ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Horror pic shows boy just moments before he drowns in swimming pool as adults don’t notice him for over a minute

By Olivia Burke
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

A HORROR pic shows a boy jumping into a swimming pool just moments before he drowned - without anyone noticing.

The tragic youngster was submerged underwater for over a minute at the facility in the city of Lianyuan, China, on August 14.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WCA0E_0hJ9KyiB00
The boy fatefully dived into the busy swimming pool before drowning minutes later

Despite diving into the water that was already filled with numerous adults and other kids, the boy's ordeal went unnoticed by other pool-goers.

Chilling CCTV footage that's too distressing to publish shows the excited lad dive into the pool near some steps, just a short distance away from other swimmers.

But his innocent dip soon turned deadly, as the boy can be seen visibly distressed as he struggled to keep his head above water.

He frantically flails his arms in a bid to reach the surface, while a man in a white t-shirt monitors the pool from the sidelines.

It is currently unclear if he was a lifeguard at the facility.

The youngster, who has not been named, continues to fight for breath while desperately splashing around in the water.

Another child approaches the edge of the pool and witnesses his struggle - but simply dips his feet in before walking away.

Other swimmers can be seen milling around the pool for over a minute, while the boy fights to stay afloat.

But he eventually exhaustedly sinks to the bottom of the pool.

He is horrifically slumped underwater when the bloke in the white t-shirt finally notices his lifeless body after switching his position.

However, instead of heroically jumping in to save the child, he bizarrely points to the boy and shouts to someone on the other side of the pool.

The disturbing footage then captures another man sprinting around to the young lad and diving in to retrieve him.

Another man also jumps in to help save the youngster before the pair haul his boy out of the water as the video ends.

Further traumatic scenes ensued, as lifeguards desperately tried to resuscitate the boy while a woman sobs on the floor next to him.

It is unclear if the woman was his mother.

Despite the first aiders efforts, the young boy reportedly died after drowning in the packed pool.

Local officials quoted by Chinese media said that the swimming pool has been closed.

It is understood that an investigation into the incident has been launched. It is unclear if any arrests have been made.

Comments / 74

Felix
2d ago

Can't believe the man pointed at the boy in the bottom of the pool and didn't dive in but instead called for someone else to rescue the boy. Every second counts. So sad!

Reply
40
Billie Couvillion
2d ago

happened in Louisiana, too. Eleven year old girl at a public pool, birthday party, large inflatables. News report said "last seen going under water". Somebody saw her go under, and IDC if it was another child, TELL SOMEBODY!!!!

Reply(2)
24
Debbie Rouse
2d ago

When kids are in the pool someone should be responsible to watch them this is a careless accident that shouldnt of happened.

Reply
32
Related
Daily Mail

Water park tragedy: Girl, 11, dies after vanishing under water for an hour at friend's birthday party as desperate onlookers grabbed goggles and dived into lake while trying to find her

An 11-year-old girl drowned yesterday during a friend's birthday party at a water park in Windsor. Desperate onlookers shouted her name and dived into the lake by Liquid Leisure to try and find her, while lifeguards reportedly were asking for goggles to search underwater. Thames Valley Police were called at...
ACCIDENTS
RadarOnline

Adult Film Star Tests Positive For Monkeypox & Shares Photos Showcasing Startling Symptoms

An adult film star from Texas recently tested positive for monkeypox and took to social media to share his symptoms in an effort to “educate” others about the virus’ development, Radar has learned.Silver Steele first developed monkeypox symptoms around July 11 when pimple-like spots started to appear on his face and around his mouth. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Silver Steele (@therealsilversteele) Then, over the course of three weeks, the symptoms began to exacerbate – at which point Steele...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Drowning#Lifeguards#The Boy#Accident#Cctv
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Mystery over how a happy five-year-old girl died in hospital a day after she showed 'flu-like' symptoms on her birthday - as her distraught family plead for answers

A devastated family are looking for answers as to how their five-year-old daughter died while waiting for medical transport in a Canberra hospital. Rozalia Spadafora's death on July 5 at Canberra Hospital has been referred to the ACT Coroner who will decide if an inquest is needed. On learning the...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
Lefty Graves

Church lady gives friend's 13-year-old daughter a ride home from school and demands to see her mother’s jewelry box

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. Growing up, I enjoyed the freedom of walking to and from school. Everyone else was walking to and from school, and we felt comfortable with our safety in numbers. However, one afternoon my friend became ill and couldn't reach her parents to come and pick her up at school.
dailyphew.com

Dog Was Walking And Sees A Man On A Bench, Suddenly Realizes She Knows Him

Dogs are such unique creatures that they never forget individuals they meet and who somehow grow to be significant figures in their life. Poodle dog named Rave is known for always being very loving and never missing a chance to welcome her buddies. She demonstrated that if you are a wonderful friend to Rave, you will always have a place in her heart, regardless of how much time has passed.
PETS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
679K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy