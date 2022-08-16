ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Moline, IL

EMPD says ‘drive sober or get pulled over’

By Sharon Wren
Local 4 WHBF
Local 4 WHBF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTocX_0hJ9L24r00

As people plan their Labor Day celebrations, the East Moline Police Department is working with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement statewide to stop impaired driving and save lives. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads with the goal of ensuring our community’s residents and visitors make it home safely once the parties end,” said Captain Jason Kratt. “If you’ll be celebrating, we urge you to plan ahead for a sober ride.”

The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from August 19 through the early-morning hours of September 6. During this period, law enforcement will be stepping up efforts focused on impaired, unbuckled and distracted drivers. Before the party starts, remember to designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired.

Other important tips include:

  • If you’re hosting, make sure all your guests designate a sober driver in advance or arrange ridesharing or another sober ride home.
  • Serve plenty food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party.
  • If you don’t have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab or ride share or stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.
  • Don’t let friends leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.
  • Always buckle up – it’s your best defense in a crash.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

1 injured in Muscatine mobile home fire

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was injured and two cats died in a mobile home fire in Muscatine Tuesday. The Muscatine Fire Department responded around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Cyril Avenue for a report of a mobile home fire with two animals inside, according to a media release.
MUSCATINE, IA
aroundptown.com

Prophetstown Police Add Two (photos)

A special city council meeting was held on Tuesday night in Prophetstown in order to add two new police officers. The special meeting was needed to hire the officers in order for them to attend a police academy that starts September 12th. The council unanimously approved the recommendations of Police...
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Galesburg receives grant for downtown improvements

The City of Galesburg has been awarded a $2,082,500 grant to improve Parking Lot H downtown as well as the adjoining Simmons Street as part of the Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program. Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $106 million in capital grants […]
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

3rd suspect arrested in violent July mini-mart attack

A 21-year-old Moline woman is the third suspect to be charged in a violent attack in July at a Davenport mini-mart. Tela Trumbo faces felony charges of willful injury – causing serious injury and assault causing serious injury, court records say. The July assault. On July 12, at 11:58...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Moline, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
East Moline, IL
Crime & Safety
tspr.org

Galesburg implements hiring incentives for police officers

The Galesburg Police Department is down six officers – and will be down seven in a couple of weeks. Two more officers are still in training and won’t be able to work full shifts for another seven months. Galesburg is among police departments across the country struggling to...
GALESBURG, IL
qctoday.com

Davenport Police search house on West 2nd Street for shooting suspect

Davenport Police surrounded a boarded up house at 2330 W. 2nd Street late Wednesday as they searched for a suspect involved in a shots fired incident in Rock Island that occurred earlier in the evening. Parked in front of the house Police located a Lincoln Nautilus that had been stolen...
KWQC

Davenport police chief set to retire on Aug. 29

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski is two weeks away from hanging up the badge and retiring from the Davenport Police Department after 34 years of service. The police chief sat down with TV6 on Monday to discuss his upcoming retirement. The full Q&A can be seen...
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies identify drivers in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Deputies have identified the drivers of the vehicle and tractor involved in the crash Monday in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road. According to deputies, 36-year-old Matthew Kelting of Wheatland was driving the tractor with his child in the passenger seat, they had injuries from the crash and have since been released from the hospital in ‘stable condition.’
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#Alcoholic Beverages#Sleep It Off#The Illinois State Police
ourquadcities.com

Donations rolling in for 198 dogs rescued from Sherrard hoarding situation

Just days after 198 dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Sherrard, people from across the Midwest are coming together to help. Hundreds of monetary and supply donations were dropped off at the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday alone, and were later brought to the Mercer County Animal Control center, where the dogs are staying. People working at the sheriff’s office say within just a few hours Tuesday morning, they had already filled an entire truck bed full of donated supplies and dropped it off at animal control.
SHERRARD, IL
ourquadcities.com

Adult day camp | John Deere

Day Camps aren’t just for kids! Director of Programs and Collections Gretchen Small sat down with us to talk about how Deere-Wiman house is hosting a History Day Camp for adults in part of Moline’s 150th Anniversary Celebration. For more information visit butterworthcenter.com.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Moline celebrates sesquicentennial

A city only turns 150 years old once, so they may as well have a big party to celebrate. Moline is throwing a weeklong celebration to mark their sesquicentennial, starting with a mayoral luncheon on Monday, historic trolley tours through downtown on Tuesday and Wednesday and finishing off with a three-day music and art festival […]
MOLINE, IL
aroundptown.com

U.S. 30 And Emerson Road Intersection Improvement Begins Monday

Construction on the intersection of U.S. 30 and Emerson Road in Whiteside County will begin Monday, Aug. 22. The intersection is located 8 miles east of Morrison. Work will close Emerson Road at U.S. 30. A marked detour will guide Emerson Road traffic using West Lincoln Highway and U.S. 30. Work is expected to be completed by Sept. 9.
WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Drinks
KWQC

1 man dead following fatal crash in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - One man is dead following a motorcycle accident, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 310th Ave & 160th St. area around 5:30 p.m. Monday about a single-vehicle accident. Preliminary investigations revealed a...
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
KWQC

Man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleads guilty to battery, discharge of firearm

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - A Davenport man shot by Moline police in 2018 pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the incident. Rock Island County court records show Steven Dexter Wilson, 30, pleaded guilty Aug. 11 to attempted aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm. The charges are a Class 1 felony each punishable by four to 15 years in prison.
MOLINE, IL
KWQC

Police: Man arrested on battery charge in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he assaulted a man in Rock Falls on Aug 6. The Rock Falls Police Department responded around 2:33 p.m. Aug. 6, to the 400 block of Garden Circle for a report of an assault, according to a media release.
ROCK FALLS, IL
WQAD

2 injured after car crashes into tractor near Walcott

WALCOTT, Iowa — Two people are in the hospital after the tractor they were riding was hit by a car Monday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 5:06 p.m. on Aug. 15, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a crash between a car and a tractor in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, just north of Walcott.
WALCOTT, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Burlington FD responds to 2nd suspicious fire

The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were called to the scene of a mobile home fire, less than a week after they were called to the same area for a similar fire. On August 12 at approximately 9:25 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a report of a structure fire at 601 S. Roosevelt Avenue […]
KWQC

2 seriously injured in Scott County vehicle versus tractor crash

SCOTT Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Two people were seriously injured in a vehicle versus tractor crash Monday night in Scott County. Around 5:06 p.m., the Scott County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call for a crash in the 7300 block of New Liberty Road, a two-lane highway located north of Walcott.
SCOTT COUNTY, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Local 4 WHBF

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
226K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Quad Cities news, weather and sports from Local 4 WHBF on https://OurQuadCities.com.

 https://OurQuadCities.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy