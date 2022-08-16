ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wallstreetwindow.com

The Most Expensive Real Estate Listing In South Boston, VA (Lake Cabin Collection In Halifax County) – Mike Swanson

Check out this unusual real estate listing in Halifax County, Virginia. It is currently the most expensive property in South Boston, Virginia. It is the Cage Family Farm, which includes a collection of cabins and rental units surrounding a central lake and the Bob Cage Sculptures. The units can be used to generate rental income. You gotta see the price. We take a look at the property in this real estate video tour.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Former Hatcher Center property sold to Blair

The 15.43 acre property on U.S. Route 29 that once housed the Danville Arc is under new ownership. According to Pittsylvania County’s public real estate records, the lot was purchased in April by Blair Construction Inc. for $725,000. Known locally as the “Hatcher Center,” the campus provided multiple services for people with developmental disabilities until the mid-2010s.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville: "Destination city"

With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
DANVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, VA
Health
Local
Virginia Health
State
Virginia State
Danville, VA
Government
City
Danville, VA
Local
Virginia Coronavirus
Local
Virginia Government
WSET

Roanoke man charged in Kroger robbery, bomb threat in Botetourt Co. in May

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An arrest has been made by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in a May robbery from a Kroger in the county. On August 5, deputies said Michael Thor Dricker, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged in connection with the May 23 robbery that took place at Kroger located at 72 Kingston Drive in Daleville.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded […]
DANVILLE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#General Health#Linus Covid#Judicial System
thenewsprogress.com

Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, VA
WFXR

Danville Police look for 2 to help with investigation

DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department needs your help to identify some people who may have information about a crime. According to the department’s Facebook post, the two people in the pictures below are needed to help law enforcement with an investigation. If you know who these people, you are asked to call […]
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
wfxrtv.com

Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash

(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WSET

Watch rescued hawks take to the skies Thursday!

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will release two rescued hawks on Thursday afternoon. The pair of red-shouldered hawks arrived at the wildlife center on July 4 and 5 as fledglings. Now they are ready to be released, ready to start their lives in the wild.
ROANOKE, VA
WFXR

Three teens charged in connection with South Boston police chase

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Three teenagers are currently facing charges following a Friday afternoon police chase — both in a vehicle and on foot — in South Boston. The South Boston Police Department says officers tried to pull over a silver Kia — which turned out to be stolen from Lynchburg — at approximately […]
SOUTH BOSTON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hour-long standoff continues at Lynchburg home

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Lynchburg Police Department gathered outside a home in Cobb Street have been continuously calling out for two women since WFXR News arrived on scene early Thursday afternoon. Warrants have been issued and police say they have an arrest warrant for one of the women...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WFXR

VSP: Franklin Co. driver dies after crashing into tree

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Franklin County man lost his life Wednesday night following a wreck involving a tree in Patrick County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place along Route 40, just east of Route 710, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say a 2017 […]
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Axton man sentenced in the shooting death of Martinsville man

An Axton man has been sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court in connection with the shooting death of a Martinsville man. Taylor Paige Thomas, 24, of Axton has been sentenced to 13 years with five years and six months suspended and $16,495.77 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter and three charges of brandish a firearm. Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shoot in an occupied dwelling were dismissed.
AXTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy