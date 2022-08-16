Although radiotherapy is an essential modality in the treatment of colorectal cancer (CRC), the incidence of radioresistance remains high clinically. Long noncoding RNAs (lncRNAs) reportedly play critical roles in CRC radioresistance by regulating genes or proteins at the transcriptional or post-translational levels. This study aimed to identify novel lncRNAs involved in radioresistance. We found that SP100-AS1 (lncRNA targeting antisense sequence of SP100 gene) was upregulated in radioresistant CRC patient tissues using RNA-seq analysis. Importantly, knockdown of SP100-AS1 significantly reduced radioresistance, cell proliferation, and tumor formation in vitro and in vivo. Mechanistically, mass spectrometry and bioinformatics analyses were used to identify the interacting proteins and microRNAs of SP100-AS1, respectively. Moreover, SP100-AS1 was found to interact with and stabilize ATG3 protein through the ubiquitination-dependent proteasome pathway. In addition, it could serve as a sponge for miR-622, which targeted ATG3 mRNA and affected autophagic activity. Thus, lncRNA SP100-AS1 could act as a radioresistance factor in CRC patients via RNA sponging and protein stabilizing mechanisms. In conclusion, the present study indicates that SP100-AS1/miR-622/ATG3 axis contributes to radioresistance and autophagic activity in CRC patients, suggesting it has huge prospects as a therapeutic target for improving CRC response to radiation therapy.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO