A mom of 3 went out to do some last-minute shopping and never came home. That was over 20 years ago.Fatim HemrajStoneville, NC
Feeding Southwest Virginia celebrates local partnersCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Henry County Hometown Hero George Metz returns from helping Ukrainian refugees cross the boarderCheryl E PrestonHenry County, VA
State and local leaders break ground for the new Ceasars Casino and hotel in DanvilleCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars CasinoCheryl E PrestonDanville, VA
wallstreetwindow.com
The Most Expensive Real Estate Listing In South Boston, VA (Lake Cabin Collection In Halifax County) – Mike Swanson
Check out this unusual real estate listing in Halifax County, Virginia. It is currently the most expensive property in South Boston, Virginia. It is the Cage Family Farm, which includes a collection of cabins and rental units surrounding a central lake and the Bob Cage Sculptures. The units can be used to generate rental income. You gotta see the price. We take a look at the property in this real estate video tour.
chathamstartribune.com
Former Hatcher Center property sold to Blair
The 15.43 acre property on U.S. Route 29 that once housed the Danville Arc is under new ownership. According to Pittsylvania County’s public real estate records, the lot was purchased in April by Blair Construction Inc. for $725,000. Known locally as the “Hatcher Center,” the campus provided multiple services for people with developmental disabilities until the mid-2010s.
Skeletal remains found near US-220 exit ramp in Roanoke
According to the Roanoke Police Department, the Franklin Road exit off U.S. Route 220 has been reopened after skeletal remains were found in the area on Tuesday.
chathamstartribune.com
Danville: "Destination city"
With scoops of dirt from more than a dozen silver shovels, Danville is on its way to becoming a destination city. An official groundbreaking ceremony was held Thursday for the new Caesars Virginia casino and resort on the former Dan River Mills site, as the city closes a chapter on the past and begins a new one for the future.
Wanted man in custody after pursuit leads to extra security at Campbell Co. schools
UPDATE 3:59 p.m.: A man wanted in multiple central Virginia localities has been arrested following a Brookneal pursuit that led to extra security measures at two Campbell County schools. According to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, deputies took Travis Ramsey into custody without incident on Thursday, Aug. 18, thanks to the assistance of the Amherst […]
WSET
Roanoke man charged in Kroger robbery, bomb threat in Botetourt Co. in May
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An arrest has been made by the Botetourt County Sheriff's Office in a May robbery from a Kroger in the county. On August 5, deputies said Michael Thor Dricker, of Roanoke, was arrested and charged in connection with the May 23 robbery that took place at Kroger located at 72 Kingston Drive in Daleville.
Danville Police hold H.E.A.R.T Walk following deadly shooting
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — As the search continues for two teenagers wanted in connection with a deadly Danville shooting, police are also turning to the streets to offer comfort to neighbors affected by the city’s latest act of gun violence. At approximately 4:19 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Danville Police Department says officers responded […]
WSET
Traffic alert: Intersection at Piedmont Drive scheduled to close to replace signal wire
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Public Information Officer announced that public works are scheduled on Thursday to close the intersection at Piedmont Drive and old Mount Cross Road. This intersection closure is to replace the damaged signal wire. The work is set to start around 7:30 a.m. and they...
thenewsprogress.com
Center line rumble strips coming soon to routes in local counties
SOUTH CHESTERFIELD — Starting on or about Monday, August 15, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will begin installing center line rumble strips on four routes in Brunswick, Dinwiddie, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties in order to enhance safety. The primary purpose of the rumble strips is to help...
WSET
Eastbound lanes closed after accident on Rt. 460 near Doss Road in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash on Route 460 caused the closure of all eastbound lanes on Thursday afternoon. The Virginia Department of Transportation said the crash was in the vicinity of Doss Rd and Rt. 656N/S (Campbell County). ABC13 received images from the incident from Ken Surratt...
Danville Police look for 2 to help with investigation
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — The Danville Police Department needs your help to identify some people who may have information about a crime. According to the department’s Facebook post, the two people in the pictures below are needed to help law enforcement with an investigation. If you know who these people, you are asked to call […]
WSET
Canon Virginia works with Danville research facility, Virginia Tech on plant health study
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WSET) — Canon Virginia, Inc. announced a collaboration with the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research on Wednesday. This institute is a local research facility of the Commonwealth of Virginia and is located in Danville. They have engaged a representative from Virginia Tech's School of plant...
wfxrtv.com
Four people brought to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Police say four people were taken to the hospital following a four-vehicle crash that temporarily blocked a Roanoke road on Thursday. Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, the Roanoke Police Department tells WFXR News that a driver had a medical issue and hit three other vehicles at the intersection of Hershberger Road and Rutgers Street.
Pittsylvania Co. firefighter recovering after off-duty crash
(WFXR) — Nearly a month after a Pittsylvania County firefighter was critically injured in an early morning crash in York County, his fellow first responders shared an update on his condition. According to authorities, a 2010 Mercedes C300 and a 2016 Cadillac Escalade were traveling east on I-64 when the Mercedes swerved into the other […]
whee.net
Four to be considered for School Board
There are four candidates to be considered by the Henry County School Board to fill the Interim Ridgeway District seat from September to November.
WSET
Watch rescued hawks take to the skies Thursday!
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center will release two rescued hawks on Thursday afternoon. The pair of red-shouldered hawks arrived at the wildlife center on July 4 and 5 as fledglings. Now they are ready to be released, ready to start their lives in the wild.
Three teens charged in connection with South Boston police chase
SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (WFXR) — Three teenagers are currently facing charges following a Friday afternoon police chase — both in a vehicle and on foot — in South Boston. The South Boston Police Department says officers tried to pull over a silver Kia — which turned out to be stolen from Lynchburg — at approximately […]
wfxrtv.com
Hour-long standoff continues at Lynchburg home
UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Lynchburg Police Department gathered outside a home in Cobb Street have been continuously calling out for two women since WFXR News arrived on scene early Thursday afternoon. Warrants have been issued and police say they have an arrest warrant for one of the women...
VSP: Franklin Co. driver dies after crashing into tree
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A Franklin County man lost his life Wednesday night following a wreck involving a tree in Patrick County, police say. According to Virginia State Police, the single-vehicle crash took place along Route 40, just east of Route 710, shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17. Authorities say a 2017 […]
whee.net
Axton man sentenced in the shooting death of Martinsville man
An Axton man has been sentenced in Henry County Circuit Court in connection with the shooting death of a Martinsville man. Taylor Paige Thomas, 24, of Axton has been sentenced to 13 years with five years and six months suspended and $16,495.77 in fines, restitution and costs for an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter and three charges of brandish a firearm. Charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shoot in an occupied dwelling were dismissed.
