EMPD says ‘drive sober or get pulled over’

As people plan their Labor Day celebrations, the East Moline Police Department is working with the Illinois State Police and law enforcement statewide to stop impaired driving and save lives. “We’ll be out in force to keep impaired drivers off the roads with the goal of ensuring our community’s residents and visitors make it home safely once the parties end,” said Captain Jason Kratt. “If you’ll be celebrating, we urge you to plan ahead for a sober ride.”

The high-visibility “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign runs from August 19 through the early-morning hours of September 6. During this period, law enforcement will be stepping up efforts focused on impaired, unbuckled and distracted drivers. Before the party starts, remember to designate a sober driver and don’t let friends or family members drive impaired.

Other important tips include:

If you’re hosting, make sure all your guests designate a sober driver in advance or arrange ridesharing or another sober ride home.

Serve plenty food and include non-alcoholic beverages at the party.

If you don’t have a designated driver, ask a sober friend for a ride home, call a cab or ride share or stay where you are and sleep it off until you are sober.

Don’t let friends leave your sight if you think they are about to drive impaired.

Always buckle up – it’s your best defense in a crash.

The Labor Day “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is made possible by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHBF - OurQuadCities.com.