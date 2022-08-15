seattle history Archives - SDOT Blog

Building bridges: The history behind the Fremont, University, and Ballard bridges

Seattle is full of history everywhere you look, including our movable bridges along the Ship Canal! Built in the early 1900s, the Fremont, University, and Ballard bridges are 3 of the many bridges we own, operate, inspect, and maintain throughout the city. The nearby Montlake Bridge is owned and operated…

Roadside Chat | Meet Susanna Ryan, author of the Seattle Walk Report!

January 21, 2022

Often during our daily commutes, we tend to overlook some of the unique characteristics that define Seattle's most lively neighborhoods. Susanna Ryan, local author and illustrator of the Seattle Walk Report and Secret Seattle, uncovers these special attributes and oddities during her daily walks around town. Ryan's illustrated walking tour…