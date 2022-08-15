Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MedicalXpress
Teens and depression—a back-to-school concern
With many teens heading back to school, peer pressure and academic expectations are once again a reality. These added pressures can cause ups and downs during what can be an already tumultuous time of life. For some teens, though, the lows are more than just temporary feelings. They're symptoms of depression.
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
Does ADHD Worsen With Age?
While anyone can struggle with maintaining focus at times, recurring issues can be indicative of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD.
Bipolar Disorder Explained: Causes, Symptoms, And Treatments
This article discusses a mental health condition and mentions suicide and suicidal ideation. Changes in mood are normal and experienced by everyone, according to the National Institute on Mental Health (NIMH). However, when those temperament changes are extreme and affect how you think and act, it could be classified as bipolar disorder (via Cleveland Clinic). Formerly referred to as manic depression, this mood disorder interferes with the everyday life of close to six million Americans (via NIMH).
Psych Centra
All About Bipolar Disorder Relapse
Symptom recurrence is common in bipolar disorder. Managing your stress and following your treatment plan may help. Were you recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder? Or have you been feeling symptom-free for some time but now feel like your symptoms are returning?. No matter what type of bipolar disorder you have,...
MindBodyGreen
How To Get More Magnesium Before Bed In The Name Of Promoting Deeper Sleep
Sleep is undoubtedly a pillar of overall health and well-being, and we can support it by giving our bodies enough essential minerals—including magnesium.* Here's why magnesium can help promote quality sleep, plus a handful of easy ways to incorporate it into your nighttime routine.*. First things first: Let's look...
How To Combat The Effect Mental Illness Can Have On Hygiene
Certain actions, like not bathing or brushing your teeth, can indicate a mental health condition. Learn how to recognize these signs and what you can do.
Medical News Today
What is the best medication for a dry cough?
Different dry cough medications are available, such as cough suppressants, decongestants, and lozenges. A doctor will recommend the most suitable medication based on the cause of the dry cough. A dry cough irritates the respiratory tract nerves without producing mucus. A dry cough can last a short time or become...
Psych Centra
Famous people with bipolar disorder
Many writers, artists, and actors have been open about their journey with bipolar disorder. Here are some of the most well-known ones. Bipolar disorder is a chronic mental health condition characterized by extreme shifts in mood and energy levels. Mood episodes may include depression, mania (or hypomania), and/or mixed states.
psychologytoday.com
When Your Loved One Is Dying
We fear most the news that a loved one is dying. From terminal cancer diagnoses to long-haul battles with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, walking with a loved one through the dying process is full of uncertainty, grief, and challenges. This news forces us not only to deal with the impending loss of someone we love but also to face the hard and uncertain period between diagnosis and death. Between hope and letting go. In this space of the in-between, caregivers and loved ones often face grueling schedules in and out of hospitals, the overwhelming challenge of seeing a loved one decline, and the anticipation of the grief of losing that person. Mixed in with all of this is the question: “What do I do now?”
parentherald.com
How Can BreakUps Bring Negative Outcomes to Your Teenage Child?
Research from a joint American-Australian study found that teen love feels life-changing due to the combination of a developing brain, surging hormones, and a lack of identity that leads to adolescents merging so that they feel not quite whole when apart. According to Dr. Carl Pickhardt, a psychologist from the...
Psych Centra
Can Domestic Violence Cause PTSD?
Navigating domestic violence isn’t easy and can lead to lasting mental health effects, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). A home is your safe haven in a world that’s sometimes chaotic and stressful. But when there’s violence where you live, it can be a continuous source of stress and undermine your psychological stability.
parentherald.com
Study Finds Depressed Mothers Show Less Attention to Their Child's Needs
According to NAMI or National Alliance on Mental Illness, there are approximately 20 percent of adults in the United States and 17 percent of children with ages ranging from 6 to 17 are experiencing mental illness or mental health disorders. The most prevailing among both parents and children in the United States today are anxiety disorder (19%) or about 40 million Americans, depression (7%), and lastly post-traumatic stress disorder (4%).
verywellmind.com
What to Know About Executive Functioning in Bipolar Disorder
People with bipolar disorder often have difficulty with executive functioning.This can lead to problems with managing day-to-day activities, making decisions, and staying on track with goals. The good news is that there are strategies that can help improve executive functioning. These include developing a routine, breaking down tasks into smaller...
Psych Centra
Antidepressant Side Effects: The Buspar Brain Zaps
Brain zaps can be a side effect of Buspar. These can be uncomfortable but are typically only temporary. Out of nowhere, you can experience a sudden zap or jolt in your head and brain. This phenomenon is known as brain zaps and can feel like an electric shock. The symptoms...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Nutrition for a Healthy Thyroid
People with diabetes (either type 1 or type 2 diabetes) have a higher risk of thyroid disease than people without diabetes. If you have type 1 diabetes, which is an autoimmune condition, you are at risk for hyperactive thyroid (called Grave’s disease) or underactive thyroid (called Hashimoto’s). In fact, the American Diabetes Association recommends that everyone who has type 1 diabetes be tested for hypothyroidism shortly after a diagnosis of diabetes. And research shows that hyperthyroidism and hypothyroidism are more common in people with type 2 diabetes than in people without diabetes.
Psychiatric Times
The Importance of Managing Psychiatric Disorders During Pregnancy and Postpartum
Treating women of reproductive age who have depression can be difficult. Here’s an overview on the subject from the 2022 Annual Psychiatric Times™ World CME Conference. “We always want to make sure we weigh the risks of the untreated psychiatric disorder when we are considering treatments, especially medication exposures, for women of reproductive age,” said Marlene Freeman, MD, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School.
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Prediabetes
Approximately 38% of adults and 28% of children in the United States have prediabetes, a health condition associated with abnormally high blood sugar levels. While blood sugar (glucose) levels are elevated in prediabetes, they are not high enough to be diagnosed as type 2 diabetes. This article highlights the possible...
Psych Centra
54 Possible Effects of Physical and Emotional Rejection in Childhood
If you’ve experienced persistent rejection in childhood, you may now fear emotional intimacy, have low self-esteem, or deal with anxiety symptoms. These effects can shape your adult relationships. Children don’t often have the perspective and maturity to understand that rejection may have nothing to do with them and everything...
