wrestlinginc.com
Backstage News On Brandi Rhodes Working A Match At The WWE Performance Center
Brandi Rhodes hasn't wrestled since the January 31 episode of "AEW Dark: Elevation," where she defeated KiLynn King. Since that day, a lot has changed. In February, Brandi and her husband Cody Rhodes left AEW. Cody walked away from his role as an Executive Vice President in the company. Brandi held the position of Chief Brand Officer.
ComicBook
Former AEW Star Quietly Returns to the Ring for WWE
Brandi Rhodes, up until this past week, had not wrestled in any capacity since the Jan. 26 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation in Cleveland, Ohio. Both she and her husband, Cody Rhodes, would depart from the promotion the following month. But while Cody returned to action for WWE with plenty of fanfare at WrestleMania 38, there was no word on what Brandi's future in the ring would be. However, PWInsider is now reporting that Rhodes competed at an in-house live event at the WWE Performance Center this past weekend. Cameras weren't rolling so there's no video evidence and she's not listed on NXT's internal roster, so it's unclear what her next step in the company will be. Stay tuned for more updates.
PWMania
Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat Set to Appear on AEW Dynamite
AEW President Tony Khan announced that WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will appear on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Steamboat will appear as a special guest timekeeper in the show, which will be presented by HBO’s Game of Thrones “House of the Dragon” in a Warner Bros. Discovery tie-in.
wrestlinginc.com
William Regal Impressed By AEW Debut Of Top Indie Star
Mance Warner, an independent wrestler who, until recently, had most notably wrestled for Game Changer Wrestling, made his TV debut on the August 5 edition of "AEW Rampage" in an AEW Interim World Championship Eliminator match against Jon Moxley. Warner put in an impressive showing, not just to the fans, but to Moxley's coach in the Blackpool Combat Club, William Regal.
stillrealtous.com
CM Punk Reportedly Has Backstage Heat With Top AEW Star
Last week AEW World Champion CM Punk officially made his return when he confronted Jon Moxley on Dynamite, and this week CM Punk kicked off the show. Punk cut a fiery promo where he called out former AEW World Champion Adam Page then said it was “coward s**t” when Page didn’t answer the call.
411mania.com
AEW News: Andrade & RUSH Attack Dragon Lee To Close AEW Dynamite, Billy Gunn Re-Aligns With The Acclaimed
– Andrade El Idolo and RUSH turned on Dragon Lee at the end of tonight’s AEW Dynamite, assaulting him after their Trios Title Tournament loss. Tonight’s show saw Kenny Omega return and team with the Young Bucks to defeat El Idolo, RUSH and Lee in the main event of tonight’s show. After the match ended, Omega checked on Lee and they embraced before Omega exited the ring.
stillrealtous.com
Update On CM Punk’s Injury Following AEW Return
CM Punk won the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing back in May, but unfortunately he had to announce a few days later that he was taking time off due to injury. In Punk’s absence Jon Moxley was crowned interim AEW World Champion, and Punk made his surprise return to AEW last week when he confronted Moxley.
wrestlinginc.com
Rey Mysterio Still Has AEW Star's Hair From Infamous WWE Match
As one of the most famous luchadors of all time, Rey Mysterio is a performer that likes to stick to the traditions of lucha libre. That includes some of the more unique traditions, including keeping CM Punk's hair in a bag. The WWE star, who shaved Punk's head back in 2010, revealed during an interview with Inside the Ropes that he still has Punk's hair.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below for the episode, which airs Friday on TNT, per PWInsider:. * Claudio Castagnoli appeared with Wheeler Yuta and talked about how great it was to be in...
wrestlinginc.com
Jonathan Coachman Jokes About Reports CM Punk May Leave AEW
Following last night's episode of "AEW Dynamite," Fightful Select dropped a bombshell this afternoon, stating that people involved with AEW believed there was a chance CM Punk could no-show the event due to several issues he's had with "Hangman" Adam Page in the past, dating back to their feud in May. However, Punk did appear on "Dynamite," dropping a pipe bomb promo on Page, Jon Moxley, and Eddie Kingston, calling out his former rival Page in the process to a rematch on the show, which was met with no response as the callout was Punk going off-script.
411mania.com
WWE News: Dexter Lumis Appears On Raw Again, Theory Picks Up wIn in Main Event
– Dexter Lumis appeared on Raw for the second week in a row, jumping the guardrail on tonight’s show. After a couple of brief hints at Lumis being in the building in earlier segments, Lumis jumped the rail as Bobby Lashley battled AJ Styles on tonight’s show with the United States Championship on the line. As The Miz attempted to attack Styles on the outside, Lumis jumped the rail and was quickly tackled by security. You can see a pic from it below:
wrestlinginc.com
Thunder Rosa's AEW Women's Championship Opponent Named For All Out
After defeating KiLynn King on "AEW Dynamite" this week, it was confirmed by the company that Toni Storm will officially challenge Thunder Rosa for the AEW Women's Championship at AEW's All Out on Sunday, September 4th. This will be the second time that they have competed in singles action, with...
411mania.com
NWA Powerrr Results 8.16.22: Kamille in Action, More
The latest episode of NWA Powerrr took place on Tuesday featuring Kamille, Rodney Mack, and more. You can check out the results below for the episode, which occurred on FITE TV, per WZ:. * Chelsea Green & Angelina Love def. Rylee & Paola Blaze. * Tim Storm def. Larry D.
411mania.com
AEW News: Tony Nese Comments On Jon Moxley’s Attack, Highlights From Last Night’s Dynamite, New AEW Merchandise Available
– In a post on Twitter, Tony Nese reacted to getting attacked by Jon Moxley on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Nese was making his entrance for a match, but Moxley attacked him and ran to the ring to call out CM Punk. Nese wrote: “You all would...
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Will Be Special Guest Timekeeper On 8/17 AEW Dynamite
The original "Dragon" of pro wrestling, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, has been announced as the special timekeeper for the "House of Dragons" episode of "AEW Dynamite" this week. The fitting gesture was announced by AEW President Tony Khan via Twitter on Tuesday night. Khan wrote, "For tomorrow's Wednesday...
ComicBook
CM Punk's AEW Dynamite Promo Has Fans Thinking He Turned Heel
This summer was supposed to be the Summer of Punk, following CM Punk's AEW World Championship victory over Hangman Page at Double or Nothing, but we were robbed of that joy thanks to a foot injury sustained by the Best in the World. Fortunately, foot surgery didn't set the Champ back for too long, as he returned to AEW Dynamite last week, setting up a clash with Interim Champion Jon Moxley at All Out. This week's episode of Dynamite kicked off with a spectacular promo from Punk, and it has fans thinking that Punk turned heel.
411mania.com
Acero’s AEW Dynamite Review 8.17.22
I just spent an embarrassingly long time playing this new game “Fall Guys” that I originally purchased for my niece. She has yet to play. I figure now is a good time for a break…. Oh shit, Dynamite…. It’s Wednesday…you know what that means!. AEW...
411mania.com
Various News: DDP Chats With Renee Paquette, Black Bart on Stories w/ JBL & Brisco, New CM Punk Hockey Jersey
– A new episode of The Sessions is now available featuring WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP). The full audio and description are available below:. BANG! It’s he, it’s he, it’s DDP and he’s joining The Sessions to talk all things hyperbaric chambers, oxygen deprivation and how he managed to pull several wrestlers from rock bottom with his lifesaving DDP Yoga program. Hear how DDPY got its start with Jake “The Snake” Roberts, what it was like backstage at Ric Flair’s Last Match, and how he became an eight-year overnight success in the world of pro wrestling. Plus, a Scott Hall story that’ll warm your heart.
411mania.com
AEW News: Anna Jay Will Choke You Out Shirt, Dynamite Meet & Greet, Dark Video Highlights
– AEW Shop has a new “Queenslayer” shirt for The Jericho Appreciation Society’s Anna Jay. The shirt says, “Anna Jay will choke you out.” You can get a look at it below:. – Fans can check out a Dynamite pre-show meet and greet tonight with...
411mania.com
Notes On Impact Contract Statuses Of Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo
Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo are the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions, and a new report has some details on their contract statuses. Green and Purrazzo, who are teaming together as VXT, won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships from Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Impact Emergence last month. Fightful Select reports that Green is still a free agent and has yet to sign a contract with the company, while Purrzzzo’s contract is set to expire at the end of the year.
