the staffing impact that it had,” said Crystal Farmer, Augusta Health’s Vice President and Chief Nursing Office.
NBC 29 News
C3 and PHA help teens tackle community issues
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Community Climate Collaborative and the Piedmont Housing Alliance are helping the youth find and use their voice. Teens living in Friendship Court have been spending their time away from school this summer making Charlottesville a more equitable place as part of the Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) Youth Ambassador Program. They were selected by PHA and C3 in late June.
NBC 29 News
Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg creates ‘Birthday Library’
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A conversation between a case manager and a mom wanting to throw her child a birthday party has allowed for the creation of a ‘Birthday Library’ at a nonprofit in Harrisonburg. Bridge of Hope Harrisonburg-Rockingham focuses on connecting homeless and low-income single-parent families with...
wmra.org
Closure of group homes forces adults with disabilities to move
The number of group homes for adults with developmental disabilities is dwindling in our area. And that leaves residents and their families with tough decisions to make. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Sisters Linda Hanson, 62, and Carol Hanson, 55, are very close. One of the things Carol told me...
NBC 29 News
Summer Fund Drive benefiting pantries, food banks and more
VERONA, Va. (WVIR) - All week long, NBC29 is making sure no one goes to bed hungry. We’re raising money for our Summer Fund Drive with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. BRAFB supports both food banks and food pantries. A food bank is more of a center or distributor to its food pantries, which are where you can go and shop for food., however, it isn’t really about shopping, because it is free to those who need it.
NBC 29 News
Community involvement making a difference with BRAFB, donations still needed
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There are multiple ways to get involved with the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank besides just volunteering or donating food. BRFB Director of Development and Community Engagement Millie Winstead says even just one person’s idea can make all the difference. That’s one of the ideas NBC29 is promoting this week through our Summer Fund Drive-- one person can make an impact.
NBC 29 News
Goodwill Industries of the Valleys hosts job fair
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Goodwill Industries of the Valleys is helping people find a job. Nearly two dozen companies took part in a job fair hosted by Goodwill Thursday, August 18. “Our goal was to help find employment for the community, not only with Goodwill, but even many of...
NBC 29 News
Putt-Putt with Police returns to Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -The Albemarle County Police Foundation’s biggest event is back Wednesday, August 17, for the first time since 2019. Putt-Putt With Police is a community engagement event with mini golf, pizza, back to school supplies and more. The event is completely free so everyone has the chance to enjoy it.
NBC 29 News
UVA launches new guaranteed interviews program
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA has partnered with employers to offer a new guaranteed interview program for certificate students. The goal of this new program is to help give nontraditional students an opportunity for jobs in high demand fields. UVA’s School of Continuing and Professional Studies says that this program...
WHSV
Valley Open Doors looking for physical location, preparing for thermal shelter season
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Valley Open Doors temporarily shut down its services last week as the organization searches for a new physical location to house unhoused individuals in the Valley. The nonprofit is also gathering items to provide for those community members once they arrive at the shelter this fall...
Augusta Free Press
Bench dedication at Constitution Park will honor Waynesboro’s Anne Seaton
On the Greenway down near the South River in Waynesboro by two poplar trees is a bench for visitors, runners and hikers to sit and rest. Some who sit on the bench may not know the woman for whom the bench will be dedicated in a ceremony on Sunday, Aug. 28, at 3 p.m.
NBC 29 News
SOL test results are released for 2021-2022
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Education has released the results of the most recent round of SOL test scores. Across the state, SOL scores improved in all areas except for writing, but the results are still far below what they were before the pandemic. “We were...
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
NBC 29 News
UVA students return for fall semester
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you haven’t noticed the traffic in Charlottesville, UVA first year students are streaming back to grounds. “If you’re trying to find parking, definitely go early because there are gonna be a lot of people here. It’s going to be pretty busy and chaotic, but yeah, it’s just great to have like, so many new people moving in,” Second Year Avi Brybaker said.
NBC 29 News
ACPS implementing new COVID-19 guidelines
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools is implementing new COVID-19 guidelines for the upcoming academic year. Families can expect protocols to be sent out prior to the start of classes. The most recent guidelines from the CDC include a few changes. “A child would, if they were...
NBC 29 News
ACPS employees fill Ting Pavilion ahead of kickoff of the school year
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County teachers and staff are being recognized for the difference they make for students. A division-wide convocation was held at the Ting Pavilion Tuesday, August 16. “We make a difference everyday with the work we do. We make a difference for our students, we make...
WHSV
Rockingham County Fair returns to the Shenandoah Valley
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair opened on Monday, bringing back a decades-long tradition here in the Shenandoah Valley. Planning for this year’s festivities started soon after last year’s fair. “The committee has really been working hard and meeting since last October for this fair,”...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation introduces Passio Go! app
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ”Even if you are trying to explore our system a little bit, this will give you an idea if you haven’t used our buses before,” Elliot Menge said. Earlier this month, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation introduced the Passio GO to riders...
NBC 29 News
Shenandoah National Park hosting 6th annual Night Sky Festival
SHENANDOAH, Va. (WVIR) - The Shenandoah National Park is hosting its 6th annual Night Sky Festival over the weekend. Starting Friday, August 19, people can come learn about the night sky in the park and why its important for the ecosystem to have dark night skies. Activities will include ranger talks and guest presentations ranging from space weather to space travel.
Here are the mask regulations in schools across the DMV
WASHINGTON — Over the last few years, the pandemic has kept us on our toes with ever-changing mask regulations. With schools starting to reopen their doors for the 2022-23 school year, it is time to brush up on mask guidance for the youth in your life. Are masks required...
