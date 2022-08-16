Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Faces Backlash After Going to McDonald's While Infected with MonkeypoxBriana BelcherLos Angeles, CA
This Popular Burger Chain's Secret Menu Items For DogsLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
This is the Best Pizza Place in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
5 Amazing Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
The 3 Best All You Can Eat Sushi Buffets in Los Angeles Today, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
wrestlinginc.com
Gunther Wants Match Against One Of WWE's Biggest Stars
Gunther, alongside Ludwig Kaiser, has been on the main WWE roster for just a few months now and he's already found success, defeating Ricochet for the Intercontinental Championship on the June 10 edition of "SmackDown." However, the Ring General may have another target he wants to face in mind moving forward. "I don't have a list for that," Intercontinental Champion Gunther said when asked about his desired opponents during an interview with WittyWhittier. "But, let's say it's Roman Reigns."
wrestlinginc.com
Charlotte Flair Has 'Unfinished Business' With WWE Raw Star
The latest installment of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin's "The Broken Skull Sessions" will be available to stream on Peacock/WWE Network this Friday. It has been confirmed that Charlotte Flair will be Austin's special guest and right on cue, the official WWE Network Twitter account has shared a teaser that indicates who "The Queen" may be looking to get reacquainted with in the future.
wrestlingrumors.net
The Big Switch: WWE Announces Significant Step In Vince McMahon Investigation
That’s a big step. The most important wrestling story of the year so far and one of the biggest in wrestling history has been that of Vince McMahon retiring from WWE. That is the kind of change that is going to cause issues for the company for a very long time to come and follows an internal investigation by WWE. Now the company has reached a new point in its investigation.
WWE releases – Who has been let go by the company in 2022?
WWE have released a raft in 2022 but with Triple H now in charge, we have seen some of them return. Lots of talent was cut after WrestleMania with budget cuts given as the reason despite record profits for the company. Several of the released stars are now in rival...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Good Brothers Announced For NJPW STRONG Autumn Action
The Good Brothers are returning to NJPW STRONG. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has officially announced that Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows will be in action at NJPW STRONG Autumn Action. Anderson and Gallows currently hold the IMPACT World Tag Team Championship. They returned to NJPW at the G1 Climax event on...
wrestlinginc.com
NJPW Announces Changes To Wrestle Kingdom Weekend
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is making a return to tradition in 2023. During Thursday's G1 Climax 32 Finals, NJPW announced that Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be a one night event on January 4th in Tokyo Dome, with the New Year's Dash event returning on January 5th in Ota Ward General Gymnasium, both in Tokyo, Japan.
411mania.com
WWE News: Quincy Elliott Is Coming to NXT, Liv Morgan Attends MLB WWE Night
– “Super Diva” Quincy Elliott is making his way to NXT. During tonight’s episode of NXT, a vignette was aired in which Elliott cut a promo talking about how he’s never struggled with how he’s different because he owns it. Elliott has been a regular...
MLB・
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Announces Upcoming NXT UK Rebrand And Hiatus
After a handful of "NXT UK" stars appeared on "NXT 2.0" this week, it has now been revealed that the UK-based brand will be undergoing a revamp, slated to take place in 2023. WWE has confirmed that "NXT UK" will become "NXT Europe" in 2023. It will continue expanding the current brand that has been active full-time since June 2018, although its beginnings can be traced back to 2016 with the first-ever United Kingdom Championship tournament which took place in Blackpool, England. "Following the success of our live events and talent identification efforts throughout all of Europe, we believe this is the perfect time to expand NXT beyond the UK," Shawn Michaels, WWE Vice President of Talent Development Creative said. It should be noted, this appears to be the first time Michaels' new title with the company has been confirmed.
Comments / 0