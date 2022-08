This is the 11th time the Company has been recognized as one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Spectrio, one of the nation’s leading providers of comprehensive digital signage solutions, has been recognized for the 11th time as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. The company ranked at No. 3486 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, with 149% growth from December 2018 to December 2021.

