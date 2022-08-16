Read full article on original website
Jeff Beck Announces Fall 2022 US Tour
Jeff Beck has announced a fall U.S. tour in support of 18, his new collaborative album with Johnny Depp. The trek begins on Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas, and runs through Nov. 12 in Reno, Nev., with more shows to be announced later. Beck will be joined by Ann...
Blackberry Smoke Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary of ‘The Whippoorwill’ With Tour and New Music
Blackberry Smoke released their third album The Whippoorwill in August of 2012 through Southern Ground Records. It was the Georgia-based rockers’ first album to chart. It peaked at number 40 on the Billboard 200 chart and number 8 on the publication’s Top Country Albums chart. The album represents a huge step forward for the band and set them up to be the country/Southern rock powerhouse they are today.
Mclusky Announce First North American Tour in 18 Years
Mclusky, the Welsh rock band who released three influential albums in the early 2000s, will return to play North America for the first time in 18 years. Their tour will unfold in two stints, the first taking in the West Coast in September and the second sprawling across the rest of the continent towards the end of the year. New music is in development but may not be released, according to the band.
Watch Grace Ives Perform “Lullaby” in TV Debut on Kimmel
Grace Ives made her television debut as the musical guest on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. She performed “Lullaby” from her new album Janky Star. Watch it happen—introduced by the show’s guest host, Desus Nice—and find her upcoming tour dates below. Read...
Billboard
Marty Stuart Signs Worldwide Deal with U.K. Label Snakefarm
Country Music Hall of Famer Marty Stuart has signed with British-based label Snakefarm, a Universal Music Group-owned label that is part of the Spinefarm Music Group. It marks the five-time Grammy winner and country music historian’s first time back on a major label in more than a dozen years.
Exclusive Clip: Jack Black Talks Intervention, Flying Tenacious D Bandmate Kyle Gass Directly to Rehab Facility
When Kyle Gass was becoming heavily dependent on drugs in 2021, his Tenacious D partner, and musical other half, Jack Black, hired a private jet to scoot his bandmate directly to the doors of a rehabilitation center in the mountains. “I said, ‘dude, we’re just worried about you, [and] we...
September 2022 New Music Releases
The list of September 2022 new music releases includes new material from metal titans Ozzy Osbourne and Megadeth. Elsewhere, a long-delayed Pink Floyd remix finally arrives. Osbourne's upcoming album Patient Number 9 is an all-star affair featuring Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Metallica's Robert Trujillo, Guns N’ Roses’ Duff McKagan and Osbourne's Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, among others. The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead! was recorded at Dave Mustaine's home studio in Nashville and marks Megadeth's first album since Dystopia in 2016.
Billy Idol Announces New EP ‘The Cage,’ Shares Title Track
Billy Idol has announced the forthcoming release of his new EP, The Cage, and to celebrate, has released the record’s titular single. The new single also comes with a new accompanying music video, directed by Steven Sebring. Idol’s new EP is slated to drop later this fall on September...
Jenny Lewis Cancels Indoor Concerts on Her Tour Due to COVID Concerns
Jenny Lewis has canceled all upcoming tour dates taking place in indoor venues due to concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19. “Out of an abundance of caution due to the ongoing COVID situation, Jenny Lewis will not perform at any indoor venues for the remainder of the year,” read a statement on her social media pages. “Therefore, it’s with great disappointment that the below indoor shows have been cancelled.”
JJulius Announces New Album Vol. 2, First DFA Records Release Since 2020
JJulius is the moniker of the Gothenburg-based musician and producer Julius Pierstorff, and, on, August 26 he’ll release a new album called Vol. 2. The album will get released via DFA Records in the United States, making it the first new release from DFA since Man Power and Amy Douglas’ 2020 single “Flashing Lights.” Find JJulius’ single “Du Aldrig Märker” below.
NME
Here’s Metallica’s ‘Master Of Puppets’ in the style of Slipknot
A YouTuber has reimagined Metallica’s legendary track ‘Master Of Puppets’ as if it were written by Slipknot – check out the result below. Streams of the original song have increased significantly following its recent use in the finale of Stranger Things season four. In the finale, titled The Piggyback, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) played the 1986 track on a rooftop to distract a horde of demonic bats protecting the lair of main villain Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower).
The FADER
Iceage announce compilation album, share new song “Shake The Feeling”
Iceage will release a compilation of non-album tracks next month. The Danish band's Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 is due September 23 via Mexican Summer with the album title track streaming from today. Check that out below. Shake The Feeling: Outtakes & Rarities 2015-2021 features songs written for...
London tribute concert to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins to stream live on Paramount+
American fans of the Foo Fighters will be able to watch the star-studded tribute concert to the band's late drummer Taylor Hawkins live on Paramount+ when it takes place in London on Sept. 3.The concert, which will take place at Wembley Stadium, will be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+ in the U.S. It will also be available internationally on Pluto TV and MTV Brand YouTube channels. "Taylor was not only an incredible drummer and musician but truly one of the most passionate super fans of music the world has seen. His infectious energy and unique talent...
Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way
Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before. And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only...
Russell Dickerson Plans Headlining She Likes It Tour for Winter 2022
Russell Dickerson is keeping his touring calendar packed with his just-announced She Likes It Tour, kicking off in mid-November. The 10-stop trek will take him through early December, wrapping with a show in Denver. It takes its name from his new single, "She Likes It," which features pop singer Jake Scott. Newcomer Drew Green is joining Dickerson for the tour.
Motley Crue + Def Leppard’s Stadium Tour Has Made Almost $5M Per Show
As Motley Crue and Def Leppard approach the last 12 dates of their joint North American "Stadium Tour" this summer, returns show the tour grossed an average of nearly $5 million per show in August. Get tickets here. The trek that started in June also features Poison, Joan Jett and...
The FADER
Soccer Mommy shares Magdalena Bay remix of “Shotgun”
Sophie Allison shared Sometimes, Forever, her third studio LP as Soccer Mommy, in late June. Today, she’s returned with two new versions of the record’s lead single, “Shotgun” — a remix by Miami electro-pop duo Magdalena Bay and a “slowed and reverbed” edit. The latter rework is self-explanatory, but Mag Bay’s rendition is an entirely new take: Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin bring their bubblegum sensibilities to Allison’s lovelorn power ballad, exposing its latent dance floor potential.
“Plug”
After cutting his teeth in Knoxville, Tennessee’s anarchic DIY party scene, Nikki Nair debuted as a producer in 2018 and moved to Atlanta two years later. He’s since become a rising star in club music, bringing his genre-fluid sound and tongue-in-cheek spirit to labels like Scuffed, Dirtybird, and Fool’s Gold. Though he might toy with footwork, breakbeat, and IDM over the course of a single track, his recent output has been defined by vibrant, trancey synths and surreal use of distortion—whether he’s accenting the drop on “once upon” with electrostatic fizz or compressing an acid techno arpeggio on “It Goes” until it sounds like an Atari 2600.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kenny Mason Delivers "PUP PACK EP" With A Feature From DavidTheTragic
Approximately a week after being featured on J.I.D.'s latest Forever Story single "Dance Now," Kenny Mason has returned with some of his first solo material of 2022. The critically acclaimed Atlanta-bred artist has dropped off PUP PACK EP, a three-track project that serves as a sampler of the alternative rock and introspective rap sonics that he's been popularizing with projects like 2020's Angelic Hoodrat and 2021's Angelic Hoodrat: Supercut. While the project does little to expand on the musical territory that Kenny Mason has established for himself, it will most certainly appease fans who are waiting for new music from the exciting new artist.
NME
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Dean Fertita announces debut solo album and shares new song ‘Wheels Within Wheels’
Queens Of The Stone Age member Dean Fertita has announced plans for his debut solo album ‘Tropical Gothclub’. The LP, which will be released via Third Man Records on November 4, features 11 tracks. The Raconteurs and Dead Weather man has also shared the first taster from the...
Pitchfork
