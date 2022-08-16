Read full article on original website
T.J. Maxx owner lowers profit, sales forecast as consumers cut spending
Aug 17 (Reuters) - TJX Cos Inc (TJX.N) cut its forecast for annual earnings and same-store sales after quarterly revenue missed estimates on Wednesday, as red-hot inflation forces Americans with lower incomes to slash spending on clothing and home goods.
Walmart Gains Post Q2 Results; Reveals Pressure On FY23 Profit Expectations
Walmart Inc WMT reported second-quarter FY23 revenue growth of 8.4% year-on-year, to $152.86 billion, beating the consensus of $150.75 billion. Net sales from Walmart U.S. increased 7.1% Y/Y, Walmart International rose 5.7%, and Sam's club jumped 17.5%. Excluding fuel, Walmart's U.S. Q2 comp sales grew 6.5% and 11.7% on a...
Cathie Wood Trims Tesla Stake Ahead Of Next Week's Stock Split — Loads Up $11M In This Telehealth Stock
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 311,073 Teladoc Health Inc TDOC shares valued at over $11 million, through four of its exchange-traded funds, according to the firm's trading disclosure. Teladoc is the fifth largest holding in Ark's flagship fund Ark Innovation ETF ARKK, with a weight of 4.51%. ARKK holds...
Apple In Focus After Credit Suisse Upgrades Stock And Lifts Price Target By 21%
Apple, Inc. AAPL shares are trading flat in the premarket session early Wednesday, despite receiving a positive analyst action. The Apple Analyst: Credit Suisse analyst Shannon Cross, who recently joined the Swiss-based investment bank, upgraded Apple shares from Neutral to Outperform, and raised the price target from $166 to $201, suggesting a roughly 16% upside from the current levels, according to Seeking Alpha.
Apple To $220? Here Are 5 Other Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Wedbush raised the price target on Apple Inc. AAPL from $200 to $220. However, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained the stock with an Outperform. Apple shares fell 0.2% to $172.69 in pre-market trading. Keybanc raised Global-e Online Ltd. GLBE price target from $30 to $40. Keybanc analyst Josh Beck maintained...
Dow Jumps Over 200 Points; Crude Oil Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks traded mixed midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 200 points on Tuesday. The Dow traded up 0.71% to 34,154.30 while the NASDAQ fell 0.21% to 13,101.14. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.20% to 4,305.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Consumer staples shares climbed 1.2% on...
Why This Dividend Stock Is a Buy
Stryker’s net sales grew, although its earnings were flat in the second quarter. The company’s payout should keep increasing over time. The stock is trading at a discount compared to its medical device industry peers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
Dow Jumps Over 150 points But Market Volatility Increases
U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, extending gains recorded in the recent period. The rise in megacap growth stocks provided support to the market, with shares of Tesla Inc TSLA surging 3.1%, while Apple Inc AAPL shares gained 0.6% on Monday. The S&P 500 has recovered sharply in the recent...
Here's What Investors Need To Know About Colombia's Cannabis Market, An Analysis Of Flora Growth's Earnings
Flora Growth Corp. FLGC kicked off the week by reporting a 604% year-over-year revenue increase totaling roughly $15 million for the first half of fiscal 2022. Cantor Fitzgerald's analyst Pablo Zuanic revealed in his recent note that the company's revenues were below both his and FactSet estimates of $16.2 million and $17.5 million, respectively.
After-Hours Alert: Why Bill.com Stock Is Soaring
Bill.com Holdings Inc BILL shares are trading higher in Thursday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results and issued revenue guidance above average analyst estimates. Bill.com said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue jumped 156% year-over-year to $200.2 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $183.1 million, according to Benzinga Pro....
Is Apple 'The Perfect Stock To Own In An Economic Downturn'? Here's How High This Investor Sees It Going
Apple Inc AAPL shares are on the move Wednesday following a pair of upgrades from analysts who see strong demand trends in the hardware side of the business. Virtus Investment Partners' Joe Terranova backed up the bullish analyst calls Wednesday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report." He might have even...
AVITA Medical: Q4 Earnings Insights
AVITA Medical RCEL reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AVITA Medical beat estimated earnings by 35.9%, reporting an EPS of $-0.25 versus an estimate of $-0.39. Revenue was down $1.97 million from the same...
Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings Beats Estimates, Guides Q4 Above Consensus
Keysight Technologies Inc KEYS reported third-quarter growth of 10% year-over-year to $1.38 billion, +13% on a core basis, beating the consensus of $1.34 billion. Communications Solutions Group reported revenue of $970 million (+11% Y/Y), with strength in 5G, O-RAN, 400G, 800G, and high-speed digital applications, and cyber, space and satellite solutions.
Target’s earnings take a huge hit as retailer sells off unwanted inventory
Target's profit plunged as it slashed prices to clear out a glut of unwanted inventory. The retailer maintained its outlook for the year, however. "If we hadn't dealt with our excess inventory head on, we could have avoided some short-term pain on the profit line, but that would have hampered our longer-term potential," Target's CFO said.
Saudi Public Investment Fund Picks Shares In Alphabet, Zoom, Microsoft
Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) purchased shares in U.S.-based tech giants, including Alphabet Inc GOOG, Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM, and Microsoft Corporation MSFT. As per the SEC filing, the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio increased to about $40.8 billion at the end of the...
SFL Shares Gain On Q2 Results, Profit Increases Sequentially
SFL Corporation Ltd SFL reported second-quarter operating revenue growth of 0.6% Q/Q to $153.3 million, beating the consensus of $149.65 million. EPS was $0.45 for the quarter, compared to $0.37 in Q1. Operating income increased to $76.31 million (+28.6% Q/Q), and margin improved to 49.8% from 38.9% last quarter. The...
ZIM Integrated Shipping Shares Down After Q2 Results Miss Street Expectations
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd ZIM reported second-quarter sales growth of 44% year-over-year to $3.43 billion, missing the consensus of $3.62 billion. The revenue increase was driven by elevated freight rates, offset by slightly lower volumes. EPS was $11.07 for the quarter, missing the consensus of $12.84. Carried volume in...
Why Cisco Systems Stock Is Rising After Hours
Cisco Systems Inc CSCO shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results and issued full-year earnings guidance above analyst estimates. Cisco said fiscal fourth-quarter revenue was flat year-over-year. The company reported quarterly revenue of $13.1 billion, which beat average analyst estimates of $12.73...
Apple, IBM Get CNBC 'Fast Money' Mentions, While This Stock Popped Nearly 1% In Seconds
CNBC’s "Fast Money: Halftime Report" delivers market-moving news to investors. The commentary delivered by hosts of the show often moves the stocks mentioned. The information is collected and refined using Benzinga Pro’s News Tool. Benzinga Pro users can access this information by using the News tool on any workstation.
