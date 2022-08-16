ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo School Board member Robin Nelson talks Pledge, special meeting

(Fargo, ND) -- Ahead of their special meeting Thursday evening, one member of the Fargo School Board is speaking out on the topic of the Pledge of Allegiance involving board meetings. Robin Nelson, the only board member who ran for re-election successfully this past June, says her decision to vote...
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Fargo School board reconsiders Pledge. MSUM President retiring. Voters to decide cannabis legalization.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: How and why the Fargo School board is having second thoughts on dropping the Pledge of Allegiance. The President of MSUM announces retirement. North Dakota voters will decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana use.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Candidates for Moorhead City Council in upcoming election finalized

(Moorhead, MN) -- The candidates for Moorhead City Council in the upcoming November election have been finalized. Mayor Shelly Carlson will face off with Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran who has run for mayor on three separate occasions and in 2020 ran for the 7th Congressional District seat in Minnesota.
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
State
North Dakota State
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Education
KFYR-TV

A look at Bismarck Public School’s Pledge of Allegiance rules

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last week, the Fargo School Board decided to stop saying the Pledge of Allegiance before meetings. The move has lots of people in North Dakota concerned about a patriotic tradition in public schools. “I pledge allegiance to the flag...” If you grew up in Bismarck, you...
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter goes viral

(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo Public Schools recruitment letter is going viral on social media. FPS sent the letter in April to Florida teachers shortly after the passage of the Parental Rights Bill. The so-called Don't Say Gay law prohibits Kindergarten through third grade teachers from using lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pledge Of Allegiance#The Fargo School Board#The Board Of Education
wdayradionow.com

Fargo teacher recruitment letter goes viral. Crime suspect scuffles with Chief. White teachers laid off first.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Tonight's Headlines: A teacher recruitment letter for Fargo Public Schools is causing a stir. A crime suspect gets into a scuffle with a police chief, who receives help from citizens in making the arrest. How and why white teachers in one school district will be the first to face layoffs.
FARGO, ND
96.5 The Walleye

Frustrated North Dakota To Trade City of Fargo To Minnesota

North Dakota finally pulls the trigger. It's a blockbuster trade that's been in the works for years. Fargo has been a liberal outlier in North Dakota for as long as anyone can remember. A literal burr in the red butt of conservative North Dakota. The state has been patient with the outspoken city primarily because of our love of NDSU Bison football.
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Cass County to conduct active shooter training in Central Cass High School

(Casselton, ND) -- The Cass County Sheriff's Office and Central Cass School will be conducting an active shooter and active threat training scenario. The training exercise will occur on August 17th between 6-9 p.m. Officials say people can expect to see a heightened law enforcement presence, along with fire and EMS vehicles and personnel.
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Moorhead community education fall classes now open

(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead Community Education fall classes are now open for registration. Hundreds of class options provide unique learning experiences for everyone, including:. Need creative ideas for your kids on a No School day? Check out our half day or full day Fall Outdoor Adventures at the Park. Kids...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Blackhurst to retire as MSUM President in 2023

(Moorhead, MN) -- Anne Blackhurst, who has led Minnesota State University Moorhead as president for the past eight years, announced Tuesday that she will officially retire next year. “Few things are as important to me as our mission of preparing students for their futures. Stepping away from MSUM—and the Dragon...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

West Fargo Police Department to partner with Essentia Health for enhanced cardiac screening program

(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has partnered with Essentia Health to develop an enhanced cardiac screening program. The program is a part of the department’s officer wellness program designed to identify those most at risk of a cardiac event and prevent it from occurring in the future.The West Fargo Fire Department will also implement this program for all firefighters.
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

City of Fargo announces official "Passenger Loading Areas" for downtown

(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo is designating several downtown areas for cabs and ride shares in an attempt to reduce congestion after bar close. City officials have placed red and white signs along four different areas on Monday, August 15th, in several areas. The Fargo Police Department will begin enforcement of the pickup zones on August 18th. A list of those areas can be found below...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Iconic Fargo pool floats into the sunset, new pool slated to open in 2024

FARGO (KFGO) – The last days of the swimming season are upon us but when Island Park pool closes on Sunday, it won’t just be for the summer. The iconic Fargo pool is slated to be demolished next March to make room for construction starting May 1, 2023 of a new pool which will open in 2024.
FARGO, ND
froggyweb.com

Fargo high rise demolition not likely to happen until 2023

FARGO (KFGO) – The vacant Lashkowitz High Rise on the southern edge of downtown Fargo will not be coming down in 2022 as originally planned. Fargo Housing and Redevelopment Authority (FHRA) is subcontracting the work to remove the building’s asbestos starting soon, and demolition is now slated for 2023.
FARGO, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy