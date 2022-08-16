Read full article on original website
Woodbridge man arrested, arrested again after escaping police vehicle
While investigating the break-ins, the officers identified a suspect and located him in a wooded area near the 13900 block of Richmond Highway. The suspect, 21-year-old Kender Roberth Velasquez of Woodbridge, was arrested and put into a police vehicle, where he struck and pushed an officer in order to escape the vehicle.
fox5dc.com
Leesburg man charged after charging officer with drill, starting fire at residence
LEESBURG, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Leesburg man has been charged with felony assault after damaging property, lunging at officers with a drill and lighting items on fire, according to police. Elmer Portillo, 53, of Leesburg, has been charged with two felony counts of assault and battery on a...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Police Investigate Stabbing at The Manor Apartments
Leesburg Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night at The Manor apartment complex on Fort Evans Road. Patrol officers found an adult male with a stab wound to his upper body at about 9 p.m. Aug. 13. According to the report, the victim was drinking with three other...
WHSV
Page and Rockingham County Sheriff’s Offices to receive grant funding to add SROs
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Page County Sheriff’s Office has secured $150,018 in grant funding from the state to allow it to hire two additional school resource officers. The new officers will be placed at Luray and Shenandoah Elementary Schools which means every public school in the county will have its own SRO.
wsvaonline.com
Stolen Items in Augusta County Are Ready To Be Picked Up
VERONA, Va – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office investigated a string of storage unit burglaries that occurred recently. Sheriff Donald Smith reported that investigators have recovered a lot of the stolen property from the suspect’s storage unit. Smith said some of the victims have come forward and...
wina.com
Warrenton man charged in flying too low over Lake of the Woods
LAKE OF THE WOODS (WINA) – The Orange County Sheriff’s office has charged a 65-year old Warrenton man with reckless operation of an aircraft over the Lake of the Woods neighborhood. The sheriff’s office was sent a phone image from a neighborhood resident of the small aircraft around 2 the afternoon of July 10th flying at less than 100 feet over the neighborhood.
fox5dc.com
Man opens fire at vehicle with infant inside, wounding driver in Woodbridge
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Authorities say a man opened fire at a vehicle with a woman and infant inside striking the driver in Prince William County. The shooting happened just after 10:15 p.m. Saturday on westbound Powell's Creek Boulevard near Richmond Highway in the Woodbridge area. Police say the 25-year-old driver...
Funeral home suspension: neglected body, homeless presence and ‘altered’ behavior
A West Virginia funeral home is being suspended following allegations of abuse of a corpse, homeless people living on site and the arrest of the operator in an “altered mental state.”. Hunter Anderson Funeral Home of Berkeley Springs was suspended this week by the state’s licensing board. The...
wsvaonline.com
Harrisonburg man killed in motorcycle crash
A Harrisonburg man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in downtown Richmond. According to the Richmond Police Department, officers were called to the 800 block of North 5th Street at around 10:30 Saturday night for a motorcycle crash. Officers report the motorcycle hit a curb, ran off the...
fox5dc.com
Virginia firefighter arrested in connection to structure fire
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, V.a. (FOX 5 DC) - A Virginia firefighter has been arrested in connection to a structure fire that occurred on Friday. Ray Boyd Kerns is a member of the Woodstock Fire Department. The department says he has since been suspended since they learned of his arrest. The arrest...
Charlottesville Police asking for help finding man missing nearly 7 weeks
The Charlottesville Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing since early July.
WHSV
Officials respond to overnight fire at Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville
GREENVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - According to Augusta County Fire-Rescue Chief Gregory Schacht, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire and rescue personnel responded to the Love’s Travel Stop in Greenville, for reports of a structure fire in the Chester’s Chicken restaurant. The Chief says the fire was in the rear of the restaurant in a storage area, and was caused by improper storage of oily rags. As a result, the Chester’s Chicken restaurant sustained considerable damage. Meanwhile, Love’s and McDonalds sustained minimal smoke damage.
Security guard in Loudoun Co. arrested for allegedly assaulting juveniles
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A man in Loudoun County has been arrested following an incident involving juveniles. Officials say that 20-year-old Khaled Yanssaneh, a security guard in Ashburn, Virginia was arrested and charged with three felony counts of kidnapping, three misdemeanor counts of assault and one misdemeanor count of property damage.
fox5dc.com
Body found behind vacant Woodbridge building
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A decomposing body was found behind a vacant commercial building in Prince William County. Officers discovered the body Saturday night behind 14011 Worth Avenue in Woodbridge. Investigators say the body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy and to determine cause of death. The...
3wv.com
TSA stops Waynesboro man trying to take gun through CHO checkpoint
EARLYSVILLE (WINA) – TSA at CHO have their first firearms seizure of 2022 after a Waynesboro man tried to take a handgun through the checkpoint Tuesday. TSA is not releasing the man’s name, but say an officer spotted the .38-caliber pistol among the man’s carry-on items. The gun was not loaded, but it was accompanied by four bullets and a box cutter. When TSA identified the firearm, Albemarle Police were called in and confiscated it.
WHSV
Harrisonburg police host ‘Cookout with a Cop’ at Ralph Sampson Park
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department hosted its second-ever ‘Cookout With a Cop’ event at Ralph Sampson Park on Tuesday. Officers grilled some food for the community for whom they hope to work to have a better connection. “It’s all about building relationships,” said Lt. Chris...
