Aug 19, 2022 Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) ("Fisker") – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announces that current Fisker Ocean production numbers of 50,000 per year may expand in 2024 due to strong consumer demand from across the globe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005812/en/ Fisker Inc. – passionate creator of the world's most sustainable electric vehicles and advanced mobility solutions – announces that current Fisker Ocean production numbers of 50,000 per year may expand in 2024 due to strong consumer demand from across the globe. In July 2022, the 5,000-unit Fisker Ocean ONE limited launch edition sold out globally in just 30 days, and the waitlist, should any become available, numbers over 1,000. The Fisker Ocean Sport base model and mid-level Fisker Ocean Ultra followed suit, with potential binding orders for the 2023 U.S. allocation for both trims selling out in a matter of days earlier this month. Fisker currently has more than 58,000 reservations (inclusive of firm orders) for the five-passenger, all-electric SUV, with at least 80,000 reservations projected by the end of the year.

