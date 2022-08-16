EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – TSA at CHO have their first firearms seizure of 2022 after a Waynesboro man tried to take a handgun through the checkpoint Tuesday. TSA is not releasing the man’s name, but say an officer spotted the .38-caliber pistol among the man’s carry-on items. The gun was not loaded, but it was accompanied by four bullets and a box cutter. When TSA identified the firearm, Albemarle Police were called in and confiscated it.

WAYNESBORO, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO