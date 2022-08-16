Read full article on original website
Related
How to Travel on a Budget: Learn How to Take a Vacation That Doesn’t Break the Bank
Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below. If you’re interested in traveling but your current budget is constraining you somewhat, you’re probably wondering if traveling with little money is possible. How do you reduce flight costs? How […]
I paid $85 for 2 hours in an airport 'nap room' and a 5-minute shower, and it was nice but probably not worth it
I recently splurged on a private room through Freshen Up at San Francisco International Airport, and the hidden fees ruined the experience for me.
Travelers are hiding their extra clothes in pillows to avoid baggage fees, and a flight attendant says it's a great idea
The airport pillow hack is the latest money-saving tip to go viral on TikTok. Experts told Insider it's a smart way to avoid extra travel fees.
Your local housing market just shifted—these 2 interactive maps show exactly how fast
Historic. That’s the best way to describe the pace at which the U.S. housing market slowed this summer. Just look at July inventory data. Active listings on realtor.com jumped 128,200 last month to 747,500. That’s the single biggest jump in the site’s database that goes back to 2016. The previous record hike was May 2022 (+106,900 homes) which nearly got surpassed by the June 2022 jump (+102,900 homes).
IN THIS ARTICLE
13 of the best hotels around the world for using Marriott free night certificates
Get yourself a free stay at properties around the world thanks to Marriott's 50,000-point free night certificates. Here are 13 of our favorite options.
Traveling to Las Vegas during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go
If you're planning to travel to Las Vegas, here's what you'll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.
tripsavvy.com
Did You Just Pay Extra to Book a Flight Online? The Secret Fee to Watch Out For
If you've booked a flight on low-cost airline Breeze Airways, you may notice a perplexing additional charge when you check your ticket. It recently took one traveler by surprise. This "technology development charge" may seem suspicious, but it's much more common than you might think. It's a fee that the...
CNET
Get TSA Precheck, Global Entry and Clear for Free: Here's How
A summer vacation can feel like a hassle if you have long waits in airport security lines. Programs like TSA PreCheck, Global Entry and Clear offer a way to cut these lines and reduce your overall wait time. You can sign up for any of these programs online for a fee. But before you shell out your hard-earned dollars, it's worth exploring if you can join for free.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brides.com
What Is a Destination Wedding?
What Is a Destination Wedding? Experts Say This Is the New Definition. There has arguably never been a better time to host a destination wedding than right now—everyone's got the travel bug and is ready to party. But what is a destination wedding? By standard definition, a destination wedding is a ceremony and reception that's held someplace other than where the bride and groom live, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's in some far-flung locale.
6 Top Money-Saving Tips for International Travelers
The pandemic shut down the travel industry, but when the virus passed and the planes started flying again, tourists found they had another travel restriction to deal with. This time it wasn't a...
Ask Me Anything: Simon Calder to answer your travel questions as airports get busy and train strikes hit
The UK’s airports are preparing for their busiest days of summer, which see the departure and arrival en masse of the country’s families in the middle of the school holidays, as well as sunseekers headed for the Mediterranean.Passports have been in the headlines once again with some airlines misinterpreting the rules and other passengers not being aware of the post-Brexit restrictions for travellers to Europe. More than one family has had a long-awaited holiday disrupted by passport confusion - make sure you know the rules well before you fly.Meanwhile, train strikes will dominate the next couple of weeks for UK...
Narcity
Fairmont Hotels In Alberta Are Hiring & You Could Earn $500 For Moving To The Rockies
If you've always dreamed of moving to the Canadian Rockies, this could be your chance. The Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge is hiring for a bunch of jobs and some will pay you up to $500 to relocate to the mountains. From producing delicious meals for hotel guests to keeping staff...
'I'm Never Booking Checked Baggage Again': Couple Tracks Missing Luggage and Watches It Travel to the Beach, Private Homes
One Toronto-based couple was in for a surprise when they tracked their missing suitcase around Portugal.
Phys.org
Why banning hikes to the world's tallest tree will never work
The National Park Service is trying to preserve the world's tallest tree by banning hikes to it. But this approach will never completely work since the location of the 380-foot redwood is an open secret. Instagrammers and the Guinness Book of World Records have made sure of that. Still, the...
Fisker Ocean in Demand: Company Considering Production Expansion Beyond 50K Units Per Year as Sport and Ultra Trims Sell Out in U.S.; Strong Enthusiasm Sets Tone for Possible American Manufacturing
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 19, 2022-- Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) (“Fisker”) – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announces that current Fisker Ocean production numbers of 50,000 per year may expand in 2024 due to strong consumer demand from across the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005812/en/ Fisker Inc. – passionate creator of the world’s most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announces that current Fisker Ocean production numbers of 50,000 per year may expand in 2024 due to strong consumer demand from across the globe. In July 2022, the 5,000-unit Fisker Ocean ONE limited launch edition sold out globally in just 30 days, and the waitlist, should any become available, numbers over 1,000. The Fisker Ocean Sport base model and mid-level Fisker Ocean Ultra followed suit, with potential binding orders for the 2023 U.S. allocation for both trims selling out in a matter of days earlier this month. Fisker currently has more than 58,000 reservations (inclusive of firm orders) for the five-passenger, all-electric SUV, with at least 80,000 reservations projected by the end of the year. (Photo credit: Fisker)
Phys.org
Europe's Rhine River runs dry
Water levels on the Rhine River, Europe's second-largest river, have continued to drop owing to soaring temperatures and lack of rainfall, preventing many vessels from navigating through the waters at full capacity. The Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission has captured part of the Rhine River near Cologne, showing the stark difference between August 2021 and August 2022.
Phys.org
How Atlantic air alters India's food and water supply
A study led by the University of Reading found that the amount of winter rain and snow in the western Himalayas could vary by almost 50% depending on the air pressure gradient over the Atlantic Ocean between the Azores and Iceland. Scientists have spent decades trying to establish the causes...
Now is the best time to book holiday travel and here's why
When it comes to booking holiday travel this year, the early bird gets the worm and saves money. Industry experts say right now is the best time to buy tickets for holiday air travel on a budget.
boardingarea.com
Earn Double Bonus Points Every Two Nights With World of Hyatt Bonus Journeys Autumn 2022 — Plus…
Receive double bonus World of Hyatt frequent guest loyalty program points for every stay of a minimum of two consecutive qualifying nights at greater than 1,100 participating hotel or resort properties worldwide within the brand portfolio of Hyatt Corporation, participating MGM Resorts destinations, Small Luxury Hotels of the World hotel properties, and even with Lindblad Expeditions — plus, all qualifying nights count double at greater than 65 participating Inclusive Collection resort properties — between Thursday, September 15, 2022 and Tuesday, December 20, 2022…
Phys.org
Precipitation underlies longitudinal variation cline in seed size across sand rice natural populations
Seed size is an important functional trait affecting multiple aspects of plant fitness and is also one of the most important agronomic traits in the process of plant domestication. Sand rice (Agriophyllum squarrosum) is a promising climate-resilient crop with exceptional nutritional value and high-stress tolerance. Large intraspecific seed size variation...
Comments / 0