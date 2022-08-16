ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Will the Stock Market Rebound Continue? Goldman Says ...

The stock market has rebounded, with the S&P 500 jumping 13% since June 16. The stock market has been on a roll lately, with the S&P 500 soaring 13% since June 16 amid optimism that the Federal Reserve won’t raise interest rates much more. But now Fed officials are...
Benzinga

Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Energy Sector Drags on Stocks

Stocks started August on shaky footing, with markets struggling to find direction following their best month since 2020. Much of last week's gains came on the heels of well-received tech earnings. And while the earnings calendar heats up later this week, the main focus on Monday was economic data. Namely, the Institute for Supply Management's purchasing managers' index (PMI) – a measure of factory activity in the U.S. – fell to 52.8 in July from 53.0 in June.
Fortune

China’s biggest Wall Street bull just liquidated his Alibaba stake amid fire sale of five Chinese stocks

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, has been one of the biggest supporters of China on Wall Street, but he just sold his entire holdings in five Chinese stocks. Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio, perhaps China’s biggest bull on Wall Street, unloaded his firm’s entire stake in e-commerce giant Alibaba amid a fire sale of its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese stocks.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: Target tumbles, retail sales slump and Fed minutes on tap

Biopharma Blue Water Vaccines jumps on monkeypox announcement. Blue Water Vaccines share price more than doubled in Wednesday trading before giving back gains. The biopharmaceutical company said it plans to explore the potential to develop a novel monkeypox vaccine using its norovirus shell and protrusion (S&P) virus-like particle (VLP) platform.
Benzinga

Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Benzinga

Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Trade Desk TTD stock rose 15.7% to $63.04 during Tuesday's after-market session. At the close, Trade Desk's trading volume reached 1.6 million shares. This is 24.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
US News and World Report

7 Historic Bear Markets

From the Great Depression to the Great Recession, here are some of the most painful market downturns. After smooth sailing for more than a decade, U.S. stocks have re-entered choppy waters. Volatility has picked up in the past couple of years after the 2020 bear market put an end to an 11-year bull market. The S&P 500 is down more than 14% year to date, making it near bear market territory, which is generally defined as a sustained decline of 20% or more from recent highs. Many experts say the market entered bear territory in June after falling 21.8% below its January high. While analysts can't predict when a bear market will end, history can provide some consolation for investors. As hard as this market feels, U.S. investors have experienced worse and lived to tell the tale. Here are seven of the most notorious bear markets to date.
Benzinga

Benzinga Before The Bell: Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Talc-Based Powder, Google Fined $43M In Australia For Misleading Users Over Data Tracking, S&P Global Drops Coinbase Debt Rating And Other Top Financial Stories Friday, August 12

SK Hynix Inc HXSCL targeted a U.S. site for its advanced chip packaging plant and plans to break ground there around the first quarter of 2023. The plant, worth “several billion,” would ramp up to mass production by 2025-2026 and employ 1,000 workers. SK Group, South Korea’s second-biggest...
