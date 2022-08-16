Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting
(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Candidates for Moorhead City Council in upcoming election finalized
(Moorhead, MN) -- The candidates for Moorhead City Council in the upcoming November election have been finalized. Mayor Shelly Carlson will face off with Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran who has run for mayor on three separate occasions and in 2020 ran for the 7th Congressional District seat in Minnesota.
KFYR-TV
Special meeting called to discuss a possible reinstatement of the Pledge of Allegiance
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo School Board President Tracie Newman is calling for a special meeting to discuss a motion to reinstate the Pledge of Allegiance at the beginning of the school board’s regular meetings. On Tuesday, August 9, in a 7-2 vote, the Fargo school Board...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Governor Burgum calls for public schools, governing bodies to administer the Pledge of Allegiance, display flag
(Bismarck, ND) -- In the wake of the decision made by the Fargo School Board invovling the Pledge of Allegiance, North Dakota's Governor is issueing a response. Governor Doug Burgum Monday is calling for the pledge to be recited in public schools and at meetings of elected governing bodies in North Dakota.
The Pledge of Allegiance: Gov. Burgum calls on schools and government amid pledge controversy
The state Senator from Grand Forks and representatives from Bismarck and Mandan will also support Governor Burgum's legislation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter goes viral
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter is going viral on social media. FPS sent the letter in April to Florida teachers shortly after the passage of the Parental Rights Bill. The so-called Don't Say Gay law prohibits Kindergarten through third grade teachers from using lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
kvrr.com
Fargo School District recruits Florida teachers upset with DeSantis’ parental rights law
FARGO (FOX) – A letter circulating on social media shows members of the Fargo Public School District recruiting Florida teachers who object to a recently-passed parental rights bill in the state. “You don’t know us, so we’ll start with this important statement: we are way OK with saying gay...
Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota
North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
Big & Rich Calls Out Fargo School Board During Concert In NoDak
The country duo has the crowd recite the Pledge of Allegiance during its West Fargo concert.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Cass County to conduct active shooter training in Central Cass High School
(Casselton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Central Cass School will be conducting an active shooter and active threat training scenario. The training exercise will occur on August 17th between 6-9 p.m. Officials say people can expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence, along with fire and EMS vehicles and personnel.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead community education fall classes now open
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Community Education fall classes are now open for registration. Hundreds of class options provide unique learning experiences for everyone, including:. Need creative ideas for your kids on a No School day? Check out our half day or full day Fall Outdoor Adventures at the Park. Kids...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Blackhurst to retire as MSUM President in 2023
(Moorhead, MN) -- Anne Blackhurst, who has led Minnesota State University Moorhead as president for the past eight years, announced Tuesday that she will officially retire next year. “Few things are as important to me as our mission of preparing students for their futures. Stepping away from MSUM—and the Dragon...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department to partner with Essentia Health for enhanced cardiac screening program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has partnered with Essentia Health to develop an enhanced cardiac screening program. The program is a part of the department’s officer wellness program designed to identify those most at risk of a cardiac event and prevent it from occurring in the future.The West Fargo Fire Department will also implement this program for all firefighters.
valleynewslive.com
Former Grafton Police Officer caught in gunfire takes on a new role at Concordia College
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two years after former Grafton Police Officer Lucas Campoverde was shot in the line of duty, Concordia College in Moorhead has announced that Campoverde will serve as their head coach for its inaugural Esports varsity team this upcoming school year. In August of...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
City of Fargo announces official "Passenger Loading Areas" for downtown
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is designating several downtown areas for cabs and ride shares in an attempt to reduce congestion after bar close. City officials have placed red and white signs along four different areas on Monday, August 15th, in several areas. The Fargo Police Department will begin enforcement of the pickup zones on August 18th. A list of those areas can be found below...
kfgo.com
Iconic Fargo pool floats into the sunset, new pool slated to open in 2024
FARGO (KFGO) – The last days of the swimming season are upon us but when Island Park pool closes on Sunday, it won’t just be for the summer. The iconic Fargo pool is slated to be demolished next March to make room for construction starting May 1, 2023 of a new pool which will open in 2024.
froggyweb.com
Fargo high rise demolition not likely to happen until 2023
FARGO (KFGO) – The vacant Lashkowitz High Rise on the southern edge of downtown Fargo will not be coming down in 2022 as originally planned. Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority (FHRA) is subcontracting the work to remove the building’s asbestos starting soon, and demolition is now slated for 2023.
Comments / 0