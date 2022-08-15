seattle history Archives - SDOT Blog

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 5 days ago

Building bridges: The history behind the Fremont, University, and Ballard bridges

Seattle is full of history everywhere you look, including our movable bridges along the Ship Canal! Built in the early 1900s, the Fremont, University, and Ballard bridges are 3 of the many bridges we own, operate, inspect, and maintain throughout the city. The nearby Montlake Bridge is owned and operated… [ Keep reading ]

Roadside Chat | Meet Susanna Ryan, author of the Seattle Walk Report!

January 21, 2022

Often during our daily commutes, we tend to overlook some of the unique characteristics that define Seattle’s most lively neighborhoods. Susanna Ryan, local author and illustrator of the Seattle Walk Report and Secret Seattle, uncovers these special attributes and oddities during her daily walks around town. Ryan’s illustrated walking tour… [ Keep reading ]

City of Seattle’s Food Equity Fund invests $2.8 million in 22 community-initiated projects

The City of Seattle has awarded $2,800,000 to support community-led projects through the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods’ (DON) Food Equity Fund. Twenty-two community groups will receive awards ranging from $75,000 to $150,000 to advance projects that increase equitable access and opportunities to grow, learn about, and/or eat healthy, affordable, and culturally relevant foods. The projects are varied and include the creation of new food pantries, establishment of community meal programs, expansion of farm stands and community gardening programs, youth-led food distribution, intergenerational nutrition workshops, and more.
Police Recruitment and Incentives Bill Passes

On Tuesday, the Council voted 6-3 on CB 120389 approving the provision of hiring incentives to new police officers proposed by Mayor Harrell, and other items. Following the Council vote, I released this statement:. “Cities across the country face police officer attrition,” said Councilmember Herbold. “These hiring incentives will allow...
