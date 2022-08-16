ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
WFXR

New webpage helps people prepare for DMV visit in Virginia

(WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) wants to make it easier for people to prepare ahead of their visit with a new webpage. According to officials, the webpage will have forms and documents required to complete in-person services at the DMV. It will be a one-stop shop for those who are looking […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia’s home-school population continues to grow

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Stephen Yokeley is excited for and nervous about this school year. Maybe more so than his children. “We feel great about it, but at the same time nervous,” he said. “Are we gonna mess up, you know as parents? So you do have that feeling.”
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Governor Glenn Youngkin stops by the Rockingham County Fair

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - “I’d like to invite everyone to come to the fair this week and understand why the Rockingham County fair is famous across the country,” Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said during his visit to the Rockingham County Fair. The Governor and Virginia’s First...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
Augusta County, VA
Traffic
City
Harrisonburg, VA
County
Augusta County, VA
WHSV

Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville

GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
GREENVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

TSA stops Waynesboro man from carrying gun onto flight at CHO

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The TSA says one of its officers stopped a Waynesboro man from carrying a gun onto a flight at Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport. TSA says a .38 caliber gun was spotted in the man’s carry-on items Tuesday, August 16. Authorities say the gun was not loaded,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Seneca Caverns closed until further notice due to staffing shortages

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Seneca Caverns in West Virginia announced on Thursday that it will be closed until further notice citing staffing shortages. According to a Facebook post from Seneca Caverns, that includes the caverns, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dmv
WHSV

Verona and Staunton courthouse cost estimates revealed

VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County residents have a big choice to make in November. They’ll vote on where they want their courthouse to be, and architects and engineers have now wrapped up their cost estimates. County leaders reported the findings Wednesday at a press conference. If course facilities...
VERONA, VA
WHSV

Ransomware attacks increase by 60%; FBI encourages safe cyber practices

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - As cyber crimes continue to increase throughout the country and the Commonwealth of Virginia, the FBI is reminding residents to be aware of scammers and hackers. The FBI Richmond bureau held a roundtable discussion with reporters and Virginia’s cyber task force Thursday to bring awareness to...
RICHMOND, VA
thenewsprogress.com

Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up

VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WHSV

Lexington Police Department raising money in hopes of saddling up

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -The new Lexington Police Mounted Unit is raising money in the hopes of saddling up soon. Jasper and Buddy are donated horses for the new Lexington Police Mounted Unit. Gabriella Jones says it took her a while after she moved to feel a part of the community. She donated Jasper in hopes of creating unity.
LEXINGTON, VA
WHSV

Back-to-school safety tips for students and drivers

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Summer 2022 is coming to a close, which means it’s back to school season, and if you have not already, you’ll be seeing school buses back on the roads soon. With that comes safety reminders for both kids and families, as well as drivers...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Hour-long standoff continues at Lynchburg home

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Lynchburg Police Department gathered outside a home in Cobb Street have been continuously calling out for two women since WFXR News arrived on scene early Thursday afternoon. Warrants have been issued and police say they have an arrest warrant for one of the women...
LYNCHBURG, VA
fox5dc.com

Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
WOODSTOCK, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy