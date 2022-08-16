ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job training programs to help thousands reenter workforce

By Jenn Brink, Tina Detelj
 2 days ago

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — 19 job training programs will soon help Connecticut residents whose employment was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials and the U.S. secretary of labor announced Tuesday.

Grasso Tech was an integral part of the manufacturing pipeline program, which was started in eastern Connecticut. It enabled people to gain the skills needed for open manufacturing jobs. The program is now being replicated and expanded throughout the state, evolving into CareerConneCT.

“It’s so exciting that all this focus is on this,” said Chrissy Bourgoin, a quality engineer at Collins & Jewell. “I wish I knew about the program in my early 20s.”

The statewide and regional programs will train and place more than 6,000 participants into high-quality, in-demand careers, Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn.) said. Training and supportive services will be available at no cost to eligible participants.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visited the Gold Star Memorial Bridge with Gov. Lamont during his visit.

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh explained how CareerConneCT will help many who are already in the workforce or want to get into the workforce.

“This is how we move America forward,” Walsh said. “It is about recovery. It’s about making sure that you continue to move your state and your cities forward all across the country and Connecticut is doing it right.”

Potential job seekers will have the opportunity to enroll in programs in a variety of sectors, including manufacturing, information technology, healthcare, infrastructure, and clean energy. Each program will also include supportive services to promote successful completion of training and connection to employment, including childcare, transportation, and career advising.

“In New Haven, we have a cluster of bio-science organizations,” In Hartford and Stamford a lot of IT and business services,” said Kelli-Marie Vallieres, Ph.D., who heads the state’s Office of Workforce Strategy.

CareerConneCT is administered by the Connecticut Office of Workforce Strategy and supported by $70 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

To enroll in training programs or for more information on CareerConneCT, visit portal.ct.gov/careerconnect .

