ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wrestlinginc.com

Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars

Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star

The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

The Big Switch: WWE Announces Significant Step In Vince McMahon Investigation

That’s a big step. The most important wrestling story of the year so far and one of the biggest in wrestling history has been that of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. That is the kind of change that is going to cause issues for the company for a very long time to come and follows an internal investigation by WWE. Now the company has reached a new point in its investigation.
WWE
The US Sun

WWE releases – Who has been let go by the company in 2022?

WWE have released a raft in 2022 but with Triple H now in charge, we have seen some of them return. Lots of talent was cut after WrestleMania with budget cuts given as the reason despite record profits for the company. Several of the released stars are now in rival...
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Inglewood, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Inglewood, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Fightful

The Good Brothers Announced For NJPW STRONG Autumn Action

The Good Brothers are returning to NJPW STRONG. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will be in action at NJPW STRONG Autumn Action. Anderson and Gallows currently hold the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. They returned to NJPW at the G1 Climax event on...
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

NJPW Announces Changes To Wrestle Kingdom Weekend

New Japan Pro-Wrestling is making a return to tradition in 2023. During Thursday's G1 Climax 32 Finals, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be a one night event on January 4th in Tokyo Dome, with the New Year's Dash event returning on January 5th in Ota Ward General Gymnasium, both in Tokyo, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Announces Upcoming NXT UK Rebrand And Hiatus

After a handful of "NXT UK" stars appeared on "NXT 2.0" this week, it has now been revealed that the UK-based brand will be undergoing a revamp, slated to take place in 2023. WWE has confirmed that "NXT UK" will become "NXT Europe" in 2023. It will continue expanding the current brand that has been active full-time since June 2018, although its beginnings can be traced back to 2016 with the first-ever United Kingdom Championship tournament which took place in Blackpool, England. "Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK," Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative said. It should be noted, this appears to be the first time Michaels' new title with the company has been confirmed.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy