New webpage helps people prepare for DMV visit in Virginia
(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to make it easier for people to prepare ahead of their visit with a new webpage. According to officials, the webpage will have forms and documents required to complete in-person services at the DMV. It will be a one-stop shop for those who are looking […]
WDBJ7.com
Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
WHSV
Governor Glenn Youngkin stops by the Rockingham County Fair
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “I’d like to invite everyone to come to the fair this week and understand why the Rockingham County fair is famous across the country,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said during his visit to the Rockingham County Fair. The Governor and Virginia’s First...
WHSV
Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation introduces Passio Go! app
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ”Even if you are trying to explore our system a little bit, this will give you an idea if you haven’t used our buses before,” Elliot Menge said. Earlier this month, the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation introduced the Passio GO to riders...
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
NBC 29 News
TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say the gun was not loaded,...
wfxrtv.com
More witnesses testify about deadly Rockbridge Co. gas station explosion
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The trial for a Roanoke man facing multiple counts of manslaughter in connection with a 2019 explosion at a Rockbridge County gas station has finished its third day, with several witnesses testifying for the prosecution. On May 10, 2019, an explosion at the South...
WHSV
Seneca Caverns closed until further notice due to staffing shortages
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seneca Caverns in West Virginia announced on Thursday that it will be closed until further notice citing staffing shortages. According to a Facebook post from Seneca Caverns, that includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
WHSV
Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
WHSV
Ransomware attacks increase by 60%; FBI encourages safe cyber practices
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As cyber crimes continue to increase throughout the country and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the FBI is reminding residents to be aware of scammers and hackers. The FBI Richmond bureau held a roundtable discussion with reporters and Virginia’s cyber task force Thursday to bring awareness to...
thenewsprogress.com
Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties
SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help...
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
WHSV
Page and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Offices to receive grant funding to add SROs
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office has secured $150,018 in grant funding from the state to allow it to hire two additional school resource officers. The new officers will be placed at Luray and Shenandoah Elementary Schools which means every public school in the county will have its own SRO.
Will Virginia’s National Guard anti-drug unit face budget cuts?
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares sent a letter to Virginia's congressional delegation Tuesday asking them to preserve funding for the national guard's anti-drug unit in upcoming budget negotiations. But Virginia's senators say they're already proposing an increase for the program.
WSET
Virginia's latest SOL results show continuing impact of pandemic, school closures
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Virginia Department of Education released the 2021-2022 Standard of Learning (SOL) results on Thursday. VDOE said results from SOL and other state assessments taken by Virginia students during the 2021-2022 school year reflect the continuing impact of prolonged school closures on student learning. VDOE...
WHSV
Lexington Police Department raising money in hopes of saddling up
LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The new Lexington Police Mounted Unit is raising money in the hopes of saddling up soon. Jasper and Buddy are donated horses for the new Lexington Police Mounted Unit. Gabriella Jones says it took her a while after she moved to feel a part of the community. She donated Jasper in hopes of creating unity.
WHSV
Back-to-school safety tips for students and drivers
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Summer 2022 is coming to a close, which means it’s back to school season, and if you have not already, you’ll be seeing school buses back on the roads soon. With that comes safety reminders for both kids and families, as well as drivers...
Brothers walk from Chesterfield to Virginia state Capital and on to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness for foster care
Twin brothers who were born into foster care are walking in all 50 states to raise awareness for adoption and they trekked through Richmond Tuesday.
wfxrtv.com
Hour-long standoff continues at Lynchburg home
UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Lynchburg Police Department gathered outside a home in Cobb Street have been continuously calling out for two women since WFXR News arrived on scene early Thursday afternoon. Warrants have been issued and police say they have an arrest warrant for one of the women...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
