Mathematical methods for analyzing single-cell transcriptomic data
Single-cell transcriptomics is revolutionizing the field of cell biology. This technique enables researchers to analyze the genes expressed in individual cells, which provides more information on the different cell types within tissues compared to bulk transcriptomics. Most current analytical methods for single-cell transcriptomic data assume that cell types are discrete....
Researchers gain new insights into a dynamic protein targeted in cancer therapy
New structural information about an enzyme target in cancer medicine could help the development of next generation inhibitors. The enzyme, called PARP1, senses DNA damage and sends a cellular signal to carry out repair. PARP1 activity is important to many cancer types, making it an attractive target for treatments. Clinical...
Immune system: First image of antigen-bound T-cell receptor at atomic resolution
The immune system of vertebrates is a powerful weapon against external pathogens and cancerous cells. T cells play a crucial role in this context. They carry a special receptor called the T-cell receptor on their surface that recognizes antigens—small protein fragments of bacteria, viruses and infected or cancerous body cells—which are presented by specialized immune complexes.
B Vitamins May Be Inexpensive Treatment for Advanced Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Singapore scientists find hyperhomocysteinemia strongly correlates with the severity of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. Scientists at Duke-NUS Medical School, Singapore, have discovered that elevated blood levels of an amino acid called homocysteine correlate strongly with the severity of an advanced form of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. They also found vitamin B12 and...
Coronavirus spike protein activated natural immune response, damaged heart muscle cells
Heart damage is common among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, leading many to wonder how the virus affects the heart. Now, researchers have found that the spike protein from the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus can lead to heart muscle injury through the inflammatory process, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Basic Cardiovascular Sciences Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in Chicago on July 25-28, offers the latest research on basic and translational cardiovascular science.
Vitamin B12, folate could help treat severe nonalcoholic fatty liver disease
Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is an aggressive form of fatty liver disease that can cause severe liver damage and greatly impact overall health. Currently, there are no effective treatments for NASH, but a recent study found that vitamin B12 and folate could help reduce inflammation and scarring in human subjects and animal models.
Research discovery may help diagnose and treat cancer and brain disorders
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast have revealed how the pathway of an identified protein could lead to early diagnosis and targeted treatment for several cancers and brain disorders. The team of researchers discovered how the journey or molecular pathway of an identified protein is both essential for brain development and...
Stop drinking, keep reading, look after your hearing: a neurologist’s tips for fighting memory loss and Alzheimer’s
You walk into a room, but can’t remember what you came in for. Or you bump into an old acquaintance at work, and forget their name. Most of us have had momentary memory lapses like this, but in middle age they can start to feel more ominous. Do they make us look unprofessional, or past it? Could this even be a sign of impending dementia? The good news for the increasingly forgetful, however, is that not only can memory be improved with practice, but that it looks increasingly as if some cases of Alzheimer’s may be preventable too.
A novel long noncoding RNA SP100-AS1 induces radioresistance of colorectal cancer via sponging miR-622 and stabilizing ATG3
Although radiotherapy is an essential modality in the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC), the incidence of radioresistance remains high clinically. Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) reportedly play critical roles in CRC radioresistance by regulating genes or proteins at the transcriptional or post-translational levels. This study aimed to identify novel lncRNAs involved in radioresistance. We found that SP100-AS1 (lncRNA targeting antisense sequence of SP100 gene) was upregulated in radioresistant CRC patient tissues using RNA-seq analysis. Importantly, knockdown of SP100-AS1 significantly reduced radioresistance, cell proliferation, and tumor formation in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, mass spectrometry and bioinformatics analyses were used to identify the interacting proteins and microRNAs of SP100-AS1, respectively. Moreover, SP100-AS1 was found to interact with and stabilize ATG3 protein through the ubiquitination-dependent proteasome pathway. In addition, it could serve as a sponge for miR-622, which targeted ATG3 mRNA and affected autophagic activity. Thus, lncRNA SP100-AS1 could act as a radioresistance factor in CRC patients via RNA sponging and protein stabilizing mechanisms. In conclusion, the present study indicates that SP100-AS1/miR-622/ATG3 axis contributes to radioresistance and autophagic activity in CRC patients, suggesting it has huge prospects as a therapeutic target for improving CRC response to radiation therapy.
Author Correction: Benzimidazoles induce concurrent apoptosis and pyroptosis of human glioblastoma cells via arresting cell cycle
During our recent check of our published article entitled "Benzimidazoles induce concurrent apoptosis and pyroptosis of human glioblastoma cells via arresting cell cycle" in Acta Pharmacologica Sinica, we found that there were two mistakes in Fig. 2f and 7f. The authors apologized that the representative images of Edu experiment in U87-Fenbendazole-0.25"‰Î¼mol/l group (Fig. 2f, right) appeared incorrectly, which presented the same accidentally with the U87-Mebendazole-0.25"‰Î¼mol/l group. The correct images are presented. Besides, the statistics of apoptosis rate in Z-VAD-FMK of U87 cells (Fig. 7f) was wrongly marked, which was marked the same as the control group. It has been corrected now. The authors declare that these corrections do not change the results or conclusions of this paper. The authors apologize for any inconvenience caused to the journal and readers.
PET scan visualization can measure effects of STING-activating drugs
Stimulator of interferon genes, or STING, helps regulate immune activation. Thus, a research team is testing drugs that activate STING as a form of cancer immunotherapy and for treating certain infections. Findings from their study, published in the Journal of Nuclear Medicine, reveal previously unknown functional links between STING signaling and immunometabolism. They also suggest that positron emission tomography (PET) imaging could provide a widely accessible approach to measure the pharmacodynamic effects of using STING-activating drugs.
Scientists uncover opposing roles of p38 proteins in cardiac hypertrophy
A study carried out by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) and led by Dr. Guadalupe Sabio has identified a key role for the MKK3/6–p38γ/δ signaling pathway in the development of cardiac hypertrophy. The results, published in the journal eLife, suggest that inhibition of p38γ/δ could be a useful therapeutic strategy for diseases such as hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; however, this avenue remains unexplored because of the lack of specific inhibitors for these kinase enzymes. The study also shows the opposite effect upon inhibition of another member of this protein family, p38α, indicating that long-term clinical use of p38α inhibitors to treat chronic disease risks damage to the heart.
Brain support cells transfer their mitochondria to fight free radicals
After a brain hemorrhage, neural support cells called astrocytes enhance healing by transferring their mitochondria to damaged neurons. The healthy mitochondria stimulate the production of a free radical-fighting enzyme, according to new research published in The Journal of Neuroscience. An artery in the brain bursts. Blood rushes into the tissue,...
What to Know About Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma
Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is a highly aggressive form of cancer and the most common type of pancreatic cancer. It makes up more than. deaths per year worldwide. in the next 10 years in Europe and the United States due to our aging society as well as increased rates of obesity and type 2 diabetes.
Scientists take another theoretical step toward uncovering the mystery of dark matter, black holes
Much of the matter in the universe remains unknown and undefined, yet theoretical physicists continue to gain clues to the properties of dark matter and black holes. A study by a team of scientists including three from Stony Brook University proposes a novel method to search for new particles not currently contained in the standard model of particle physics. Their method, published in Nature Communications, could shed light on the nature of dark matter.
Researchers identify hormone from fat cells that restrains tumor growth in mice
A hormone secreted by fat cells can restrain the growth of liver tumors in mice, according to a new study from the University of Michigan Life Sciences Institute. The findings offer a proof-of-concept for developing therapies against hepatocellular carcinoma, the most common form of liver cancer. Jiandie Lin and his...
New Therapeutic Targets Could Treat Colon Tumors, Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Scientists found that inhibiting certain immune system receptors could treat colon cancer and other diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Scientists from Tokyo University of Science have discovered a new therapy that targets dendrite cell immunoreceptors (DCIR), which could treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and colorectal cancer. The team’s findings were published online in Cell Reports.1.
Researchers identify new disorder of copper metabolism, caused by variants in CTR1 gene
Copper is essential for many cellular functions, including cellular respiration, antioxidant defense, neurotransmitter biosynthesis and neuropeptide amidation, among others. Until recently, only two inborn errors of copper metabolism were well established. Both are rare. Wilson's disease and Menkes disease result from mutations in the copper-transporting P-type ATPases; ATP7B and ATP7A, respectively.
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Bile duct cancer: What to know
Bile duct cancer is rare, but it may be fatal. A person’s outlook will depend on the location of the cancer and the stage of the disease when they receive a diagnosis. In this article, we discuss the different types of bile duct cancer, including the symptoms and causes. We also explore the risk factors and the stages of the disease, as well as its diagnosis, treatment, and prevention.
