After a handful of "NXT UK" stars appeared on "NXT 2.0" this week, it has now been revealed that the UK-based brand will be undergoing a revamp, slated to take place in 2023. WWE has confirmed that "NXT UK" will become "NXT Europe" in 2023. It will continue expanding the current brand that has been active full-time since June 2018, although its beginnings can be traced back to 2016 with the first-ever United Kingdom Championship tournament which took place in Blackpool, England. "Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK," Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative said. It should be noted, this appears to be the first time Michaels' new title with the company has been confirmed.

WWE ・ 12 HOURS AGO