Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%

Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday

Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy

Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases

U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
After-Hours Alert: Why Bill.com Stock Is Soaring

Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above average analyst estimates. Bill.com said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue jumped 156% year-over-year to $200.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $183.1 million, according to Benzinga Pro....
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights

AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory

Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
Saudi Public Investment Fund Picks Shares In Alphabet, Zoom, Microsoft

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased shares in U.S.-based tech giants, including Alphabet Inc GOOG, Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. As per the SEC filing, the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio increased to about $40.8 billion at the end of the...
SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially

SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
Why Cisco Systems Stock Is Rising After Hours

Cisco Systems Inc CSCO shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued full-year earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Cisco said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was flat year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.73...
