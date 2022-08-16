Single-atom-kernelled nanocluster catalyst obtained in 'anti-galvanic reaction' for carbon dioxide conversion

Read full article on original website
Scientists build a magnet in China that is a million times stronger than Earth's magnetic core
China started using the world's most powerful magnet for scientific research. The magnet is roughly the size of a coin, but creates an impressive 45.22-tesla magnetic field. The world's most powerful magnet ever (45.5 tesla) was developed by the National High Magnetic Field Laboratory in the U.S. China reportedly launched...
Fertilizing the oceans with iron could help remove a gigaton of carbon dioxide per year
Scientists suggest we could fertilize the world's oceans with iron to fight climate change. Iron would lead to phytoplankton blooms, which would help to pull carbon dioxide out of the atmosphere. One "very conservative" estimate suggests a gigaton of carbon dioxide could be removed per year with this method. Scientists...
Phys.org
Scientists take another theoretical step toward uncovering the mystery of dark matter, black holes
Much of the matter in the universe remains unknown and undefined, yet theoretical physicists continue to gain clues to the properties of dark matter and black holes. A study by a team of scientists including three from Stony Brook University proposes a novel method to search for new particles not currently contained in the standard model of particle physics. Their method, published in Nature Communications, could shed light on the nature of dark matter.
Phys.org
Mathematical methods for analyzing single-cell transcriptomic data
Single-cell transcriptomics is revolutionizing the field of cell biology. This technique enables researchers to analyze the genes expressed in individual cells, which provides more information on the different cell types within tissues compared to bulk transcriptomics. Most current analytical methods for single-cell transcriptomic data assume that cell types are discrete....
Phys.org
Newly discovered magnetic interactions could lead to novel ways to manipulate electron flow
Newly discovered magnetic interactions in the Kagome layered topological magnet TbMn6Sn6 could be the key to customizing how electrons flow through these materials. Scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy's Ames National Laboratory and Oak Ridge National Laboratory conducted an in-depth investigation of TbMn6Sn6 to better understand the material and its magnetic characteristics. These results could impact future technology advancements in fields such as quantum computing, magnetic storage media, and high-precision sensors.
Nuclear Fusion Breakthrough Confirmed: California Team Achieved Ignition
If we could harness fusion to generate electricity, it would be one of the most efficient and least polluting sources of energy possible.
Where do electrons get energy to spin around an atom's nucleus?
Electrons were once thought to orbit a nucleus much as planets orbit the sun. That picture has since been obliterated by modern quantum mechanics.
Phys.org
Sleeping giant could end deep ocean life
A previously overlooked factor—the position of continents—helps fill Earth's oceans with life-supporting oxygen. Continental movement could ultimately have the opposite effect, killing most deep ocean creatures. "Continental drift seems so slow, like nothing drastic could come from it, but when the ocean is primed, even a seemingly tiny...
Phys.org
Common ingredient in household products could be contributing to antibiotic resistance
A recent study by researchers at the University of Toronto has identified a chemical found in several consumer products that could be a potential cause of the rise of antibiotic resistance In Canada. The study, by Assistant Professor Hui Peng's research group in the department of chemistry in the Faculty...
Astronomers Have Discovered A Super-Earth Close To The Habitable Zone
A super-Earth planet has been discovered 37 light-years from Earth near a red dwarf star’s habitable zone. This is the first finding made by a brand-new instrument on the Subaru Telescope, and it presents an opportunity to look into the likelihood of life existing on planets orbiting nearby stars.
Phys.org
Wobbling droplets in space confirm late professor's theory
At a time when astronomers around the world are reveling in new views of the distant cosmos, an experiment on the International Space Station has given Cornell researchers fresh insight into something a little closer to home: water. Specifically, the space station's microgravity environment illuminated the ways that water droplets...
Phys.org
Gallium oxide crystal complexity tamed by machine learning
Researchers at the University of Liverpool, the University of Bristol, University College London (UCL), and Diamond Light Source have developed new understanding of gallium oxide by combining a machine-learning theoretical approach with experimental results. In a paper published in the journal Advanced Materials, researchers used a combination of theoretical approaches...
A new Australian supercomputer has already delivered a stunning supernova remnant pic
Within 24 hours of accessing the first stage of Australia’s newest supercomputing system, researchers have processed a series of radio telescope observations, including a highly detailed image of a supernova remnant. The very high data rates and the enormous data volumes from new-generation radio telescopes such as ASKAP (Australian Square Kilometre Array Pathfinder) need highly capable software running on supercomputers. This is where the Pawsey Supercomputing Research Centre comes into play, with a newly launched supercomputer called Setonix – named after Western Australia’s favourite animal, the quokka (Setonix brachyurus). ASKAP, which consists of 36 dish antennas that work together as one telescope,...
Phys.org
Researchers study historical developments of the periodic system of chemical elements
In the 1860s, the chemists, Lothar Meyer and Dmitri Mendeleev, independently presented the first periodic system. Since then, the well-known tabular arrangement of the elements has been the guiding principle of chemistry. A team of researchers from the Max Planck Institute for Mathematics in the Sciences and the Interdisciplinary Center for Bioinformatics at the University of Leipzig provides computational approaches based on extensive data sets from the Reaxys chemistry database that explain the development of the first periodic systems. Their results are relevant for both the history of science and the future expansion of chemical knowledge.
Metallic Buckyballs could be source of mysterious emissions in outer space
For more than 40 years, astrophysicists have puzzled over strange emissions from outer space in specific infrared bands.Now a new laboratory study suggests a plausible answer: clouds of vibrating metallic Fullerenes, large soccer-ball-like molecules also known as Bucky Balls after American futurist and geodesic dome evangelist Buckminster Fuller.Emissions of infrared light in the 3 to 20-micrometer wavelength known as unidentified infrared emissions, have been observed in many different cosmic contexts, but especially around star-forming regions such as planetary nebulae. Scientists are still debating what is generating the emissions: energized clouds of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons or mixed aromatic/aliphatic organic nanoparticles have...
In a first, researchers produce oxygen from magnets for space exploration
The study was conducted in a special drop tower facility that simulates microgravity conditions. The research proved magnets were effective at producing oxygen. The new method removes gas bubbles from liquids. Producing enough oxygen for astronauts in space is a complicated affair that is only set to become more difficult...
Phys.org
Astronomers obtain new images of R136, the most massive star ever found
Meet R136a1, the most massive star known. Located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, it's a hulking behemoth weighing somewhere between 150 and 200 times the mass of the sun. Understanding the upper limit of stars helps astronomers piece together everything from the life cycles of stars to the histories of galaxies.
Phys.org
Scientists are turning data into sound to listen to the whispers of the universe (and more)
We often think of astronomy as a visual science with beautiful images of the universe. However, astronomers use a wide range of analysis tools beyond images to understand nature at a deeper level. Data sonification is the process of converting data into sound. It has powerful applications in research, education...
Phys.org
New research could shed light on of how carbon dioxide release from Southern Ocean might affect climate change
In the Southern Ocean near Antarctica, deep-ocean water upwells to the surface, where it releases carbon dioxide that entered the ocean prior to the Industrial Revolution. This process is a key component of the global carbon cycle, and recent research has suggested that it returns more carbon dioxide to the atmosphere than previously thought.
Supernova 'wreckage' blasts out cosmic rays in deep space
New evidence suggests the culprit for the cosmic assault presented by cosmic rays may be the shock waves from exploding stars.
