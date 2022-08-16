ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego School District Ends Mandatory School Masking Plans

The San Diego Unified School District announced earlier this week that mask mandates for the fall semester would be officially removed, becoming one of the last major school districts in the country to not enforce mask mandates against COVID-19. For the last month, the SDUSD had doubled down on the...
Thirty-five thousand kids go back to school in Poway Unified School District

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Over 35,000 students in the Poway Unified School District (PUSD) will be welcomed into classrooms this Wednesday, Aug. 17 for the first day of school. PUSD is the third largest school district in San Diego County, with 41 schools serving learners of all ages, from preschool through adult.
DA Summer Stephan to host Senior Wellness Community Event

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – DA Summer Stephan is hosting a Senior Wellness Community event to educate seniors about the topic of elder abuse, and how to avoid becoming a victim. Saturday, Aug. 20 from 9-11 a.m. 1050 Los Vallecitos Blvd. San Marcos, California. At the event, seniors can:. –...
FLEX ALERT: San Diego and Statewide

A flex alert for energy cutbacks has been issued for today in San Diego and across California. With high temperatures statewide, the flex alert will run from 4:00 pm to 9:00 pm, when energy demand is higher and less solar and renewable energy is available. California residents are being asked...
New Homeowners Pay Considerably More in Taxes Than Longtime Homeowners

When California voters approved Proposition 13 in 1978, its supporters portrayed the ballot measure as a much-needed means of keeping people, particularly seniors on a fixed income, in their homes. It was meant to provide stability in a time of inflation by capping property taxes annually — but also passed the burden of paying for public services onto future generations.
Why San Diego voters should not approve the proposed garbage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Democrat Council President Elo-Rivera, Councilmember Joe LaCava, labor and community groups gathered to support reform of the People’s Ordinance. Last month, the Democrat-led San Diego City Council voted 7-2 in favor of reforming the People’s Ordinance. San Diego City Council President Elo-Rivers says the current ordinance “impacts the city’s ability to provide world-class public services; impedes progress toward our Climate Action Plan goals, and provides an exclusive benefit to only a subset of City residents.”
Casa de Amparo, TrueCare provide onsite health center for youth residents

SAN MARCOS — Ten years after child abuse prevention and treatment organization Casa de Amparo moved its residential treatment center to San Marcos, local leaders are celebrating the opening of an onsite health clinic that will serve young women and their children in ongoing residential programs. The TrueCare &...
National Nonprofit Day: Wednesday, Aug. 17

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Wednesday, Aug. 17 is National Nonprofit Day. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon visited with nonprofits around San Diego to encourage community participation in the national holiday. The ABC Youth Foundation was founded by boxing legend Archie Moore and it committed to helping inner-city youth “to face...
What $2,000 in rent will get you in six Calif. counties

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Golden State: famous for the Sierra Nevada mountains, sunny beaches — and astronomical rents. But there is tremendous diversity on what living accommodations you’ll be able to afford depending upon where you live in California. KRON4 looked at Rentdata.org to see average fair market (the 40th percentile of gross rents in a housing market) rents in six California counties, and looked at Trulia to see examples of what would be available for about $2,000.
A former nurse speaks out about a San Diego hospital allegedly rushing homeless patients out and back onto the streets

SAN DIEGO — Heading west on Washington Street toward her new job as a nurse technician at Scripps Mercy Hospital, "Christine" spotted a man slouched over in a wheelchair in a parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Washington Street. Judging by the man's posture and because he was dressed in a hospital gown with a hospital bag next to him, she knew something was wrong.
Vista Approves New SRO Hotel Amid Housing Need

A Vista developer is converting a former motel into cheap housing – at $1,300 a month per apartment, they’re about 40 percent below the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in a city where rents are increasing among the fastest in the county. But the 75 units in...
Accessity helps small businesses stay afloat during COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the pandemic, small businesses struggled–organizations like Accessity helped keep mom n’ pop shops up and running with small business relief loans and organizational capital. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon spent the morning at Origin Hip Hop Academy in Westfield Mission Valley talking to the...
